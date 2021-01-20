Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.18

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de negende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.18 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • Nested VM: Fixed hangs when executing SMP nested-guests under certain conditions on Intel hosts (bug #19315, #19561)
  • OCI integration: Cloud Instance parameters parsing is improved on import (bug #19156)
  • Network: UDP checksum offloading in e1000 no longer produces zero checksums (bug #19930)
  • Network: Fixed Host-Only Ethernet Adapter DHCP, guest os can not get IP on host resume (bug #19620)
  • NAT: Fixed mss parameter handing (bug #15256)
  • macOS host: Multiple optimizations for BigSur
  • Audio: Fixed issues with audio playback after host goes to sleep (bug #18594)
  • Documentation: Some content touch-up and table formatting fixes
  • Linux host and guest: Support kernel version 5.10 (bug #20055)
  • Solaris host: Fix regression breaking VGA text mode since version 6.1.0
  • Guest Additions: Fixed a build failure affecting CentOS 8.2-2004 and later (bug #20091)
  • Guest Additions: Fixed a build failure affecting Linux kernels 3.2.0 through 3.2.50 (bug #20006)
  • Guest Additions: Fixed a VM segfault on copy with shared clipboard with X11 (bug #19226)
  • Shared Folder: Fixed error with remounting on Linux guests

Bart van Klaveren

20-01-2021 • 12:45

Reacties (16)

+1Pietervs
20 januari 2021 14:02
Komen wel erg vaak updates uit voor VirtualBox.
Het is een fijn programma dat ik vaak gebruik. Maar ik zit nu te kijken naar de limiet van 4 netwerkkaarten: ik denk dat dat voor mijn toekomstige setup net wat te te weinig zal zijn. Zijn daar al tweakers tegenaan gelopen?
+1TonnyTonny
@Pietervs20 januari 2021 14:15
Meer dan 4 NIC's op een VM?
Mag ik vragen waarvoor je dat denkt nodig te hebben?
Ik kan me daar echt geen toepassing voor bedenken.
+1GeroldM

@TonnyTonny20 januari 2021 18:11
De host kan meerdere NICs wel gebruiken. Dan kan je 1 NIC reserveren per virtuele machine. Scheelt een boel aan beschikbare bandbreedte in de VMs. Met een "eigen" NIC kan een VM dus een stuk sneller werken.

Maar als je een zeer krachtige host computer hebt, en daarom meer dan 4 VMs erop wil laten draaien, dan heb je met VirtualBox wel een probleem. Tenminste, via de GUI van VirtualBox. Niet via de command-line. Dan zie je dat de limiet niet 4 maar 8 NICs is. Een tip waar @Pietervs wel wat aan zou kunnen hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 20 januari 2021 18:12]

0Pietervs
@GeroldM20 januari 2021 23:20
Inderdaad @GeroldM , daar ga ik induiken!
Dank je wel 😊
+1Pietervs
@TonnyTonny20 januari 2021 23:26
Als je een firewall installeert in een VM wil ik met verschillende netwerken diverse policies naast elkaar testen om te zien wat waar gebeurt.
1 netwerkkaart wordt dan gebruikt voor de verbinding naar het internet, 1 naar het interne netwerk. Natuurlijk is het mogelijk om iedere keer een nieuwe policy te bouwen, maar dit lijkt me makkelijker, ook om real-life situaties beter na te kunnen bootsen en testen.
+1Robtimus
@Pietervs20 januari 2021 16:44
Komen wel erg vaak updates uit voor VirtualBox.
Dat valt wel mee. Ik had het toevallig uitgezocht voor een ander nieuwsbericht; zie ook Robtimus in 'reviews: Oracles softwaretopman Wim Coekaerts: Linux is mijn hobby'. Er komt meestal tot oktober elke 1 of 2 maanden een update, om daarna in januari weer opnieuw te beginnen. Soms zit er nog een november of december release tussen. Normaliter zijn er zo'n 6-8 updates in een jaar, dat vind ik best wel meevallen.
+1microcomputer
20 januari 2021 13:40
Zou je dit programma kunnen installeren op MacOSX en dan net als, bij Parallelsdesktop, windows kunnen laten draaien op een Mac?
+1NimRod1337
@microcomputer20 januari 2021 13:44
Dat kan inderdaad. Sws op Intel Macs
0microcomputer
@NimRod133720 januari 2021 13:48
Dank u wel voor de snelle reactie, dat gaan we dan maar eens proberen bij een vriend van mij.
Die had windows computer, kreeg van familie een 2de hands Apple
SWF spellen doen het niet meer, maar als je windows 7 op een mac kunt laten draaien, dan kun je met Palemoon, die spellen nog wel spelen. Dank u wel. Bart
0dycell
@microcomputer20 januari 2021 15:48
Ik neem aan dat je met SWF, Shockwave Flash bedoelt. In dat geval zou je dit kunnen doen maar hang die VM dan a.u.b. niet aan het internet. Flash is niet meer ondersteund...
0herpideperpi
@dycell20 januari 2021 16:01
Of installeer de software en make een Snapshot. Aan einde van het verhaal sluit je af door "power off" te kiezen en terug te gaan naar de laatste snapshot. Je gooit dan de laatste versie weg als een prop papier.
Je behoudt natuurlijk geen settings op je game als die off line staan.
Ons bedrijf gebruikt Virtualbox vaak om hackers spammers en ander gespuis te testen.
Als dan op het scherm verschijnt " U moet 100 BTC betalen, anders..." gooi je gewoon die versie weg door in Virtualbox een power off te doen. De hacker heeft immers alleen de sessie beschadigd.
Het is onmogelijk namelijk om via internet, dwars door je Virtualbox sessie, je PC of Mac te "besmetten"
Honderd jaar geleden werd dit gebruikt door de Macdonalds internetcafe's. Je kon/mocht daar zelfs een USB stick in prikken zonder gevaar voor het systeem.

Ook te gebruiken als U een verdachte URL,wilt testen, bijvoorbeeld in de mail. Kopietje maken en in Virutalbox sessie testen.

De boef ziet wel Uw IP nummer utieraard.

[Reactie gewijzigd door herpideperpi op 20 januari 2021 16:52]

+2GeroldM

@herpideperpi20 januari 2021 18:03
Uh...nee. Een virtuele machine maakt het moeilijker om door te breken naar de host computer, maar niet onmogelijk. Het maakt het onwaarschijnlijker dat zo'n breuk plaats zal vinden, maar dat betekent niet dat je van de toren moet blazen dat het onmogelijk is.

Niet overtuigd? Voorbeelden:
- Wikipedia
- DarkReading
- Cloudburst
- TechRepublic

Daarnaast is serieuze malware/virus software in staat om te "zien" of ze in een virtuele omgeving draaien. En zich in zo'n geval dus mooi koest houden.

Is al zo'n beetje 10 jaar mogelijk. Want een VM is net zo goed mensenwerk. Fouten zitten er dus echt wel in en deze worden hard afgestraft door de 'black-hatters'. Het door jouw gegeven advies is dus heel gevaarlijk. Niets is zo erg als een vals gevoel van veiligheid.

Kosten die gemoeid gaan met "doorbroken" virtuele omgevingen zijn ook niet mis volgens CSO Online (en Kapersky Labs).
0herpideperpi
@NimRod133720 januari 2021 15:42
Ja, want die achterlijk snelle,en idioot zuinige M1 chip werkt niet met Virtualbox. Jammer voor opa die al honderd jaar Davilex draait op een XP voor prive admin.
Virtualbox is een geschenk uit de hemel.
Wilde mijn toch al snelle MacMini 2018 omruilen voor die met een M1.
Draai het ook op een Macbook en 24 inch Mac. Alle op verschillende plekken.
Bah!

[Reactie gewijzigd door herpideperpi op 20 januari 2021 15:44]

0sfranken
@herpideperpi21 januari 2021 02:24
De M1 chips van Apple supporten virtualisatie (hardwarematig dan), zie ook het bericht van TechRadar hierover. Dan hebben we het wel over Qemu, maar goed, de chip kán het wel.

Misschien weer een kunstmatige beperking vanuit Oracle?
0herpideperpi
@sfranken25 januari 2021 21:54
Ons softwarehuis gebruikt apps als Virtualbox ook op de Mac.
Qemu is er ff niet bij.
Het is allemaal niet erg want we draaien op veel systemen.
Ik vind het wel jammer dat Apple deze kant op gaat, maar wel begrijpelijk.
Ons bedrijf is 24/24 bezig met malware analyse en Apple beveiligt zich weer eens veel beter met de M1 en andere hardware tools zoals de T2. In deze linke tijden niet onbelangrijk.
Rosetta is echter een te gebrekkige tool voor zakelijke gebruikers. Intel emuleren, pfff.
Enfin we zullen het zien.
Persoonlijk zal ik een zware Mac user de M1 nog even niet adviseren. Maar Google er maar op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door herpideperpi op 26 januari 2021 12:40]

0sfranken
@herpideperpi26 januari 2021 00:16
Elke 1e generatie is wennen en heeft haken en ogen. Dat is bij Apple ook zo. Het enige wat Apple in deze rot doet is de hele boel potdicht timmeren, zodat alleen hun spul op hun hardware draait. Dat vind ik jammer, maar goed, het is Apple; wat had ik anders verwacht?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

