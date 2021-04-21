Astonsoft heeft versie 9.8 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We would like to announce the release of EssentialPIM 9.8 Pro and Free versions. This update offers couple of highly requested features like support for drag&drop of notes and files into and from the notes tree, word count that’s working for all the selected notes, option to disable quoting text of the original email message or include selected text only (if any) when quoting text in replies or forwards. In calendar you can enjoy auto-scaling of hours grid in month and week views (right click on the time scale and choose Automatic) and extended tooltips in the month view if not all appointments are currently visible (move your mouse over the yellow rectangle). Letter bar in the passwords module and improved printout of advanced search results are also among the changes. To see a more detailed list, please check the Version History page.