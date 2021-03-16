Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: XYplorer 21.60

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 21.60 XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Hover Box Wheel Scaling

Now the mouse wheel can scale images and PDF previews while the Hover Box (a zero-click preview that pops up by merely hovering the filename) is shown. So natural and so useful.

Mouse Down Blow Up Zoomed

Ready for another game changer? Mouse Down Blow Up (a large preview that pops up on mouse down on a thumbnail or icon) now can zoom into the original by a freely configurable zoom factor. Got small images, large screens, and weak eyes? MDBUZ is your ticket.

Find Files by Contained Characters

Now you can find files that contain certain characters or character ranges within their textual contents. Allows you to search for files containing any characters in the upper Unicode range, or any Mongolian characters, or whatever specific characters you are interested in.

Apply Button in Configuration

Street pressure became unbearable so an Apply button was added that allows you to apply any changed settings to the main window without closing the Configuration dialog.

Compilation Soundtrack

Compiled to the music of Starcrawler.

XYplorer

Versienummer 21.60
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,45MB
Licentietype Bundleware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-03-2021 04:44
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-03-2021 • 04:44

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

21-03 XYplorer 23.00 14
18-02 XYplorer 22.90 9
04-02 XYplorer 22.80 0
12-01 XYplorer 22.70 3
09-12 XYplorer 22.60 0
24-11 XYplorer 22.50 10
28-10 XYplorer 22.40 1
30-09 XYplorer 22.30 0
31-08 XYplorer 22.20 0
15-07 XYplorer 22.10 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True