Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 457.30 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla en Godfall. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready
New Features and Other Changes
- This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
- In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Godfall.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Updated the SLI profile for Black Desert.
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Warzone][RTX 30 series]: Users may see a drop in performance during gameplay.[3132127]
- [Notebook]: The internal panel flashes upon resume from sleep mode or from display off. [3150038]
- [NVIDIA Ampere architecture][G-SYNC][HDR][Dual-head 8k display]: Display screen goes black.[200667525]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362] To work around, reset the NVIDIA Control Panel global 3D settings. Open the NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings page, then select the Global Settings tab, click Restore and then click Yes at the confirmation dialog.
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]