Microsoft heeft een vijfde update voor versie 16.8 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Versie 16.8 voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 5.0 toe. In versie 16.8.5 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Security Advisory Notice
Issued Addressed in this Release of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.8.5
- CVE-2021-1639 TypeScript Language Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Visual Studio loads a malicious repository containing JavaScript or TypeScript code files.
- CVE-2021-1721 .NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability
A denial-of-service vulnerability exists when creating HTTPS web request during X509 certificate chain building.
- CVE-2021-24112 .NET 5 and .NET Core Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
A remote code execution vulnerability exists when disposing metafiles when a graphics interface still has a reference to it. This vulnerability only exists on systems running on MacOS or Linux.
Items From Developer Community
- Fixed an issue where x86 Microsoft.VCLibs Appx installed under ExtensionSDKs updated with correct signature.
- Fixed a memory leak when using C++ DesignTime features.
- Fixed an issue where an exception would occur if a password is not remembered when importing an existing database into an SSDT project.
- Fixed an issue where the publish button is disabled the first time customers publish .NET Core projects to a folder or other hosting targets.
- Fixed a hang that occasionally occurred when developers opened the publish profiles view page.
- Adds Xcode 12.4 support.
- Fixed an issue where .sqlproj is not updating with changes.
- Visual Studio 2019 crashes with OOM failures on Chromium solutions.
- Bug in optimization compiler of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.7.6
- Visual Studio crashes when Adding New Item -> Table on a Database project.
- VSDIIUnregisterServer is slowing Visual Studio 2019 down.
- Unexpected Visual Studio 2019 crash when docking or splitting windows.