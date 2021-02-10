Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 21.1.1 released
The 21.1 series debut looks pretty good so far. Thanks again for your input and comments! We will be spending a lot of time this year improving and adapting the code base. As a first glimpse, the changes of this stable update are a mix of security and reliability updates coupled with preparations for the update framework revamp we have planned for 21.7. The roadmap is still not final, but will likely contain long-yearned-for features. Stay tuned.Here are the full patch notes:
- firewall: change order of shaper delay parameter to prevent parser errors
- firewall: fix multiple PHP warnings regarding category additions
- firewall: fix icon toggle for block and reject (contributed by ElJeffe)
- interfaces: unhide primary IPv6 in overview page
- interfaces: fix IPv6 misalignment in get_interfaces_info()
- reporting: fix sidebar menu collapse for NetFlow link (contributed by Maurice Walker)
- captive portal: validate that static IP address exists when writing the configuration
- firmware: add product status backend for upcoming firmware page redesign
- firmware: opnsense-code will now check out the default release branch
- firmware: opnsense-update adds "-R" option for major release selection
- firmware: opnsense-update will now update repositories if out of sync
- firmware: opnsense-update will attempt to recover from fatal pkg behaviour
- firmware: opnsense-update now correctly redirects stderr on major upgrades
- firmware: opnsense-update now retains vital flag on faulty release type transition
- intrusion detection: clean up rule based additions to prevent collisions with the new policies
- monit: minor bugfixes and UI changes (contributed by Manuel Faux)
- unbound: update documentation URL (contributed by xorbital)
- ui: format packet count with toLocaleString() in interface statistics widget (contributed by bleetsheep)
- ui: add compatibility for JS replaceAll() function
- rc: support reading JSON metadata from plugin version files
- plugins: provide JSON metadata in plugin version files
- plugins: os-dyndns GratisDNS apex domain fix (contributed by Fredrik Rambris)
- plugins: os-nginx upstream TLS verification fix (contributed by kulikov-a)
- plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.26 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.2 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- src: panic when destroying VNET and epair simultaneously
- src: uninitialized file system kernel stack leaks
- src: Xen guest-triggered out of memory
- src: update timezone database information
- ports: dnsmasq 2.84
- ports: lighttpd 1.4.59
- ports: krb5 1.19
- ports: monit 5.27.2
- ports: perl 5.32.1
- ports: sqlite 3.34.1