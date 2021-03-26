Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Calibre 5.14

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.14 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Edit book: When right clicking on a class in a HTML file, add an option to rename the class throughout the book.
  • Adding from ISBN: Add an option to check if there are existing books with the specified ISBNs already in the library. Closes tickets: 1919103.
  • Template tester: Instead of next/last, the template tester now shows the template values for selected books. Closes tickets: 1920576.
  • Content server: Allow swiping left and right to show next/previous book on the book details page. Closes tickets: 1918047.
  • E-book viewer: Make the commonly used shift+arrow key shortcuts for modifying selections using the keyboard work. Also add shorcuts for selecting by character, line and paragraph. Closes tickets: 1919072.
Bug fixes
  • MOBI Output: Fix latest kindle firmware not displaying select publisher font option for calibre produced azw3 files. Closes tickets: 1920613.
  • E-book viewer: Fix errors when viewing books with mathematics that are split over multiple internal files. Closes tickets: 1919033.
  • Content server viewer: Fix highlights not sorted correctly in the highlights panel. Closes tickets: 1918436.
  • Get books: Fix smashwords plugin not working because of website changes. Closes tickets: 1918737.
  • Improve the performance of QuickView especially when using composite columns. Closes tickets: 1920733.
  • Improve performance of the virtual_libraries() template function. Closes tickets: 1918428.
  • Browser viewer: Fix Go to Location not working for positions. Closes tickets: 1920250.
  • E-book viewer: Fix searching in the Table of Contents not working. Closes tickets: 1905257.
  • E-book viewer: In paged mode, fix scrolling not working correctly when margins are set to zero. Closes tickets: 1918105.
  • E-book viewer: Fix incorrect ToC navigation in books that link the entries to inline tags that wrap block tags that span multiple pages. Closes tickets: 1918437.
  • Category editor: Searching in library shouldn't automatically opens Quickview. Closes tickets: 1920592.
  • Conversion: Fix a hang caused by long sequences of non-word characters when heuristics are enabled, either explicitly or for some input formats such as TXT. Closes tickets: 1919260.
  • Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke --explode-book and --implode-book actions for calibre-debug.exe.
  • Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke setting metadata in RTF files.
New news sources
  • ZackZack.at by Dirk Gomez.
Calibre 4.21.0
Versienummer 5.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-03-2021 08:59
0 • submitter: Jogai

26-03-2021 • 08:59

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: Calibre

Update-historie

01-04 Calibre 5.40 7
18-03 Calibre 5.39 1
04-03 Calibre 5.38 0
18-02 Calibre 5.37 5
04-02 Calibre 5.36 1
21-01 Calibre 5.35 2
17-12 Calibre 5.34 0
03-12 Calibre 5.33.2 0
12-11 Calibre 5.32 0
29-10 Calibre 5.31 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Calibre

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True