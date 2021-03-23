Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 87.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 87 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 87 heeft Mozilla verbeteringen aangebracht waardoor websites beter werken in de privé-modus. Verder is de http referrer-policy aangescherpt om zo het per ongeluk lekken van gevoelige data te voorkomen en heeft de macOS-versie nu volledige ondersteuning voor VoiceOver gekregen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • You’ll encounter less website breakage in Private Browsing and Strict Enhanced Tracking Protection with SmartBlock, which provides stand-in scripts so that websites load properly.
  • To further protect your privacy, our new default HTTP Referrer policy will trim path and query string information from referrer headers to prevent sites from accidentally leaking sensitive user data.
  • The “Highlight All” feature on Find in Page now displays tick marks alongside your scrollbar that correspond to the location of matches found on that page.
  • We’re proud to announce full support for macOS built-in screen reader, VoiceOver.
  • We’ve added a new locale: Silesian (szl)
Fixed
  • We’ve fixed several significant accessibility issues:
    • Video controls now have visible focus styling and video and audio controls are now keyboard navigable. (Bug 1681007)
    • HTML <meter> is now spoken by screen readers. (Bug 1460378)
    • Firefox now sets a useful initial focus in Add-ons Manager. (Bug 580537)
    • Firefox will now fire a name/description change event when aria-labelledby/describedby content changes. (Bug 493683)
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • To prevent user data loss when filling out forms, we’ve disabled the Backspace key as a navigation shortcut for the back navigation button. To re-enable the Backspace keyboard shortcut, you can change the about:config preference browser.backspace_action to 0. You can also use the recommended Alt + Left arrow (Command + Left arrow on Mac) shortcut instead.
    Firefox keyboard shortcuts
  • We've removed items from the Library menu that weren't used often or have other access points in the browser: Synced tabs, Recent highlights, and Pocket list.
  • We've simplified the Help menu by reducing redundant items, such as those that point to Firefox support pages that can also be accessed via the Get Help item.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • We've greatly simplified the Web Developer menu. Go to Application Menu > Web Developer > Web Developer Tools to access Inspector, Web Console, Debugger, Network Style Error, Performance, Storage Inspector, Accessibility, and Application
  • Developers can now use the Page Inspector to simulate prefers-color-scheme media queries, without having to change the operating system to light or dark mode.
  • Developers can now use the Page Inspector to toggle the :target pseudo-class for the currently selected element in addition to the pseudo-classes that were previously supported: :hover, :active and :focus, :focus-within, :focus-visible, and :visited.
  • There is a number of Page Inspector improvements and bug fixes related to inactive CSS rules:
    • The table-layout property is now marked as inactive for non-table elements.
    • The scroll-padding properties (shorthand and longhand) are now marked as inactive for non-scrollable elements.
    • The text-overflow property was previously incorrectly marked as inactive for some overflow values.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 87.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 87.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (19)

+1Caayn
23 maart 2021 15:21
You’ll encounter less website breakage in Private Browsing and Strict Enhanced Tracking Protection with SmartBlock, which provides stand-in scripts so that websites load properly.
Heel benieuwd hoe dit in praktijk presteert.
+2P1nGu1n
@Caayn23 maart 2021 18:51
Dit werkt m.b.v. shims/no-op implementaties voor een aantal bekende trackers: https://searchfox.org/moz...xtensions/webcompat/shims. Simpel gezegd: in plaats van Google Analytics te blokkeren, wordt een dummy-versie van Google Analytics ingeladen, zodat de website denkt dat het wel is ingeladen, maar er geen data kan worden verstuurd.
+1Munchie
@Caayn23 maart 2021 15:38
Ik vraag me af of dit extensies zoals Decentraleyes en LocalCDN overbodig maakt. Zoals ik het nu begrijp blokkeert Smartblock de tracking script en injecteert het zijn eigen tracking vrije code.
Dit lijkt me vergelijkbaar met LocalCDN: It intercepts traffic, finds supported resources locally, and injects them into the environment.

en Decentraleyes: The aim of this add-on is to cut out the middleman by providing lightning speed delivery of local (bundled) files to improve online privacy.
+1Jerie
@Munchie23 maart 2021 16:13
Valt me op dat men steeds features van populaire extensies native maakt. HTTPS Everywhere, uBlock Origin, Smart Referer, Multi-Account Containers, en password manager (zonder een specifieke te noemen). Op zich een prima ontwikkeling.
+1Rudie_V

@Jerie24 maart 2021 11:53
Ja en nee.
De HTTPS-Only mode is inderdaad een vervanging voor HTTPS Everywhere en Firefox heeft daarmee https standaard gemaakt. Zie bijvoorbeeld: https://blog.mozilla.org/...hts-into-https-only-mode/
De tracking protection, en daarmee ook SmartBlock, van Firefox kan je niet vergelijken met uBlock Origin, als is het maar dat Firefox' tracking protection gebaseerd is op de lijsten van Disconnect en uBO veel meer lijsten gebruikt. uBO kan ook in urls filteren, dus bijvoorbeelds alles met /ads in een url of bepaalde scripts of bestanden blokkeren. uBO is veel uitgebreider en als je dynamic filtering aanzet (i am an advanced user) dan kan je nog veel meer. Zie: https://github.com/gorhil...ki/Advanced-user-features
Smart Referer gaat nog iets verder in het trimmen van referers en kan ook uitzonderingen maken op sites. Firefox neemt een iets conservatievere houding aan die het eigenlijk eerst alleen in private browsing hanteerde en nu dus naar de normale modes heeft gebracht. Je kon dit altijd al in de about:config aanpassen. Zie: https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/Referrer (iets verouderd, aantal defaults zijn al veranderd)
Multi-Account containers zit in Firefox, maar de add-on is iets uitgebreider en Firefox raadt die ook aan.
Password manager, persoonlijke keuze, mijn persoonlijke keuze is om geen password manager van een browser te gebruiken maar een apart programma.
+1Rudie_V

@Munchie24 maart 2021 11:15
Nee, SmartBlock doet iets anders dan Decentraleyes of LocalCDN. Kort samengevat heeft Firefox een tracking protection gebaseerd op de lijst van Disconnect, maar dit resulteert soms in websites die daardoor trager laden of niet goed werken. Dit heeft Firefox opgelost met SmartBlock om de scripts die geblokkeerd worden door de tracking protection maar problemen opleveren en resulteren in een trage of niet goed werkende website te vervangen met een eigen scripts, die geen tracking bevat, zodat de website toch goed snel laad en goed functioneert.
Decentraleyes en LocalCDN vangen requests op naar bekende CDN's die veelgebruikte javascript libraries hosten en zorgen ervoor dat deze javascript libraries vanuit de add-on lokaal geseveerd worden. Hiermee voorkom je een connectie naar een CDN en dit zorgt niet alleen voor snellere laadtijden, maar voorkomt vooral ook dat deze bekende CDN's je niet kunnen tracken.

Decentraleyes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decentraleyes
Decentraleyes is bundled with 14 Javascript libraries; AngularJS, Backbone.js, Dojo, Ember.js, Ext Core, jQuery, jQuery UI, Modernizr, MooTools, Prototype, Scriptaculous, SWFObject, Underscore.js, and Web Font Loader. It can locally redirect connections to the Google Hosted Libraries, Microsoft Ajax CDN, CDNJS (Cloudflare), jQuery CDN (MaxCDN), jsDelivr (MaxCDN), Yandex CDN, Baidu CDN, Sina Public Resources, and UpYun Libraries networks.[5] With these bundled resources in the software package, they are served to the user locally from their machine, as opposed to from a server.[6] The blocking of connections to these CDNs is claimed (by Softpedia) to result in faster loading times for the end user.[7]
LocalCDN is een fork van Decentraleyes en doet eigenlijk hetzelfde, maar iets beter volgens localcdn zelf :) en ondersteund meer javascript libraries.
https://www.localcdn.org/

SmartBlock:
https://blog.mozilla.org/...3/introducing-smartblock/
SmartBlock intelligently fixes up web pages that are broken by our tracking protections, without compromising user privacy.

SmartBlock does this by providing local stand-ins for blocked third-party tracking scripts. These stand-in scripts behave just enough like the original ones to make sure that the website works properly. They allow broken sites relying on the original scripts to load with their functionality intact.

The SmartBlock stand-ins are bundled with Firefox: no actual third-party content from the trackers are loaded at all, so there is no chance for them to track you this way. And, of course, the stand-ins themselves do not contain any code that would support tracking functionality.

In Firefox 87, SmartBlock will silently stand in for a number of common scripts classified as trackers on the Disconnect Tracking Protection List.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rudie_V op 24 maart 2021 12:01]

+1Droxal
23 maart 2021 15:21
To prevent user data loss when filling out forms, we’ve disabled the Backspace key as a navigation shortcut for the back navigation button.
Eindelijk, dit heb ik al veel te vaak meegemaakt. _/-\o_
+1TimVdE
@Droxal23 maart 2021 15:38
Dit was al langer een setting in about:config trouwens, en dat is het nog steeds :) Dus voor wie het net jammer vindt dat dit weg is: zet browser.backspace_action terug naar 0 om backspace weer te enablen als terug-knop..
+1Tomolone
@TimVdE23 maart 2021 16:15
Bedankt :D Ik gebruik deze deze functie zo vaak dat het een game-breaker zou zijn geweest als die wegging.
+1uip
23 maart 2021 15:19
Voila, geïnstalleerd. Ik ben blij dat Firefox zich blijft inzetten voor een betere privacy
+1thomas_24_7
23 maart 2021 16:32
To further protect your privacy, our new default HTTP Referrer policy will trim path and query string information from referrer headers to prevent sites from accidentally leaking sensitive user data.
Wow, na dit jarenlang zelf ingesteld te hebben in about:config/user.prefs is het eindelijk standaard gemaakt! Erg goed om te zien dat Firefox zo begaan is met de privacy van zijn gebruikers.

Uit ervaring kan ik wel zeggen dat er nog best wat websites zijn die vertrouwen op het ontvangen van complete referrer headers, dit kan simpele gebruikers nog wel wat problemen opleveren. Hopelijk maken die genoeg herrie om zulke websites te bewegen hun werkwijze aan te passen. De keren dat ik hier last van had, was dit eerder bij grotere instituten (DigiD, belastingdienst, UWV, verzekeringsmaatschappijen) dan bij simpele/kleinere partijen zoals webshops.

offtopic: hoop dat ze nu zo zachtjes aan toch wel wat vaart achter de Android browser gaan zetten. Sinds de revamp van v68 naar Fenix (bijna een jaar geleden) is er nog steeds bijna niks mogelijk qua addons en blijf ik dus op v68 hangen. Hoewel sommige addons met een mega omweg wel te installeren zijn, ga ik daarvoor niet het sores van een Nightly op mijn hals halen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thomas_24_7 op 23 maart 2021 16:38]

+1William_H
23 maart 2021 22:55
We've removed items from the Library menu that weren't used often or have other access points in the browser: Synced tabs, Recent highlights, and Pocket list.
Pocket list/lijst eruit vind ik persoonlijk toch wel jammer. Dat is een snelle manier om naar je Pocket lijst, en dus zoekfunctie in Pocket te gaan, die ik erg makkelijk vond.
0Carlos0_0
23 maart 2021 16:39
Net sinds een week of 2 overgestapt naar Microsoft Edge, wat een heerlijke browser is dit zeg.
Ook Thunderbird vervangen voor gewoon de windows mail app, heerlijk simpel en werkt goed en snel.

Ik moet zeggen was er heel snel aan gewend, en mis Firefox helemaal niet eigenlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 23 maart 2021 16:56]

+1christopher72
@Carlos0_023 maart 2021 17:04
Dit heeft alles te maken met jouw persoonlijke use-case en voorkeuren, en zelfs met jouw persoonlijke principes die jij (on)belangrijk vindt. Daarom is er gelukkig nog enige keuze, al is die bepaald niet meer reuze.(Alleen al om dat in stand te houden gebruik ik Firefox, maar dit terzijde).
0ferdinand
@Carlos0_023 maart 2021 17:00
Net sinds een week of 2 overgestapt naar Microsoft Edge, wat een heerlijke browser is dit zeg.
Ook Thunderbird vervangen voor gewoon de windows mail app, heerlijk simpel en werkt goed en snel.

Ik moet zeggen was er heel snel aan gewend, en mis Firefox helemaal niet eigenlijk.
:? bent u verdwaald?
0Carlos0_0
@ferdinand23 maart 2021 17:03
Nou nee niet echt ik heb sinds jaar en dag firefox gebruikt, en nu sinds een week of 2 eens volop Microsoft Edge gaan gebruiken.
Ik moet zeggen werkt meer dan prima en heb geen firefox nodig, heb hem zelfs niet eens meer als eventuele back-up erop staan.
0ferdinand
@Carlos0_023 maart 2021 19:05
Nou nee niet echt ik heb sinds jaar en dag firefox gebruikt, en nu sinds een week of 2 eens volop Microsoft Edge gaan gebruiken.
Ik moet zeggen werkt meer dan prima en heb geen firefox nodig, heb hem zelfs niet eens meer als eventuele back-up erop staan.
Ah ok je bent verdwaald maar je weet het niet. Hier moet je zijn:
downloads: Microsoft Edge 89.0.774.45
0Stromboli
@Carlos0_024 maart 2021 22:40
Edge is gewoon Chrome (of nou ja, Blink, de onderliggende engine) in een Microsoft jasje.

Mij een raadsel waarom iemand Edge zou prefereren boven Chrome of Chromium.
0vespino
24 maart 2021 15:46
Bug: de ingestelde downloads folder wordt genegeerd en dus komen alle downloads gewoon op de default downloads locatie terecht. Niet handig,

