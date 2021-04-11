Versie 6.9.2 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes apparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost dat 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. De release notes voor versie 6.9.2 zien er als volgt uit:

For webGUI login, you now get 3 login attempts per IP address before a 15-minute cool-off is enforced. Further, the timestamp of the last three failed login attempts per IP address are stored in files located in /var/log/pwfail/<ip-address>.

Note: this only applies to webGUI login, not ssh or telnet.

We updated the Nvidia vendor GPU driver to version 465.19.01. Use this handy plugin by Community Developer @ich777 to facilitate installing the correct driver.

In this release, we included some code to further limit brute-force login attempts; however, fundamental changes to certain default settings will be made starting with the 6.10 release.

Unraid OS has come a long way since it was originally conceived as a simple home NAS on a trusted LAN. It used to be that all protocols/shares/etc were by default "open" or "enabled" or "public" and if someone was interested in locking things down they would go do so on a case-by-case basis. In addition, it wasn't hard to tell users what to do because there weren't that many things that had to be done.

Let's call this approach convenience over security.

Now, we are a more sophisticated NAS, application, and VM platform. I think it's obvious we need to take the opposite approach: security over convenience. What we will do is lock everything down by default, and then instruct users how to unlock things.

Examples:

Force users to define a root password upon first webGUI access.

Make all shares not exported by default.

Disable SMBv1, ssh, telnet, FTP, NFS by default (some are already disabled by default).

Provide UI for ssh that lets them upload a public key and checkbox to enable keyboard password authentication.

We have already begun the 6.10 cycle and should have a -beta1 available soon (early next week?).

Check out the Documentation for the full release Change Log.