Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.17 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:
Reliability improvements to automatic upgrades
Other changes and updates
- Repair automatically the file system used during upgrades.
Automatic upgrades were sometimes failing even after doing a manual upgrade because of an unclean file system. (#17902)
- Resume automatically when the download of an upgrade fails.
Fixed problems
- Update Tor Browser to 10.0.14.
- Update Thunderbird to 78.8.0.
- Update Tor to 0.4.5.7.
- Update GRUB to 2.04-16.
- Update some firmware packages. This should improve the support for some Wi-Fi interfaces, especially Intel, Broadcom, and Cypress interfaces.
Known issues
- Improve the error message when starting the Unsafe Browser while offline. (#12251)
For more details, read our changelog.
- Automatic upgrades are broken from Tails 4.14 and earlier.
To upgrade from Tails 4.14 or earlier, you can either:
- Do a manual upgrade.
- Fix the automatic upgrade from a terminal. To do so:
- Start Tails and set up an administration password.
- In a terminal, execute the following command:
torsocks curl --silent https://gitlab.tails.boum.org/tails/tails/-/raw/master/config/chroot_local-includes/usr/share/tails/certs/lets-encrypt-r3.pem \ | sudo tee --append /usr/local/etc/ssl/certs/tails.boum.org-CA.pem \ && systemctl --user restart tails-upgrade-frontend
This command is a single command that wraps across several lines. Copy and paste the entire block at once and make sure that it executes as a single command.
- Approximately 30 seconds later, you should be prompted to upgrade to the latest version of Tails. If no prompt appear, you might already be running the latest version of Tails.
