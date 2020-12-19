Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 20.7.7

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 20.7.7 released

Important security updates inside. Also: happy holidays! Here are the full patch notes:

  • Reporting: fix traffic graph widget link issue
  • System: simplify log format parsing
  • Interfaces: fix DUID LL description (contributed by Gabriel Mazzocato)
  • Unbound: fix dnsbl not reloading after update
  • Plugins: os-acme-client 2.2
  • Plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.9
  • Plugins: os-frr 1.20
  • Plugins: os-tinc 1.6 enables multiple addresses per host (contributed by ElNounch)
  • Plugins: os-wireguard 1.4
  • Ports: curl 7.74.0
  • Ports: dhcp6c ignores advertise messages with none of requested data and missed status codes
  • Ports: libressl 3.1.5
  • Ports: lighttpd 1.4.56
  • Ports: nss 3.60
  • Ports: openssl 1.1.1i
  • Ports: pcre2 10.36
  • Ports: sudo 1.9.4
  • Ports: sqlite 3.34.0
  • Ports: unbound 1.13.0

OPNsense

Versienummer 20.7.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

15-04 OPNsense 22.1.6 4
09-04 OPNsense 22.1.5 1
25-03 OPNsense 22.1.4 4
18-03 OPNsense 22.1.3 5
02-03 OPNsense 22.1.2 2
27-01 OPNsense 22.1 28
18-12 OPNsense 21.7.7 17
27-11 OPNsense 21.7.6 18
15-11 OPNsense 21.7.5 3
29-10 OPNsense 21.7.4 2
+2Spearhead
19 december 2020 10:03
Ik zou even wachten met de upgrade als je unbound gebruikt, er zijn wat problemen in de laatste release met crashes hiervan. 20.7.6 is oké.
+1CH4OS
@Spearhead19 december 2020 11:31
Het zal wel aan het versienummer liggen. Cyberpunk 2077 is nu ook niet vlekkeloos. :')
+1wouser
19 december 2020 08:44
Weet iemand of opnsense beter overweg kan met Wi-Fi modules dan pfsense?

Heb namelijk een pcengines met pfsense echter heb ik de hele Wi-Fi module niet in gebruik gezien de haperingen...
+2wilfredk
@wouser19 december 2020 09:28
3 + jaar ervaring met pcengines en opnsense en alle wifi modules die ik erop aangesloten had geven in het beste geval een apparaat aan maar echt werken kan ik vergeten laat staan stabiel.

Dat gezegd hebben als ik kijk naar hoevaak pfsense geüpdate wordt als een beveiliging Produkt en verglijk met de (bijna) maandelijkse updates van opnsense heb ik hier toch meer vertrouwen in (zeker aangezien hackers niet wachten met exploits totdat netgate eindelijk updates uitgerold heeft.
+1DarkJack
@wouser19 december 2020 10:03
iets beter omdat OPNsense een recentere versie van BSD draait an pfSense, dus meer inbox drivers, maar nog altijd niet super. Het blijft aan te raden om een apart AP te hebben.
+1MrTre
@DarkJack19 december 2020 11:39
iets beter omdat OPNsense een recentere versie van BSD draait an pfSense,
Maar daar is ook niet heel veel voor nodig omdat pfsense niet echt heel actief meer wordt, om die reden ben ik begin dit jaar op OPNsense overgestapt. Ik heb dit jaar denk ik al vaker een opnsense update geïnstalleerd dan in al die jaren dat ik Pfsense gebruikt heb...
+1DarkJack
@MrTre19 december 2020 12:03
OPNsense heeft een redelijk vaste kadans: 2 major updates per jaar, en elke andere maand een minor update

pfSense lijkt de verkeerde kant uit te gaan. 2.5.0 zit in development limbo, en het lijkt er meer en meer op dat Netgate richting een subscription model wil gaan voor pfSense.
+1Zenix
@MrTre19 december 2020 12:55
De updates zijn fijn, maar het zijn er teveel. Dit jaar al 10+ updates. Ik zie liever twee major updates, en een paar security updates, zodat je op 5-6 updates komt. Ik heb bij OPNSense vaak het gevoel dat een update geen toegevoegde waarde heeft, paar nieuwe packages ok, leuk maar wat heb ik eraan. Dat komt ook omdat de release notes gewoon mager zijn. Daardoor is het ook lastig om te beslissen of je een update kan overslaan. Als je een bedrijf hebt en downtime moet inplannen, dan zou ik toch PfSense overwegen, want je weet tenminste dat je niet elke maand hoeft te updaten met bijbehorende risico's. Je ziet bij OPNSense toch vaker wat bugs, zoals nu ook met inbound.

Aan de andere kant PfSense is natuurlijk het andere uiterste. Te weinig updates en een FreeBSD die bijna EOL is. Ik ben daarom ook overgestapt naar OPNSense.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zenix op 19 december 2020 12:55]

0_JGC_
@Zenix19 december 2020 20:42
De FreeBSD versies waarop pfSense is gebouwd zijn inmiddels EOL (ook die van de nog uit te komen 2.5)
Maar eigenlijk hoeft dat geen probleem te zijn als Netgate zelf de backports doet.
+1The Zep Man

@wouser19 december 2020 09:20
Je kan beter een (goedkoop) access point naast een *sense router hangen, naar mijn ervaring. Beter bereik, betere snelheid, goede scheiding van functies. Met name dat laatste, het zorgt ervoor dat je draadloze netwerk beschikbaar blijft als je je router herstart.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 19 december 2020 09:49]

+1Jerie
@The Zep Man19 december 2020 10:29
Met name dat laatste, het zorgt ervoor dat je draadloze netwerk beschikbaar blijft als je je router herstart.
..maar je internet verbinding blijft niet beschikbaar. Daar zit je dan, met je WLAN, zonder je WAN. De vraag is hoe vaak start je je router opnieuw op, en heb je nog LAN nodig tijdens zo'n restart? Mensen die een software update over OPNsense lezen zullen dat misschien nog wel belangrijk vinden. Op het werk misschien ook nog wel. Maar voor een gemiddelde thuisgebruiker /care gebruik lekker je Ziggo of KPN router als je daar tevreden mee bent. Daarnaast moet je het ook onderhouden. Moet je meenemen in je afweging.

Er is nog een andere reden dat je dit misschien graag wilt (je noemt het al in het kort): beter bereik. Je kunt je AP elders ophangen, ver van je router weg. Kabeltje trekken en klaar. Dat kan je zo een repeater schelen!
+1The Zep Man

@Jerie19 december 2020 10:40
[...]


..maar je internet verbinding blijft niet beschikbaar. Daar zit je dan, met je WLAN, zonder je WAN.
Ik gebruik (W)LAN voor meer dan enkel een verbinding naar een WAN.
Mensen die een software update over OPNsense lezen zullen dat misschien nog wel belangrijk vinden. Op het werk misschien ook nog wel. Maar voor een gemiddelde thuisgebruiker /care gebruik lekker je Ziggo of KPN router als je daar tevreden mee bent. Daarnaast moet je het ook onderhouden. Moet je meenemen in je afweging.
Wat geen onderwerp is in deze discussie. Uit mijn originele reactie:
Je kan beter een (goedkoop) access point naast een *sense router hangen, naar mijn ervaring.
Dus mijn advies gaat specifiek over mensen die *sense routers draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 19 december 2020 11:32]

