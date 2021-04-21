Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: EssentialPIM 9.8

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 9.8 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 9.8 (Pro & Free)

We would like to announce the release of EssentialPIM 9.8 Pro and Free versions. This update offers couple of highly requested features like support for drag&drop of notes and files into and from the notes tree, word count that’s working for all the selected notes, option to disable quoting text of the original email message or include selected text only (if any) when quoting text in replies or forwards. In calendar you can enjoy auto-scaling of hours grid in month and week views (right click on the time scale and choose Automatic) and extended tooltips in the month view if not all appointments are currently visible (move your mouse over the yellow rectangle). Letter bar in the passwords module and improved printout of advanced search results are also among the changes. To see a more detailed list, please check the Version History page.

Versienummer 9.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-04-2021 12:45
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

21-04-2021 • 12:45

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Astonsoft

Update-historie

30-03 EssentialPIM 10.2.1 0
21-03 EssentialPIM 10.2 0
19-02 EssentialPIM 10.1.2 1
02-02 EssentialPIM 10.1 0
27-12 EssentialPIM 10.0.2 6
20-12 EssentialPIM 10.0.1 0
13-12 EssentialPIM 10.0 2
04-11 EssentialPIM 9.10.8 0
21-10 EssentialPIM 9.10.7 0
24-09 EssentialPIM 9.10.5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

EssentialPIM

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True