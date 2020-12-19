Gretech heeft een nieuwe versie van GOM Player uitgebracht. Deze gratis mediaspeler wordt door Gretech ontwikkeld en is geschikt voor Windows XP of hoger. GOM Player wordt geleverd met diverse populaire codecs, zodat deze niet apart in Windows hoeven te worden geïnstalleerd. Mocht er een bestand worden afgespeeld waarvoor de codec nog niet aanwezig is, dan kan deze via de codec finder automatisch worden opgezocht en toegevoegd. Verder is ondersteuning aanwezig voor het afspelen van incomplete bestanden en uiteraard ook voor ondertiteling. Sinds versie 2.3.55 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 2.3.60.5324 Improvement of function Improved browser popup of subtitle translation VOC and bug fixes Fixed an error that occurred when the playback bar preview was displayed in some videos.

Fixed an error that occurred when wrapping smi format subtitles automatically.

Fixed an error that occurred in the player’s position when restoring it to full screen Changes in version 2.3.59.5323 Improvement of function Improved UI of keyboard shortcuts settings VOC and bug fixes Fixed the focus problem in DPI Scale option. (RTX Voice usage environment)

Improved the afterimage problem in DPI Scale option.

Fixed the error that had occurred when displaying embedded subtitles. Changes in version 2.3.58.5322 Improvement of function Improved Popup UI of editing bookmarks

Improved the settings to change the full-screen resolution (Multi-monitor support)

Added the full-screen DPI Scale settings (Windows 10) VOC and bug fixes Fixed an error that had occurred when changing the full-screen resolution scale.

Fixed an error that the bookmarked part of the video was not played when stopping it. Changes in version 2.3.57.5321 Improvement of function Improved Popup UI for Open Address

Display name entries in recently used address

Support for multi-selection of Address List

Display Address List on tooltip Changes in version 2.3.56.5320 VOC and bug fixes Fixed an error causing crash when playing some contents with embedded subtitles.

Fixed an error that navigation bar was not displayed when playing specific H264 files.

Fixed an error that specific MP4 files were not played smoothly.

Fixed an error that files stopped when browsing the last part of it.