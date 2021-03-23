torsocks curl --silent https://gitlab.tails.boum.org/tails/tails/-/raw/master/config/chroot_local-includes/usr/share/tails/certs/lets-encrypt-r3.pem \ | sudo tee --append /usr/local/etc/ssl/certs/tails.boum.org-CA.pem \ && systemctl --user restart tails-upgrade-frontend

This command is a single command that wraps across several lines. Copy and paste the entire block at once and make sure that it executes as a single command.