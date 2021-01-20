Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7.8 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

The particular volume of this stable update foreshadows the end of the 20.7 series in less than two weeks.One longstanding issue with radvd on FreeBSD 12.1 has been resolved according to multiple user feedback. The mailing lists have been archived and will no longer be used. And before there are questions: yes, consumers of the development version are now able to upgrade to 21.1-RC1.