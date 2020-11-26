Versie 4.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Matomo 4.0.0 has been in the making since January 2020 and we’re proud to finally release this to you all. There are many changes, including security and privacy improvements and other breaking changes, most notably: