Oracle heeft de negende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.18 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: Nested VM: Fixed hangs when executing SMP nested-guests under certain conditions on Intel hosts (bug #19315, #19561)

OCI integration: Cloud Instance parameters parsing is improved on import (bug #19156)

Network: UDP checksum offloading in e1000 no longer produces zero checksums (bug #19930)

Network: Fixed Host-Only Ethernet Adapter DHCP, guest os can not get IP on host resume (bug #19620)

NAT: Fixed mss parameter handing (bug #15256)

macOS host: Multiple optimizations for BigSur

Audio: Fixed issues with audio playback after host goes to sleep (bug #18594)

Documentation: Some content touch-up and table formatting fixes

Linux host and guest: Support kernel version 5.10 (bug #20055)

Solaris host: Fix regression breaking VGA text mode since version 6.1.0

Guest Additions: Fixed a build failure affecting CentOS 8.2-2004 and later (bug #20091)

Guest Additions: Fixed a build failure affecting Linux kernels 3.2.0 through 3.2.50 (bug #20006)

Guest Additions: Fixed a VM segfault on copy with shared clipboard with X11 (bug #19226)

Shared Folder: Fixed error with remounting on Linux guests