Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 20.7.7 released Important security updates inside. Also: happy holidays! Here are the full patch notes: Reporting: fix traffic graph widget link issue

System: simplify log format parsing

Interfaces: fix DUID LL description (contributed by Gabriel Mazzocato)

Unbound: fix dnsbl not reloading after update

Plugins: os-acme-client 2.2

Plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.9

Plugins: os-frr 1.20

Plugins: os-tinc 1.6 enables multiple addresses per host (contributed by ElNounch)

Plugins: os-wireguard 1.4

Ports: curl 7.74.0

Ports: dhcp6c ignores advertise messages with none of requested data and missed status codes

Ports: libressl 3.1.5

Ports: lighttpd 1.4.56

Ports: nss 3.60

Ports: openssl 1.1.1i

Ports: pcre2 10.36

Ports: sudo 1.9.4

Ports: sqlite 3.34.0

Ports: unbound 1.13.0