Versie 5.14 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Edit book: When right clicking on a class in a HTML file, add an option to rename the class throughout the book.

Adding from ISBN: Add an option to check if there are existing books with the specified ISBNs already in the library. Closes tickets: 1919103.

Template tester: Instead of next/last, the template tester now shows the template values for selected books. Closes tickets: 1920576.

Content server: Allow swiping left and right to show next/previous book on the book details page. Closes tickets: 1918047.

E-book viewer: Make the commonly used shift+arrow key shortcuts for modifying selections using the keyboard work. Also add shorcuts for selecting by character, line and paragraph. Closes tickets: 1919072. Bug fixes MOBI Output: Fix latest kindle firmware not displaying select publisher font option for calibre produced azw3 files. Closes tickets: 1920613.

E-book viewer: Fix errors when viewing books with mathematics that are split over multiple internal files. Closes tickets: 1919033.

Content server viewer: Fix highlights not sorted correctly in the highlights panel. Closes tickets: 1918436.

Get books: Fix smashwords plugin not working because of website changes. Closes tickets: 1918737.

Improve the performance of QuickView especially when using composite columns. Closes tickets: 1920733.

Improve performance of the virtual_libraries() template function. Closes tickets: 1918428.

Browser viewer: Fix Go to Location not working for positions. Closes tickets: 1920250.

E-book viewer: Fix searching in the Table of Contents not working. Closes tickets: 1905257.

E-book viewer: In paged mode, fix scrolling not working correctly when margins are set to zero. Closes tickets: 1918105.

E-book viewer: Fix incorrect ToC navigation in books that link the entries to inline tags that wrap block tags that span multiple pages. Closes tickets: 1918437.

Category editor: Searching in library shouldn't automatically opens Quickview. Closes tickets: 1920592.

Conversion: Fix a hang caused by long sequences of non-word characters when heuristics are enabled, either explicitly or for some input formats such as TXT. Closes tickets: 1919260.

Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke --explode-book and --implode-book actions for calibre-debug.exe.

Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke setting metadata in RTF files. New news sources ZackZack.at by Dirk Gomez.