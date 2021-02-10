Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.8.5

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft een vijfde update voor versie 16.8 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Versie 16.8 voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 5.0 toe. In versie 16.8.5 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Security Advisory Notice Issued Addressed in this Release of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.8.5
  • Fixed an issue where x86 Microsoft.VCLibs Appx installed under ExtensionSDKs updated with correct signature.
  • Fixed a memory leak when using C++ DesignTime features.
  • Fixed an issue where an exception would occur if a password is not remembered when importing an existing database into an SSDT project.
  • Fixed an issue where the publish button is disabled the first time customers publish .NET Core projects to a folder or other hosting targets.
  • Fixed a hang that occasionally occurred when developers opened the publish profiles view page.
  • Adds Xcode 12.4 support.
Items From Developer Community

Versienummer 16.8.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-02-2021 11:32
submitter: Jeroen Sack

10-02-2021 • 11:32

1 Linkedin

Submitter: Jeroen Sack

Bron: Microsoft

Ik draai intussen de preview editie (16.9) naast 16.8 en hoewel die een hoop issues heeft, lijken veel van de irritaties uit 16.8 weg (workload asp.net c#)

