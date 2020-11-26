Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 4.0.0

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

Matomo 4.0.0 has been in the making since January 2020 and we’re proud to finally release this to you all. There are many changes, including security and privacy improvements and other breaking changes, most notably:

  • Matomo 4.0.0 requires PHP 7.2.5 (better security and performance)
  • Log importer now requires Python 3.x (Log analytics)
  • Auth tokens used to authenticate API calls now need to be generated, and can be revoked. Any existing token_auth in Matomo 3.x will be migrated so any token_auth you already use will still work
  • Page generation time metrics are now deprecated and replaced by new Page Performance reports
  • Support for Offline tracking in JS Tracker (beta)
  • LoginHttpAuth plugin is no longer supported (we welcome someone to fork & maintain the plugin in the future)
  • Page titles, event names, event category, page URL, etc. are now truncated after 4096 characters (more info)
  • Security: More secure storage of tokens: the `token_auth` and session ID are no longer stored in plain text in the database.
  • Security: When embedding reports (widgets) into a different site, it is no longer possible to use authentication tokens of users with at least write access (more info)
  • Segments: “Not contains” and “Not equals” segment comparison now behave differently (more info)
  • PHP tracker client: exceptions are now thrown on errors (more info)
  • If you use the JavaScript API, or the Reporting API, or if you build plugins for Matomo, please check the developer changelog for a full list of changes in the platform that may affect you.
  • Database tables will now use UTF8 encoding (utf8mb4) which means for example that emojis will now be correctly tracked in URLs. Existing Matomo 3.x databases will need to be converted to utf8 manually.
  • Older browsers like IE6 or IE7 are not tracked anymore by the JS Tracker (browsers that don’t support JSON API)
  • IE 10 browser is not longer supported in the Matomo App user interface (IE 10 is still supported and tracked in JS Tracking)
398 tickets have been closed by more than 35 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 4.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 17,90MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-11-2020 • 17:07
7

26-11-2020 • 17:07

Bron: Matomo

+1Gieltje
26 november 2020 17:13
Voor degenen die de SEO plugin gebruiken, deze release is bugged.
Gelukkig wel opgelost in 4.0.1: https://github.com/matomo-org/matomo/issues/16778
+1Tazzios
@Gieltje27 november 2020 10:01
4.0.1 is nu ook uit zo te zien.
+1Gieltje
@Tazzios27 november 2020 10:02
Klopt, de interne updater ziet hem helaas nog niet maar dat komt vast wel in de loop van de dag.
0Gieltje
@Tazzios28 november 2020 09:38
4.0.2 inmiddels ook, maar de interne matomo updater ziet nog steeds geen van de twee, denk dat er wat meer mis is.
0Liquidbit
26 november 2020 17:23
das mooi, is er ook 'n google maps alternatief plugin misschien ?

