Software-update: Unraid OS 6.9.2

Unraid logo (79 pix)Versie 6.9.2 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes apparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost dat 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. De release notes voor versie 6.9.2 zien er als volgt uit:

Failed Login Restrictions

For webGUI login, you now get 3 login attempts per IP address before a 15-minute cool-off is enforced. Further, the timestamp of the last three failed login attempts per IP address are stored in files located in /var/log/pwfail/<ip-address>.

Note: this only applies to webGUI login, not ssh or telnet.

Driver Updates

We updated the Nvidia vendor GPU driver to version 465.19.01. Use this handy plugin by Community Developer @ich777 to facilitate installing the correct driver.

Future Changes

In this release, we included some code to further limit brute-force login attempts; however, fundamental changes to certain default settings will be made starting with the 6.10 release.

Unraid OS has come a long way since it was originally conceived as a simple home NAS on a trusted LAN. It used to be that all protocols/shares/etc were by default "open" or "enabled" or "public" and if someone was interested in locking things down they would go do so on a case-by-case basis. In addition, it wasn't hard to tell users what to do because there weren't that many things that had to be done.

Let's call this approach convenience over security.

Now, we are a more sophisticated NAS, application, and VM platform. I think it's obvious we need to take the opposite approach: security over convenience. What we will do is lock everything down by default, and then instruct users how to unlock things.

Examples:

  • Force users to define a root password upon first webGUI access.
  • Make all shares not exported by default.
  • Disable SMBv1, ssh, telnet, FTP, NFS by default (some are already disabled by default).
  • Provide UI for ssh that lets them upload a public key and checkbox to enable keyboard password authentication.

We have already begun the 6.10 cycle and should have a -beta1 available soon (early next week?).

Unraid 6.9.2 Change Log

Check out the Documentation for the full release Change Log.

Versienummer 6.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Unraid
Download https://unraid.net/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (58)

+1mathiasv91
11 april 2021 16:23
http://www.snapraid.it/ gratis alternatief.
+2capronicus
@mathiasv9111 april 2021 17:06
Vind dit toch een geweldig OS, gebruik het voor de volgende dockers ondertussen:
-Bitwarden
-Adguard
-plex (met alles wat daarbij hoort van sonarr, radar, deluge, jackett etc...) met een passthrough zodat plex -ook 4K streams kan re-encoden op de nvidia kaart
-verder zijn de dockers die remote bereikbaar moeten zijn via een reverse proxy opgezet.
-Paperless om mijn documenten te beheren die binnenkomen via mail of die ik inscan
-firefly om mijn budget te beheren
-Hass.io voor home automation

en dan nog een hoop extra :P , relatief simpel in opzet en draait totzover écht super stabiel. Kan het alleen maar aanraden!

Edit: was eigenlijk bedoelt als comment op de hoofdthread en niet als reactie :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door capronicus op 11 april 2021 17:06]

+1Jogai
@capronicus12 april 2021 08:07
Maar als ik het zo zie maakt het toch niet zoveel uit welk OS je gebruikt? Wat je hier noemt is vooral een voordeel van docker volgens mij.
+1Arfman
@Jogai12 april 2021 08:13
Klopt, dit maakt het alleen makkelijker. Niet iedereen is bedreven met docker-compose.yaml e.d.
+119JM81
@capronicus11 april 2021 22:58
Bijna exact mijn setup! Tot nu toe erg tevreden, heb vaarwel gezegd van synology en betreur de overstap nog geen moment!
+1Munchie
@mathiasv9111 april 2021 16:40
Ben zelf ook tevreden met Snapraid i.c.m Proxmox. Unraid heb ik geen ervaring mee. Ben dan ook benieuwd of Unraid die 59/89/129 dollar waard is. LTT zie ik het regelmatig in zijn filmpjes adverteren.
+1OMEGA_ReD
@Munchie11 april 2021 17:59
Ik ben wel benieuwd naar jouw setup.. heb je dan Proxmox bovenop Debian geïnstalleerd en via de console Snapraid opgezet? Toevallig ook MergerFS in gebruik?

Stukje achtergrond waarom ik het vraag: ik heb nu een Ubuntu 20.04 setup waar ik Snapraid+MergerFS gebruik hiermee heb ik van mijn 4 disks 1 grote array gemaakt. Ik mis echter het kunnen draaien van VM's; ik heb VBox geprobeerd via WebUi maar dit is niet super stabiel. Proxmox zou dus een optie kunnen zijn en het zou voor mij dus mooi zijn als ik 1 op 1 over zou kunnen naar Proxmox met behoud van mijn array.

Unraid klikt ook als een mooie oplossing maar note 1, baart me toch wat zorgen: http://www.snapraid.it/compare.html#note1
+1sfranken
@OMEGA_ReD11 april 2021 18:55
Waarom geen KVM? Draait zover ik weet ook bovenop/in Ubuntu, dus dat is misschien ook een alternatief. Ik heb liever QEMU/KVM dan Virtualbox.
0helm71
@sfranken12 april 2021 11:17
KVM werkt binnen Unraid... Dat is het virtualisatieplatform ... Naast docker als je een specifieke app wilt..
+1Munchie
@OMEGA_ReD11 april 2021 19:08
Is al weer een even geleden dat ik het geïnstalleerd heb. Ik had destijds gewoon de Proxmox iso geïnstalleerd op een ssd. Daarna via PuTTy er Snapraid en inderdaad Mergerfs op gezet.
Twee schijven aan gekoppeld, waarvan een de Snapraid backup. Mergerfs was dus eigenlijk overbodig maar alvast handig als ik er een nieuwe schijf in prik.

Heb destijds ook maar gewoon gebruik gemaakt van de online guides die ik kon vinden:
https://blog.linuxserver....erfect-media-server-2017/

https://old.reddit.com/r/homelab/
https://old.reddit.com/r/DataHoarder/
https://old.reddit.com/r/selfhosted/

Succes ;)

Edit:
Dit was m'n setup plan van destijds:
https://tweakers.net/i/MY...vhQZ0yY1.png?f=user_large

[Reactie gewijzigd door Munchie op 11 april 2021 19:14]

+1L2GX
@Munchie11 april 2021 20:33
Unraid is wat mij betreft z’n geld waard. Ik heb jaren geleden andere NAS systemen geprobeerd maar vaak was er dan toch opeens geen development meer in de main fork en vond ik in de alternatieve fork niet wat ik zocht.
Maar vooral; ik heb vroeger verschillende malen data verloren door crappy hardware raid controllers.
De crux van unraid blijft het feit dat je harde schijven kunt verliezen en toch parity houdt aan een redelijke kost zowel in hardware als snelheid. Het is qua parity vergelijkbaar met Raid 5 maar zonder hardware controller.
Reken dus dat je de kost van het OS bespaard door gewoon een oude PC en wat sata kaartjes te nemen om die 12 hdds te gebruiken als gezekerde opslag.
Je kan ook een raid-kaart kopen maar dan ben je meteen 100en euro’s kwijt.
(Toch zie je vaak mensen die én grote controllers kopen én die gewoon sata naar Unraid laten sturen ipv de ingebouwde raid te gebruiken. Begin zo’n ingebouwde raid maar eens te troubleshooten...)
Alles extra is mooi meegenomen maar het is voor mij toch wel de stabiliteit van het project waardoor ik ooit blij mijn key kocht, en na jaren gebruik zou ik zo betalen voor een update.
+1Sneezzer
@mathiasv9111 april 2021 16:34
Nee, dat is het niet.

Snapraid is toch enkel een soort raid nas?
+1i-chat
11 april 2021 16:17
Toch wel het grootste nadeel is dat het hele licentie model is gekoppeld aan een aantal opslagdevices,
Maar wie de faq goed leest weet noooit precies of dat alleen geldt voor het aantal. Hdds in of ook voor het aantal hdds buiten de array

Als ik bijvoorbeeld 2 sad in raid0 zou zetten om daar vervolgens alle vm’s en docker-containers op te laten draaien, gaat dat dan van mijn 6 devices count af ?

Ten 2e kun je bij alternatieven als freenas booten vanaf meerdere usb-sticks voor meer snelheid en meer redundancy, helaas lijkt dat bij unraid niet te kunnen

Verder lijkt het me wel een systeem waar ik aan zou kunnen wennen en wat de prijs me wel waard lijkt
+2WCA
@i-chat11 april 2021 16:21
Alle opslagapparaten die je laat managen door Unraid tellen mee. Cache SSD's en HDD's die in de array zitten dus. In RAID zetten is niet de bedoeling bij dit systeem, het is de bedoeling dat je alle apparaten direct doorzet naar het OS.

Puntje 2: booten is ook echt alleen booten van de USB stick. Het hele OS wordt in RAM geladen, dus voor snelheid is het compleet niet nodig. Enige moment dat er writes naar de stick worden gedaan is bij het wijzigen van een configuratie, en het updaten van het OS.
+1ben2513
@i-chat11 april 2021 16:23
Zover ik weet gaat het hen echt om de fysieke schijven. Waarom je RAID0 wilt draaien weet ik ook niet. Gewoon een SSD kopen voor je dockers en VM's.

Unraid, zoals de naam al zegt, maakt geen gebruik van RAID. Ik zal daar dus ook geen gebruik van maken als ik jou was.

Wat betreft de licentie: dat klopt. Maar je koopt wel een lifetime license hoor. Dan valt de prijs al reuze mee. Bovendien kun je je licentie altijd upgraden als je wilt.
+1mailis
@ben251311 april 2021 20:36
Wat betreft de licentie: dat klopt. Maar je koopt wel een lifetime license hoor. Dan valt de prijs al reuze mee. Bovendien kun je je licentie altijd upgraden als je wilt.
Helaas lijkt het erop dat ze wel nadenken over een toekomstig subscription model. In de Self-hosted podcast, episode 25 "The Future of Unraid" wordt daar meer op ingegaan (link / Spotify). Waarschijnlijk blijft het bestaande wel in tact, maar nieuwe functies komen daar wel voor in aanmerking als ik het goed heb begrepen.
+1mrottjers
@ben251311 april 2021 21:02
Wat betreft de licentie: dat klopt. Maar je koopt wel een lifetime license hoor. Dan valt de prijs al reuze mee. Bovendien kun je je licentie altijd upgraden als je wilt.
En Lifetime maken ze wat mij betreft volledig waar. Ik had in 2006-2009 een unraid machine draaien. Daarna lange tijd niet tot ik vorig jaar dacht dat ik maar weer zelfbouw moest doen ipv kant en klaar nas. Één mailtje en binnen een kwartier had ik een nieuwe key. Top!
+1Sneezzer
@i-chat11 april 2021 16:24
Eigenlijk is het juist heel simpel. Elke harde schijf telt mee.
Voordeel is wel dat je het slechts 1x betaald, daarna de key veiligstellen (erg simpel te doen) en je kunt altijd weer terug naar je licentie. Overigens, je kunt het een goede periode proberen. Ik heb een m.2 nvme cache waar ook al mijn dockers en VM's op draaien. Een extra ssd met lancache en een aantal simpele HDD's voor de daadwerkelijke NAS storage.

Attached storage devices refers to the total number of storage devices you are allowed to have attached to the server before Starting the array, not counting the USB Flash boot device. There are no other limitations in the software based on registration key type.

Overigens, als je Linus TT volgt op youtube volgt dan zie je unraid regelmatig langskomen, op de achtergrond als basis van zijn oplossingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sneezzer op 11 april 2021 16:27]

0helm71
@i-chat12 april 2021 11:15
Aan de andere kant: Ik draai al heeeeel veel jaren op die ene licentie van 129 euro,, Nooit iets extra's..

Eigenlijk is het een extreem goedkoop product..
+1theduke1989
11 april 2021 16:10
Is dit een goede vervanger voor Proxmox of ESXi wat betaald is?

Ik zit met een vraag aangezien ik nooit Proxmox heb gebruikt maar dat via Debian "Linux" draait en ESXi een echte hypervisor is.
+1WCA
@theduke198911 april 2021 16:23
Vervanger? Het is een beetje een andere doelgroep eigenlijk. Unraid is leuk geschikt voor een mediavault of een backup target oid. Het nadeel is dat je met meerdere HDD's geen snelheidsvoordeel haalt, je bent afhankelijk van de snelheid van 1 schijf. Het voordeel is wel dat als er meer schijven stuk gaan dan je redundancy aankan, je alleen de data kwijtraakt die op die kapotte schijven stond.
+1Sneezzer
@WCA11 april 2021 16:29
Ligt er aan, voor lancache (waar ik echt snelheid op wil) gebruik ik een SSD, voor upload naar de unraid back heb ik een NVME cache toegevoegd waar ook de VM's en dockers op draaien, dit is (voor mij) meer dan snel zat. HDD's gebruik ik voor storage en plex bijvoorbeeld.
+1WCA
@Sneezzer11 april 2021 16:31
Tuurlijk, maar het voordeel aan Proxmox met ZFS bijvoorbeeld, is dat je hele array ook echt een stuk sneller wordt. Maar als dat geen prioriteit voor je is, is Unraid echt ideaal. De cache in Unraid is alleen niet echt een cache, het betreft meer tiered storage dan een echte cache.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@theduke198911 april 2021 16:20
Unraid en Proxmox draaien beide KVM/Qemu en containers gaan via Docker of LXC.

De rest is meer het verschil in type HyperVisor. Ik vind het wel handig om een OS als HyperVisor te hebben dit maakt het namelijk mogelijk om meer met storage te doen zonder vreemde "loopback" trucjes te doen. (EsxI -> trueNAS -> EsxI)
+1orvintax
@theduke198911 april 2021 16:39
Ik zit met een vraag aangezien ik nooit Proxmox heb gebruikt maar dat via Debian "Linux" draait en ESXi een echte hypervisor is.
Proxmox is ook gewoon een "echte" hypervisor. ESXi is gewoon bekender en wordt veel gebruikt in de professionele industrie. Ik draai zelf al een tijdje Proxmox en ik vind het heerlijk werken. Het is makkelijk te beheren en de ingebouwde ZFS zorgt ervoor dat ik 's-nachts lekker slaap ;) Je zit ook niet aan licenties vast zoals met Unraid of ESXi.

Overigens is Unraid op de eerste plaats een NAS met Hypervisor functionaliteiten, Proxmox is een Hypervisor die je in princiepe ook als NAS of SAN kan gebruiken.
+1fre0n
@theduke198911 april 2021 17:32
Je kunt ook deze gebruiken
XCP-ng - XenServer Based, Community Powered

https://xcp-ng.org
0mathiasv91
@theduke198911 april 2021 16:18
OpenMediaVault een optie?
0helm71
@theduke198912 april 2021 11:15
Het is echt een heel mooi platform... Super flexibel kwa storage, maar ook kwa virtualisatie... Gratis proberen ook..
0theduke1989
@helm7112 april 2021 11:32
Ik wou het als een hypervisor benutten, maar als ik dit lees: https://wiki.unraid.net/Articles/Getting_Started is het op een bestaand OS en niet echt een dedicated OS wat het draait? Ik heb niet veel vrije ruimte, ik wil het eigenlijk als pfSense en UNIFI adapter gebruiken in een extra virtuele machine.
0helm71
@theduke198912 april 2021 18:46
Wat je omschrijft is een docket, maar kvm (onderdeel van unraid) is een volledige hypervisor, je kunt er net als met esxi elk soort systeem mee simuleren, ook eenvoudig hardware doorpassen als je dat wilt.
+1mvd64
11 april 2021 17:39
http://www.snapraid.it/compare.html

“unRAID doesn't have any kind of checksum, and it just ignores silent errors. Even worse, if a parity error is detected as result of a silent error in the data, the parity is automatically recomputed, making impossible to recover the silent error, even manually.”

Klinkt nou niet echt als een solide oplossing.
+1OMEGA_ReD
@mvd6411 april 2021 17:52
Aii dat klinkt inderdaad niet goed. Maar vraag me wel af waarom zoiets er niet in zit. Dit staat toch aan de basis van een goede parity integriteit?
+1sfranken
@OMEGA_ReD11 april 2021 18:57
Omdat unraid geen raid oplossing is? De naam zegt het al : UNraid.
+1L2GX
@OMEGA_ReD11 april 2021 20:45
Omdat het helemaal niet helpt om data terug te krijgen.
Je kan Unraid regelmatig een parity check laten doen om problemen te vinden. Maar meestal zijn het de hdds zelf die op dat niveau aan foutcorrectie doen en sectoren desgewenst uitsluiten.
Dat soort problemen komt dan ook zelden voor. Een enkele bit die flipt in een bestand ga je volgens mij ook nooit merken...
Wat belangrijker is is een simpele methode om data over te zetten en leesbaar te houden ook als aparte harde schijf. Al mijn data loss over de jaren kwam neer op de user error van het domweg schrijven van corrupte data over goede data, of hardware problemen in de controller.
+1Ruvetuve
11 april 2021 19:48
Voor minder stroom verbruik wil ik mijn unraid server weer de monteren richting nuc en Synology NAS. De unraid bak dan als backup server.

Nu wil ik wel graag unraid voor de nuc vanwege gemak (kvm), docker command line lukt me wel aardig. Of kan je gemakkelijk zelf kvm installeren voor een Windows vm?

En zit op Synology NAS wel fout tolerantie als er parity error is met SHR?

Edit: kvm voor Ubuntu server: https://www.cyberciti.biz...0-04-lts-headless-server/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ruvetuve op 11 april 2021 19:49]

+1ProjWorld
@Ruvetuve12 april 2021 06:40
Niet helemaal hetzelfde, maar SHR kan ook met parity ingesteld worden. Is uiteindelijk “maar” software raid (mdadm) op de achtergrond. SHR kan daarentegen flexibeler met ongelijke capaciteiten omgaan. Verschil is dat SHR pariteit verdeelt over alle schijven en UnRaid minstens één schijf ervoor “opoffert”.

Qua gebruiksgemak ervaar ik niet zo veel verschil. (Al heb ik UnRaid na proefperiode niet genomen).

Als je Synology redelijk modern is, is het waarschijnlijker interessanter om dockers daarop te draaien ipv op een aparte NUC ivm netwerkbelasting. Op mijn DS1010+ deed alleen Plex transcoding lastig, maar voor de rest werken alle dockers van SelfHosted vlekkeloos.

Edit: kleine toevoeging op parity.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ProjWorld op 12 april 2021 06:45]

0Ruvetuve
@ProjWorld12 april 2021 07:52
Thanks voor je reactie. Een NAS uit 2014.. rest my case :+
+1Dacuuu
11 april 2021 16:34
Unraid werkt echt geniaal. Jaren was ik dik tevreden om op mijn rasberry's alles via CLI te doen. Dat draaide goed. Een maand of 6 de overstap gedaan naar eigebouw always on machine (intel i3-9100) en Unraid draaid echt geniaal.

Je hardeschijven mag je lekker mixen in size, zolang de parity schijf maar het grootste is.
Dockers en vm's beheer je feilloos via de fijne gui.
De unraid community is groot en erg behulpzaam.
En naast al dit kan alles ook via de CLI als je dat wil.

Ik ben normaal altijd erg kritisch als de portemonnee open moet, maar Unraid is mij echt elke euro waard.
+1josipbroz
12 april 2021 00:43
beste 50 euro die ik in tijden heb uitgegeven.
Simpel, toegankelijk en toch zeer uitgebreid met heel veel gemakken voor een beginnende linux gebruiker.
Ben je gevoordeerd dan ga je gewoon je gang, niemand die je tegenhoudt.

NAS, docker host en Virtualisatie host in een. Zeer compleet maar je moet het allemaal willen gebruiken anders zijn er andere alternatieven genoeg voor gratis/minder. Draait als een zonnetje op een HP Microserver gen 8.
Licentiemodel is duidelijk alle HDD's in je array tellen mee en that is it. Ik hang er ook regelmatig externe opslag/backup HDD's via USB. Die tellen niet mee met array discs.
Van mij mag het wat goedkoper(prijs is de enige minpunt), maar updates komen regelmatig uit.
0bonienl
@josipbroz12 april 2021 17:53
Met de aanschaf van een licentie krijg je een levenslange duur voor gratis updates van Unraid OS, daarbij profiteer je dus van nieuwe ontwikkelingen zonder extra kosten te maken.

Limetech gebruikt de licentiekosten om deze software ontwikkelingen mogelijk te maken.
Toekomstige nieuwe diensten bovenop Unraid kunnen een ander licentiemodel krijgen.
0CaDje
12 april 2021 11:28
Je kunt ook gewoon ZFS in unraid gebruiken ;).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqaAmVN4J4A
0DeTjuk
12 april 2021 15:06
Absoluut zijn geld waard, zoals reeds opgemerkt.
0bonienl
12 april 2021 15:57
Goed om te zien dat nieuwe versies van Unraid nu ook hier op tweakers worden vermeld.

Unraid bestaat al sinds 2005, maar is nog niet erg bekend bij het grote publiek. Hopelijk dragen deze aankondigingen bij tot meer bekendheid.

Ofschoon er een licentie moet worden gekocht om Unraid te gebruiken, kan men eerst gratis een proefversie draaien, waarin alle mogelijkheden aanwezig zijn om te bepalen of Unraid de geschikte oplossing is.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

