Software-update: PhpStorm 2020.2.4

PhpStorm logo (76 pix)JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2020.2.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

PhpStorm 2020.2.4 is released

This a bug-fix update for PhpStorm 2020.2.

Notable updates:
  • Fixed: “Find” and “Replace” don’t remember text area size (IDEA-248210 +45)
  • Fixed: Big Sur: Opening project in new window results in opening project in another tab (JBR-2879 +36)
  • Fixed: CodeSniffer gets temporary filename instead of real (WI-17740 +23)
  • Fixed: No tests executed when running PHPUnit tests with WSL interpreter (WI-54615 +21)
  • Fixed: Pull-dialog suggests pulling from the last entered branch, instead from tracked branch (IDEA-251554 +18)
  • Fixed: New git repositories do not show up in VCS dialog (IDEA-249948 +4)
You can find the full list of bug fixes and improvements in the release notes.

Download PhpStorm 2020.2.4 build 202.8194.11 for your platform on the website or click Update in your JetBrains Toolbox App.

We appreciate you reporting any bugs and feature requests to our Issue Tracker.

Your JetBrains PhpStorm team
The Drive to Develop
Versienummer 2020.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Feedback • 30-11-2020 00:030

30-11-2020 • 00:03

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

25-03 PhpStorm 2021.3.3 0
04-01 PhpStorm 2021.3.1 0
03-12 PhpStorm 2021.3 3
18-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.2 40
04-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.1 9
29-07 PhpStorm 2021.2 1
02-07 PhpStorm 2021.1.4 0
06-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.3 0
04-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.2 19
04-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.1 0
Meer historie

PhpStorm

