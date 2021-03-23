Mozilla heeft versie 87 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 87 heeft Mozilla verbeteringen aangebracht waardoor websites beter werken in de privé-modus. Verder is de http referrer-policy aangescherpt om zo het per ongeluk lekken van gevoelige data te voorkomen en heeft de macOS-versie nu volledige ondersteuning voor VoiceOver gekregen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- You’ll encounter less website breakage in Private Browsing and Strict Enhanced Tracking Protection with SmartBlock, which provides stand-in scripts so that websites load properly.
- To further protect your privacy, our new default HTTP Referrer policy will trim path and query string information from referrer headers to prevent sites from accidentally leaking sensitive user data.
- The “Highlight All” feature on Find in Page now displays tick marks alongside your scrollbar that correspond to the location of matches found on that page.
- We’re proud to announce full support for macOS built-in screen reader, VoiceOver.
- We’ve added a new locale: Silesian (szl)
Changed
- We’ve fixed several significant accessibility issues:
- Video controls now have visible focus styling and video and audio controls are now keyboard navigable. (Bug 1681007)
- HTML <meter> is now spoken by screen readers. (Bug 1460378)
- Firefox now sets a useful initial focus in Add-ons Manager. (Bug 580537)
- Firefox will now fire a name/description change event when aria-labelledby/describedby content changes. (Bug 493683)
- Various security fixes.
Enterprise
- To prevent user data loss when filling out forms, we’ve disabled the Backspace key as a navigation shortcut for the back navigation button. To re-enable the Backspace keyboard shortcut, you can change the about:config preference
browser.backspace_actionto 0. You can also use the recommended Alt + Left arrow (Command + Left arrow on Mac) shortcut instead.
Firefox keyboard shortcuts
- We've removed items from the Library menu that weren't used often or have other access points in the browser: Synced tabs, Recent highlights, and Pocket list.
- We've simplified the Help menu by reducing redundant items, such as those that point to Firefox support pages that can also be accessed via the Get Help item.
Developer
- Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can see more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 87 Release Notes.
- Developer Information
- We've greatly simplified the Web Developer menu. Go to Application Menu > Web Developer > Web Developer Tools to access Inspector, Web Console, Debugger, Network Style Error, Performance, Storage Inspector, Accessibility, and Application
- Developers can now use the Page Inspector to simulate prefers-color-scheme media queries, without having to change the operating system to light or dark mode.
- Developers can now use the Page Inspector to toggle the
:targetpseudo-class for the currently selected element in addition to the pseudo-classes that were previously supported:
:hover,
:activeand
:focus,
:focus-within,
:focus-visible, and
:visited.
- There is a number of Page Inspector improvements and bug fixes related to inactive CSS rules:
- The
table-layoutproperty is now marked as inactive for non-table elements.
- The
scroll-paddingproperties (shorthand and longhand) are now marked as inactive for non-scrollable elements.
- The
text-overflowproperty was previously incorrectly marked as inactive for some
overflowvalues.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
