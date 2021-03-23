Mozilla heeft versie 87 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 87 heeft Mozilla verbeteringen aangebracht waardoor websites beter werken in de privé-modus. Verder is de http referrer-policy aangescherpt om zo het per ongeluk lekken van gevoelige data te voorkomen en heeft de macOS-versie nu volledige ondersteuning voor VoiceOver gekregen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

