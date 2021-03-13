Versie 4.00 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.00: Scrapers: You can now configure EMDB to use IMDb or TheMovieDb as main data source.

Both have advantages and disadvantages.

TheMovieDb has localized plot outlines, artwork and trailers and holds more (obscure) movies and better cast photos, even for non-American actors / actresses.

IMDb combines movies and TV Series in searches, has more data for movies, more genres, IMDb top 250 and lists more certifications for different countries.

But the main advantage of TheMovieDb is that it is FAST: it has an API to get the data instead of having to load webpages in the background and scrape the data.

The API is WAY faster and more robust. Therefore I decided to make TheMovieDb the default scaper but you can switch back to IMDb if you want.

EAN UPC lookup: If the title returned by the EAN UPC Service doesn't return a match on IMDb / TMDb the full returned text is now set as title.

Database: Updating a TV Series resetted the Seasons to Season 1.

Database: Setting "SEEN" when playing a Media file from EMDB is now optional.

MediaInfo: Fixed detection for VC-1 Video codec.

User interface: IMDb Top 250 position of a movie is obscured by the movie poster for movies in the 100+ positions.

User Interface: Added Container as column to display, print or export.

Add from Hard disk: Improved determining the folder of a TV Series when scanning adding TV Series from nested folders.

User interface: Create a Playlist when selecting multiple movies and play them.

Add from Hard disk: NFO files: added TMDb id when creating NFO files and better follow the Kodi nfo specs.

Add from Hard disk: NFO files: use TMDb id from NFO file when scraper is set to TheMovieDb.

User interface: Added more clear warning when media file(s) are going to be deleted when deleting one or more entries in the database.

User interface: Improve position IMDb and User ratings in the Movie Details Panel.

Media Files: Fixed detecting wrong external drive mounted.

Media Files: Fixed Batch Update on Media Labels.

HTML Export: fixed an issue when a removed template was previously selected.

HTML Export: updated default template. Also the internal structure is updated. More parts are now templated. Existing custom HTML templates are kept working but should be updated.

Database: Added 5 custom Version fields.

Translations: Added translations for (most common) Countries retrieved from IMDb and TheMovieDb.

Translations: Added some more untranslated texts and improved some English translations.

Translations: Updated the Slovenian, Portuguese, Arabic, French, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.