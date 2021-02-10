Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

The 21.1 series debut looks pretty good so far. Thanks again for your input and comments! We will be spending a lot of time this year improving and adapting the code base. As a first glimpse, the changes of this stable update are a mix of security and reliability updates coupled with preparations for the update framework revamp we have planned for 21.7. The roadmap is still not final, but will likely contain long-yearned-for features. Stay tuned.