Software-update: Total Commander 10.00 bèta 3

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Total Commander versie 10.0 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de derde bètarelease uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 10.0-serie is op deze pagina in te zien, de belangrijkste veranderingen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Total Commander 10.00 beta 3 available

Beta 3 mainly fixes bugs. It also uses an updated regular expression library from TRegExpr which supports more functions (see help) and is also considerably faster. Below are the new functions in Total Commander 10.00 (beta test):

General:
  • Directories created by MacOS on ExFAT flash drives are now shown in TC. They were not shown because they had the invlid attribute 8: Volume label
  • Always show hidden directory "AppData" in c:\Users\<user profile> even with hidden files disabled
  • Allow user to install key file automatically when double clicking on it.
  • Add a "Zone Transfer" data stream when downloading files via anonymous FTP (Ctrl+F), or HTTP (Ctrl+N) from outside the intranet, like web browsers
  • When unpacking files internally or via plugins, copy "Zone Transfer" data stream from archive to unpacked files, just like the Explorer
  • New zone transfer option can be disabled via WantZoneData=0
  • Always look for key file also in c:\totalcmd, even if Total Commander is installed elsewhere
User interface:
  • Allow to use "Windows Hello" on Windows 10 to securely store master password until TC is closed. Use fingerprint, face or pin to connect again
  • Use mouse wheel to scroll through directory tabs (like in Firefox) when not using multi-line tabs
  • Zoom thumbnails with Ctrl+Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails
  • Load thumbnails from EXIF data (preview image) from JPG and various camera RAW formats: Canon RAW 1-3, DNG, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Sony
  • New option "Return to locked tab root directory on tab change" in Configuration - Options - Folder tabs
  • Show "!" prefix when current dir differs from locked dir on tabs which are locked with directory changes allowed
  • New option to only execute command line when it is focused (Configuration - Options - Layout)
  • When closing TC while there are unpacked temporary files, show the user the first 3 file names and their origin
  • Drop file from outside (e.g. virtual folder in Explorer) to read only directory (e.g. c:\windows): Better dialogs to allow overwrite and copy as admin
Saving settings:
  • When user cannot save settings (e.g. in Configuration menu or main settings), offer to copy ini files to user profile
  • For plugins in write protected directories, intercept calls to CreateFileA/W and all INI functions, and redirect write calls to %APPDATA%\GHISLER\redirect
  • Disable redirection of plugins: Add 8192 to RestrictInterface in wincmd.ini or registry
  • Specify different ini locations for specific plugins: wincmd.ini [ReplaceIniLocation] (see help)
Lister:
  • New DirectShow media player in Lister, replacing the old one based on Video for Windows (can still be chosen via configuration)
  • Support full screen playback via double click or Alt+Enter, leave the same way or with Esc
  • Change audio and subtitle streams via context menu
  • Configure preferred DirectShow filters via Lister configuration (3rd Tab)
  • Show chapters as tickmarks below seek bar, jump there with Ctrl+PageDown/Ctrl+PageUp
  • Buttons to jump backward/forward by x seconds (default 10s and 60s, configurable via right click)
  • Preload DirectVobSub filter if the source filter has a pin "Subtitle"
  • Allow to use LAV filters and ffdshow filters without installing them, by putting them in subdir filter32 or filter64, respectively
  • Save last playback position of the last played tracks longer than 10 minutes
  • Keep sound pitch constant when changing playback speed, using custom DirectShow filter based on open source SoundTouch.dll
Synchronize dirs:
  • Allow to use regular expressions and saved searches, with options where to apply them, e.g. one side, both sides, etc. via button [1x]
  • New context menu items to show file context menu and file properties, and to edit left/right file
  • Show exclamation mark in button "Singles" or "Duplicates" if it isn't down when opening the dialog
Compare by content:
  • Show extra listbox with the two lines from the current cursor position for easier character by character comparison
  • Show progress dialog when pasting large text buffer takes more than 2 seconds, allows to abort paste, but doesn't revert it
FTPS/HTTPS:
  • Support for OpenSSL 1.1 and newer. The main dll must be named libssl-*_*.dll / libssl-*_*-x64.dll (with *_* the version number, e.g. 1_1), the libcrypto*.dll must NOT be renamed!
Verify checksums:
  • Support checksum created from a stream, showing up as "<checksum> -" (checksum followed by two spaces and a dash)
  • In checksum files created by other programs, more OpenSSL format types are supported: SHA224, SHA384, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512
Internal commands:
  • LOADLIST listfilename loads list of files/folders from text file.
  • cm_ZoomIn and cm_ZoomOut to zoom thumbnails (like Ctrl+Mouse wheel)
  • cm_syncchangedir: Do not enter a directory when it doesn't exist on the other side. Only turn off cm_synchangedir when the user tries again
  • Support parameters 0 (or none)=toggle, 1=set, 2(or -1)=reset for the following internal commands: cm_*Comments, cm_*DirBranch, cm_*DirBranchSel, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_SyncChangeDir, cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_FtpHiddenFiles, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchWatchDirs, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_Vis*
  • Command LOADSEARCH <saved name> (e.g. on button): Put one equal sign = in front of name to start searching immediately, two == to start and feed to listbox after search
  • Improved ZIPFROMLIST command: The file list name can now contain Unicode characters, and the content can be ANSI, UTF-16 (with byte order marker BOM) or UTF-8 (with or without BOM), and the archive name can now also be put in the parameters field.
  • New commands to write file list with details and column headers to file/clipboard
Installer:
  • Default to c:\Program Files\totalcmd on new systems. If the user fails to get admin rights, change to c:\totalcmd
  • When not installed in Program Files, allow to set permissions for authenticated users to read only, installing user to full control
  • New parameter /W enables write protecting target folder: /W0 unchanged, /W1 give current user write rights, /W2 give only elevated users write rights
  • Last parameter can be a target path, e.g. installername.exe /F "c:\totalcmdnew"

Versienummer 10.00 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1000_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 5,53MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-03-2021 09:10
44

26-03-2021 • 09:10

44

Submitter: P_Tingen

Bron: Ghisler

Reacties (44)

-Moderatie-faq
-144044+134+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Hoppa69
26 maart 2021 09:58
Is de licentie persoonsgebonden of computer gebonden? Met andere woorden kun je die meenemen naar een nieuwe computer? Ik kon dat op de website 1-2-3 niet vinden.
+1T_Spirit
@Hoppa6926 maart 2021 10:07
Single user, maar je mag hem op meerdere computers gebruiken, als jij de gebruiker maar bent.
Dus je kan hem altijd meenemen naar een nieuwe PC of laptop.

Bij het bestellen staat een extra regel:
Important: A single user needs only one licence for multiple computers!

[Reactie gewijzigd door T_Spirit op 26 maart 2021 10:10]

+1Hoppa69
@T_Spirit26 maart 2021 14:41
Dank, is duidelijk. Toen ik mijn key in 2017 bestelde was dat niet duidelijk.
+1Carlos0_0

@Hoppa6926 maart 2021 10:28
Wel persoon gebonden maar er is geen enkele check op, je kan het zo mee nemen en plakken als je wisselt naar nieuwe pc.
Het is niet meer dan een .key file die je in de installatie map zet, geen online registratie of iets wat er hoeft te gebeuren.
+1mbovenka
@Carlos0_026 maart 2021 12:42
Wel persoon gebonden maar er is geen enkele check op, je kan het zo mee nemen en plakken als je wisselt naar nieuwe pc.
Dat mag dus ook gewoon. Die key is aan jou gebonden, niet aan de machine(s) waarop je TC gebruikt. Zelfs als het om bedrijfsPCs gaat. Zolang jij de gebruiker maar bent is het licentietechnisch legaal.
+1basst85
@Hoppa6926 maart 2021 10:01
Persoonsgebonden
+1Allard
@Hoppa6926 maart 2021 10:06
In mijn geval is het een licentiefile (wincmd.key) die je gewoon kan meenemen naar nieuwe PC's.

Uit de naam van de licentiefile valt nog de oorspronkelijke naam van het programma te halen: Windows Commander. Volgens mij was Microsoft niet zo blij met die naam en Ghisler heeft het toen moeten veranderen.
+1P_Tingen

@Hoppa6926 maart 2021 10:17
Persoonsgebonden. Ik heb TC + wincmd.key op mijn dropbox staan. Dat scheelt me updaten (gebruik het op pc en laptop)
+1_Thanatos_
@Hoppa6926 maart 2021 12:54
Alleen jij mag hem gebruiken, maar wel op zoveel computers als je maar wil.

Ik ben wel benieuwd wat de licentie zou zijn voor 1 computer met 2 gebruikers... Dat zou dan technisch gezien een dubbele licentie moeten zijn.
+1LaitSolaire
26 maart 2021 09:26
Ik realiseer me nu pas dat Ghisler dit programma al meer dan 25 jaar onderhoud. Ik gebruik dit stukje software dus al de helft van mijn leven. Ik ben er praktisch mee getrouwd. Ik heb het dan ook twee keer gekocht in die periode. Ik schaamde me dat ik het zo lang gebruikte en alle updates gratis kreeg.

Dat is andere koek dan de photoshop plugin waar ik 119 dollar voor betaalde en 6 maanden later een aanbieding kreeg om voor 80 dollar de opvolger te kopen.
+1laserve
@LaitSolaire26 maart 2021 10:03
Same here, dat geld is dubbel en dwars verdiend.
Heb eens ergens gewerkt waar we geen eigen software mochten installeren, dus ook geen total commander. Een werkplezier van 0 om al die basic dingen met scripts of explorer te moeten doen.

find *.cs => feed to listbox => F5 => copy only newer => open cmd prompt => git commit / push
+1P_Tingen

@laserve26 maart 2021 10:15
En vergeet niet "Relatieve paden behouden". Ga in een folder staan, doe ctrl-b (om de onderliggende folders plat te slaan), selecteer bestanden en druk F5. Als je dan kiest voor "Relatieve paden behouden", maakt TC in de doelfolder ook de directorystructuur aan van de geselecteerde files.

Waan-zin-nig sterk gereedschap.
+1DFKT
@P_Tingen26 maart 2021 11:35
Of het vastprikken van tabbladen op een specifieke folder, tabs met kleurtjes, het hernoemen van hele batches bestanden op basis van regex, het vergelijken van mappen inderdaad, de FTP functionaliteit, de geavanceerde zoekfunctionaliteit, etc. etc.

Ik vind het ook een machtig mooi stuk software voor echt een prikkie! N.B. Ik vermoed dat Christian al miljoenen licenties heeft verkocht, want mijn order nummer was destijds (2009) 7.xxx.xxx...
+1FreshMaker
@DFKT26 maart 2021 16:41
Of het vastprikken van tabbladen op een specifieke folder, tabs met kleurtjes, het hernoemen van hele batches bestanden op basis van regex, het vergelijken van mappen inderdaad, de FTP functionaliteit, de geavanceerde zoekfunctionaliteit, etc. etc.
grappig, jij, en @P_Tingen noemen zaken die ik (altijd) al heb willen gebruiken, maar nooit voor elkaar kreeg.
( te wijten aan eigen kennis en inzicht )
Maar regelmatig uit de changelog n.a.v een bug of deze posts toch bijgeleerd.
- vandaag voor het eerst voor elkaar gekregen dat de sftp goed werkt, geen noodzaak mere aan sshfs+sshfs-filemanager om automagisch mijn vps-watchfolder te koppelen.


voor mij is het 95% vervanger van de explorer.
+1P_Tingen

@FreshMaker26 maart 2021 20:19
Als je al iets op TC wilt aanmerken dan is het toch de UI en de instellingen. Dat is inderdaad soms wel eens zoeken en sommige dingen moet je zien bij anderen voor je het echt doorhebt
+1FreshMaker
@P_Tingen26 maart 2021 20:39
Nu is de UI nog gewoon prima.
Als ik ergens een hekel aan heb, is het aanpassen van de UI, alleen maar omdat het kan

Ik heb ooit het idee gehad, dat ik 3 of 4 schermpjes wilde hebben, maar uiteindelijk toch weer terug.

https://www.slant.co/vers...s_q-dir-the-quad-explorer

QDir heeft die mogelijkheid, maar was nog onoverzichtelijker ;)
+1_Thanatos_
@DFKT26 maart 2021 13:00
Mooi om te zien dat sommige features waar ik niks om geef, driftig door anderen gebruikt worden :)

Ik gebruik in TC vnml de sterke zoekfunctie, selecteren obv een patroon, kopiëren met behoud van attributen/datums, multi-rename tool met allerlei moeilijke regexen, archieven kunnen openen alsof het directories zijn, background/batch copy&move functies.

En persistent selections is zooooo lekker. Daar kan ZOVEEL software wat van leren: vaak in software die een directory toont, als er ook maar *iets* gebeurt in de directory, wordt de inhoud ververst en is het POEF weg selectie. Niet in TC. En als het dan toch gebeurt kun je altijd nog met Numpad-slash de selectie weer terugtoveren. Fucking briljant.
+1DFKT
@_Thanatos_26 maart 2021 15:28
Ik werk dagelijks aan meerdere projecten tegelijk. Linkerpanel = lokale (werk)bestanden, rechterpanel = bestanden op de server. Door de tabs te kleuren kan ik eenvoudig (visueel) onderscheid maken tussen de projecten ;-) Ook maak ik daarbij vaak onderscheid (= aparte tabs) naar rekenwerk (tab 1) en tekenwerk (tab 2). Door de tabs qua bestandslocatie vast te prikken, heb ik altijd een tab naar bijvoorbeeld onze tekeningen per project beschikbaar :+
+1P_Tingen

@LaitSolaire26 maart 2021 09:31
Hoewel nobel, weet ik niet persé of het nodig is. Ik weet niet of het registratienummer iets zegt, maar mijn nummer is in de 165000. Ghisler zal veel licenties verkocht hebben en daar (dus) ook veel geld mee verzameld hebben. En laten we wel wezen: het zij hem gegund.

(er over nadenkend, vind ik het eigenlijk nog niet eens zo'n gek idee om nog een keer een licentie te kopen als blijk van waardering, want ik ben er ook ongeveer mee getrouwd)
+1FreshMaker
@P_Tingen26 maart 2021 10:14
Hoewel nobel, weet ik niet persé of het nodig is. Ik weet niet of het registratienummer iets zegt, maar mijn nummer is in de 165000. Ghisler zal veel licenties verkocht hebben en daar (dus) ook veel geld mee verzameld hebben. En laten we wel wezen: het zij hem gegund.

(er over nadenkend, vind ik het eigenlijk nog niet eens zo'n gek idee om nog een keer een licentie te kopen als blijk van waardering, want ik ben er ook ongeveer mee getrouwd)
Hier eigenlijk hetzelfde, had een licentie met mijn vader samen, ook ergens rond de 100000 ( zeker 20j geleden )
Door stomme pech de key kwijtgeraakt, op de één of andere manier niet meer kunnen achterhalen.
( combinatie van providermail gebruikt en onoplettendheid :+ )
Jaartje zo'n "online trial" gehad, maar zat toch niet lekker.
Beiden hebben we daarna 'weer' aangeschaft, met onze eigen namen, want die paar tientjes op 20+ jaar gebruik, is het écht wel waard.

Dus nu zit mijn licentienummer in de 35xxxxx
0batavier
@FreshMaker26 maart 2021 15:49
Hier vergelijkbaar verhaal. Lang geleden zo'n licentie gekocht, ook kwijt geraakt. Nu ergens in de 28xxxx nummers. Ach ja, zou leuk zijn om een lager nummer te hebben, maar zoveel maakt dat ook niet uit. Het programma werkt en Ghisler heeft dus al twee keer geld van me gehad. :)
0Javahne
@P_Tingen26 maart 2021 09:53
Hier dito, ik kan inderdaad ook wel eens een donatie gaan doen.
0raptorix
@Javahne26 maart 2021 10:04
Ik gebruik hem nu 26 jaar, geloof ik, moet ook maar eens de stap gaan wagen :)
+1_Thanatos_
26 maart 2021 10:13
Ik vind het wel jammer dat de dark mode zo "lijnerig" is. Het voelt als een simpele hack door de hoofdkleuren om te draaien. Jammer dat het uiterlijk niet wat meer liefde krijgt. En ook jammer dat light mode "normal mode" genoemd wordt 🤨

Verder gebruik ik het ook al jaren, en het blijft een briljante tool. Zo briljant dat ik het vaak raar vind dat zelfs veel developers en andere enthousiastelingen dit niet gebruiken.
+1FreshMaker
@_Thanatos_26 maart 2021 10:28
Paar weken geleden zat ik bij een bevriende relatie, en de externe partij die zijn ICT beheer zou doen
De goede man deed enorm zijn best, en had op veel dingen veulll meer kennis dan ik, maar zijn copy-paste strategie duurde ellenlang ...

En ging ook nog eens van alles 'tegelijk' naar een externe HDD kopiëren.
Ik heb hem gevraagd of hij dan niet beter een wachtrij kon aanmaken, maar dat was onzin ....

Toen hem op mijn laptopje hetzelfde via TC laten zien, en hij werkelijk nog nooit zoiets gezien ...
* FreshMaker denkt dat zulke ( HBO opgeleide ? ) alleen voor de centen dat werk doet, en niet echt "interesse" in de wereld er omheen ( alternatieve tools )
+1_Thanatos_
@FreshMaker26 maart 2021 12:41
Er zijn idd veel IT'ers die gewoon de tools gebruiken die hen gegeven worden, wat er default op hun computer is gezet door de sysadmin, het het boeit ze vervolgens geen flikker hoe lang ze ermee doen en of ze efficient bezig zijn. Want als je toch een vast maandsalaris hebt, waarom zou je je werk dan efficienter willen maken? Je wilt toch niet jezelf weg-automatiseren?

Maar diezelfde mensen vergeten dan gemakshalve dat ze hun "future self" hiermee benadelen, omdat dit niet de manier is om es een leuke promotie te krijgen. Als je bijv een script maakt om datgene dat je in een uur deed, nu in 4 minuten te doen, kun je dat mooi gebruiken als argument voor een paar extra procent erbij elke maand.

Het is idd desinteresse. Het werk doen voor de centen, en thuis een hobby hebben in een compleet andere hoek (of helemaal geen hobby).

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 26 maart 2021 12:42]

+1MacFeek
26 maart 2021 09:47
Hoewel ik al jaren op een Mac werk, denk ik nog steeds in "Total Commander" (en in mijn virtuele Windows omgeving heb ik nog steeds mijn licentie 137xxx draaien :) )
+1sjun
@MacFeek26 maart 2021 14:26
Met Commander One kom je aardig in de buurt onder MacOS.
+1hvdhoeven
26 maart 2021 11:56
Kun je dit programma ook in de plaats van de Windows verkenner gebruiken, zodat je bij bijvoorbeeld WIN+E of WIN+D niet meer de Windows verkenner ziet, maar TC?

En hoe is de vergelijking met Multi Commander? Heeft iemand ervaring met beide programma's?

Bedankt voor jullie feedback.
+1_Thanatos_
@hvdhoeven26 maart 2021 12:47
Multi Commander is een alternatief wat de UI van TC heeft "geinspireerd". Het is niet voor niks dat er een aantal file managers bestaan met een dergelijke interface, maar op Windows was TC toch echt de eerste, en de orignele. Me dunkt dat TC 10x zoveel features heeft, en veel beter uitgekristalliseerd is. Features waarvan je in eerste instantie misschien niet eens realiseert dat je ze nodig hebt. Maar eerlijkheid gebied me ook te zeggen dat ik geen ervaring met MC heb. Ik denk wel dat de extensibility mbv plugins/addons (hoe clunky dat ook is) in TC een stuk beter is vanwege z'n populariteit.

En over je hotkey: ja dat kan wrs wel met een 3rd party tool die default Windows hotkeys kan overrulen. Maar wat is daar het nut van? TC is gemaakt om nooit af te sluiten, dus het enige dat je ermee bereikt, is dat de applicatie naar de voorgrond wordt getoverd. En ik gebruik daar Alt+Tab voor :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 26 maart 2021 12:48]

+11870henk
26 maart 2021 09:50
Is dat al meer dan 25 jaar? Ik heb er ook een paar jaar geleden maar eens een keer voor betaald omdat ik me ook schaamde dat ik het gebruikte i.c.m. een crack. Ik gebruik het al zolang het bestaat en daarvoor gebruikte ik de 'norton commander', die bestond al in het dos tijdperk.
Van de meeste functies die ik met TC doe, weet ik niet eens hoe je dat met standaard windows moet doen.

Wat ze dan "mainly fixes bugs" noemen is wel een behoorlijke lijst inclusief nieuwe features, zo ken ik ze weer.
0_Thanatos_
@1870henk26 maart 2021 09:52
Uit de tijd dat Norton nog goed bezig was met z'n tools :Y)
0MacFeek
@_Thanatos_26 maart 2021 09:55
idd NC en PC-tools :)

met prachtige sterren screensavers!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2y-gTVutxDg

[Reactie gewijzigd door MacFeek op 26 maart 2021 09:57]

0FreshMaker
@_Thanatos_26 maart 2021 10:15
Uit de tijd dat Norton nog goed bezig was met z'n tools :Y)
En dankzij die tijd, kan ik prima overweg met midnight commander op mijn linux-servers
+1TweakerVincent
26 maart 2021 10:32
Briljant programma. altijd zo treurig om mensen met een verkenner te zien kloten. Gebruik het al zeer lang.
+1LaTiNo156
26 maart 2021 10:42
Ook al een gebruiker vanaf de 1.0 versie, can't live without it!
+1DarkShaDows
26 maart 2021 11:27
Registratienummer 8121 hier, in (ik dacht) 1996 gekocht :)
0mbovenka
@DarkShaDows26 maart 2021 12:44
_/-\o_ (223xxx ergens, na het jaren met een crack gebruikt te hebben...)

[Reactie gewijzigd door mbovenka op 26 maart 2021 12:45]

+1Bigjim80
26 maart 2021 11:39
Ook gebruiker van het eerste uur sinds windows 3.1!
#194815 hier, maar ik heb het heel lang als shareware gebruikt, was toen nog jong en had weinig geld :D
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

