Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 457.30 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 457.30 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla en Godfall. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready
  • This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
  • In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Godfall.
New Features and Other Changes
  • Updated the SLI profile for Black Desert.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Warzone][RTX 30 series]: Users may see a drop in performance during gameplay.[3132127]
  • [Notebook]: The internal panel flashes upon resume from sleep mode or from display off. [3150038]
  • [NVIDIA Ampere architecture][G-SYNC][HDR][Dual-head 8k display]: Display screen goes black.[200667525]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362] To work around, reset the NVIDIA Control Panel global 3D settings. Open the NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings page, then select the Global Settings tab, click Restore and then click Yes at the confirmation dialog.
  • [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 457.30 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers/
Bestandsgrootte 617,69MB
Licentietype Freeware

+1Dutchy007
9 november 2020 21:39
Grappige is dat mensen altijd AMD de schuld geven van 'brakke drivers', maar Nvidia kan er ook wat dan. Ik heb dan ook tot nu toe extreme performance drops, blue screens en microstutters gehad.
Hopelijk lost deze driver het één en het ander op.
+1Marctraider
@Dutchy00710 november 2020 05:06
Denk dat je toch echt jezelf achter je oren moet krabben over waar deze problemen vandaan komen.

Ik gok niet van de driver zelf. Probleem is vaak dat mensen al gauw denken dat iets door een bepaalde driver of software (of OS versie) en vervolgens niet meer echt het probleem proberen te achterhalen want ze zijn er zeker van dat dit het probleem is.

Computers zijn geen magic, er is vast een verklaring voor.

Ik raadt mensen ook altijd aan om LTSB/C te installeren en alleen dingen updaten als het nodig is. Als je eenmaal een stabiele blueprint hebt kan je altijd nog restoren zodra er een cumulative update of nieuwe driver versie de hele boel verkloot.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 10 november 2020 05:11]

+1ferdinand
@Marctraider10 november 2020 12:04
Ik raadt mensen ook altijd aan om LTSB/C te installeren en alleen dingen updaten als het nodig is. Als je eenmaal een stabiele blueprint hebt kan je altijd nog restoren zodra er een cumulative update of nieuwe driver versie de hele boel verkloot.
Slecht advies. LTSC is voor systemen waar validatie super belangrijk voor is zoals Vinnie84 ook al zegt. Draai gewoon de normale windows en laat het update systeem zijn werk doen. Mocht je de loterij winnen en het gaat fout dan heb je _natuurlijk_ een backup toch? Steek je energie in backups aangezien die elk probleem kunnen oplossen inclusief slechte updates, virussen, cryptolockers, hardware crashes, diefstal en brand.
0Marctraider
@ferdinand10 november 2020 16:32
'Gewoon de normale Windows' als in WaaS vindt ik persoonlijk geen normale gang van zaken, maargoed dat is mijn mening. Ik heb liever zelf controle over wat er wel en niet gebeurd. Ik installeer security updates zodra het mij uitkomt. Waarom is je hele Systeem aan de mercy van een groot tech bedrijf tegenwoordig 'gewoon'?

Ik zie heel vaak veel boe geroep naar het gebruik van LTSC, maar zo eng is het allemaal niet voor mensen met enigsinds technische kennis. Deze bangmakerij dat rond echo'd komt vooral van Microsoft zelf die deze SKU ten zeerste afraadt voor de 'gewone' consument.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 10 november 2020 16:35]

+1ferdinand
@Marctraider10 november 2020 17:58
'Gewoon de normale Windows' als in WaaS vindt ik persoonlijk geen normale gang van zaken, maargoed dat is mijn mening. Ik heb liever zelf controle over wat er wel en niet gebeurd. Ik installeer security updates zodra het mij uitkomt. Waarom is je hele Systeem aan de mercy van een groot tech bedrijf tegenwoordig 'gewoon'?
Als je controle wil kan je het beste je eigen WSUS server draaien zodat jij bepaald welke updates binnen komen en wanneer. Vind je dat raar dan kan je totale controle krijgen met linux.
Ik zie heel vaak veel boe geroep naar het gebruik van LTSC, maar zo eng is het allemaal niet voor mensen met enigsinds technische kennis. Deze bangmakerij dat rond echo'd komt vooral van Microsoft zelf die deze SKU ten zeerste afraadt voor de 'gewone' consument.
Er zijn veel mensen die denken dat LTSC gewoon een stabiele variant is die minder vaak updates krijgt. Ik krijg het gevoel dat jij dat ook denkt. Waar LTSC echt voor is heb ik al beschreven maar het lijkt alsof je daar over heen hebt gelezen.

Als jij een computer hebt die 10 jaar lang stabiel moet kunnen draaien dan is LTSC een goede keuze(sluit hem niet aan op internet). Als jij een computer hebt die je actief gebruikt zoals de meeste mensen hun computer gebruiken dan zit je beter bij een recente Win10 aangezien die alle nieuwe standaarden blijft ondersteunen.
+1Vinnie84
@Marctraider10 november 2020 06:52
Ik wil hier een kleine nuance bij plaatsen: voor Linux zeker. Maar voor Windows 10 zeker niet.

Microsoft geeft aan dat de LTSC versie van Windows 10 alleen voor kritische systemen is. Denk hierbij aan systemen met een bepaalde taak zoals aansturen van medische apparatuur of in een fabriek.

Hardware ondersteuning is beperkter en zo is de Microsoft Store niet beschikbaar, net als een aantal Windows apps.
0Marctraider
@Vinnie8410 november 2020 16:27
Hardware ondersteuning als in drivers? LTSC komt met de zelfde hoeveelheid 'ondersteunde' driver sets als elke andere Windows 10 ISO, en de rest kan gewoon via dezelfde routes binnen gehaald worden. (WSUS, Catalog, etc)

De Store kan gewoon geintegreerd worden indien gewenst, en apps... tjah, we hebben het hier over een OS, geen kerstboom met toeters en bellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 10 november 2020 16:36]

0Vinnie84
@Marctraider10 november 2020 20:59
Hardware ondersteuning verschilt per versie van LTSC. Je kan geen nieuwere versie CPU gebruiken op een oudere versie van LTSC. Je moet dan wachten totdat er nieuwe versie komt van LTSC, en dat kan even duren.

Microsoft geeft aan dat de store niet functioneert en ondersteunt wordt op LTSC. Natuurlijk kan je met trucjes het nodige aan de praat krijgen. Maar dan schiet je toch heel je doel voorbij van een standaard, goed functionerende en stabiele installatie?

Kleine aanvulling voor wie het nieuw is: Office 365 en Edge werken niet op LTSC.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vinnie84 op 10 november 2020 21:08]

0jimh307
@Marctraider18 november 2020 17:32
Heb wel eens gehad dat er een nieuwe Nvidia driver mee kwam met Windows 10 en die liep echt slecht. Toen de nieuwste driver erop gezet en weg problemen. Ik draai nog de driver van 2 versies terug en zolang ik geen nieuwe games koop ga ik ook niet updaten. Deze driver die ik nu heb draait zalig, stabiel en snel op mijn RTX2080 met G-Sync scherm :)
+1gunghir
@Dutchy0079 november 2020 23:00
Wat vervelend zeg voor jou! Ik heb niets anders dan een geweldige ervaring tot nu to met de FTW3 gaming van evga
0BruceLee
@Dutchy00710 november 2020 14:04
0 problemen hier met de 3080 en constante af fabriek 1950mhz en boosts tot 2010mhz

En 5ghz allcore 9900k

0 bsods met welke driver dan ook dus het zal toch ergens aan je hardware liggen
+1M!chel
@Dutchy0079 november 2020 21:44
Ik denk het vooral aan bepaalde combinaties van hardware te danken is.
Ben al jaren Nvidia gebruiker, maar heb eigenlijk nooit klachten.
+1MikeRoG

9 november 2020 20:47
Voor de mensen die een 3000-serie hebben waarvan hen fan control kapot is, met- en sinds driver 457.09. Aan de NVIDIA kant wordt het niet aangepast. Het is aan de applicatie makers om dit op te lossen. EVGA Precision en MSI Afterburner hebben onlangs een update gehad hiervoor:

EVGA Precision 1.1.1 (helemaal naar beneden scrollen):
https://www.evga.com/precisionx1/

MSI Afterburner 4.6.3 beta 3:
https://forums.guru3d.com...822/page-131#post-5843388
+1ZeroNine
@MikeRoG9 november 2020 21:18
Fan control kapot is een groot woord, de snelheden waren genormaliseerd en soms incorrect uitgelezen.

Vind het vervelender dat MSI afterburner en Precision X nogsteeds geen custom fancurves toelaten waarbij fanstop wel blijft werken.
0Wild Cat
@ZeroNine9 november 2020 21:52
Even custom fan curve is toch gewoon in te stellen bij Afterburner, zelfde geld ook voor een fanstop.... Of zie ik het nu verkeerd en zit ik weer is op de verkeerde golflengte in het gesprek?
0ZeroNine
@Wild Cat9 november 2020 22:03
Fanstop wordt disabled zodrs je een eigen fancurve instelt. De fanspeed kan nooit onder de 30% in afterburner.
0Zuury
@ZeroNine9 november 2020 22:18
kan wel via de fan curve in de opties, niet via de slider
+1ZeroNine
@Zuury9 november 2020 22:21
Ik gebruik die in options. Fanstop is dan ook disabled.
0Vlizzjeffrey
@ZeroNine10 november 2020 01:10
Is dat een probleem voor specafiek 3000 serie kaarten? Met 1000 serie kaarten had ik dit probleem nooit.
0ZeroNine
@Vlizzjeffrey10 november 2020 09:04
Durf ii niet te zeggen, op reddit zie ik het alleen bevestigd worden dat fanstop dan inderdaad niet meer werkt.
0Zuury
@ZeroNine10 november 2020 09:29
Op mijn MSI 1070ti gaat die gewoon van 0 naar 40% op 60 graden en gaan de fans gewoon uit, dus dat snap ik dan niet helemaal?
0ZeroNine
@Zuury10 november 2020 09:59
Met een custom fancurve in afterburner? Misschien heeft MSI het in tegenstelling tot Nvidia met de FE het een soort van hardcoded dat de fans uit moeten gaan.
+1savale
10 november 2020 01:00
Net getest, maar 240 Hz monitoren zoals de samsung g7/g9 werken ook nog steeds niet met deze driver icm met de rtx30xx. Wel vreemd omdat het in de 356 Hotfix driver was opgelost. Blijkbaar duurt het even voordat zoiets dan naar de "stabiele" driver wordt gepushed.
+1mauritsl20
@savale10 november 2020 08:01
Bij de hotfix was het ook maar half gemaakt. 240hz zonder Gsync.
Volgens de release notes zitten de wijzigingen van de hotfix erin, echter is het toch weer stuk geraakt.

Heb een ticket aangelegd voor dit probleem en hoop dat nvidia hier snel mee aan de slag gaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mauritsl20 op 10 november 2020 08:02]

0savale
@mauritsl2010 november 2020 09:47
Goed dat je er een ticket voor hebt aangemaakt! Ik dacht dat Gsync wel werkte met de hotfix driver, maar je hebt waarschijnlijk gelijk: In full screen (Gsync aan?) heb ik een zwart scherm... Ik maak ook wel een ticket aan, wellicht helpt het.
0mauritsl20
@savale10 november 2020 10:56
Klopt. Betreft fullscreen
+1juggle
9 november 2020 20:37
@Drobanir Jullie zijn vergeten te melden dat Nvidia Reflex wordt toegevoegd aan Destiny 2 met deze drivers.
0Xfade
@juggle10 november 2020 01:03
Waarom zijn zij dat vergeten. Zelfs nVidia laat het niet zien op hun download pagina, noch in de release-notes. Het was een leuke toevoeging geweest, wellicht voor de frontpage, maar dit is de meuktracker met copy-paste info.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xfade op 10 november 2020 01:08]

+1juggle
@Xfade10 november 2020 02:03
Het staat er toch echt bij, en ik vond het wel het vermelden waard;

Our newest GeForce Game Ready driver brings you support for Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War’s launch, which is enhanced with ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex on PC. In addition, the new driver adds NVIDIA Reflex to Destiny 2, making gameplay more responsive, and delivers day-0 optimizations for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Godfall.
+1akaash00
9 november 2020 22:53
Helaas, G-Sync is nog steeds kapot(tearing en stutter)..... dus weer naar 452.06. ;(
Het kan Nvidia ook niets schelen om naar feedback te luisteren. Misschien dat Tweakers betere connectie met hun hebben....
0jaaoie17
@akaash0010 november 2020 01:21
Is het niet bij bepaalde games dat g-sync niet werkt. Ik zie het vaak bij unity games.
+1akaash00
@jaaoie1710 november 2020 08:03
Nou, het werkt bij mij niet meer met destiny 2 sinds de rtx 3000 drivers. Driver daarvoor werkt perfect. Het lijkt alsof ze de oude driver code nog niet volledig gemerged is met de huidige drivers. Waarschijnlijk eerst los van elkaar geprogrammeerd voor de rtx 3000 series. Haastige spoed is zelden goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door akaash00 op 10 november 2020 08:07]

+1Cijborg
9 november 2020 20:31
Erg benieuwd naar deze release van nieuwe driver!

tot nu toe heb ik alleen maar problemen gehad (1080) met de nieuwste versies, lage performance, fps drops en crashes. (zelfs na clean instal) iemand al ervaring met deze driver?
0GF187um
@Cijborg9 november 2020 20:40
Ik moet zeggen dat de vorige driver van Nvidia het ook niet voor mij was, zeer veel fps drops en slechte performance op de 980. Ik hoop dat Nvidia de oude kaarten nog even niet uit het oog verliest. Mijn kaart is een oudje maar hij speelt de meeste games echt nog wel op 60FPS. Next up toch een switch naar AMD, maar pas over een paar maandjes :)
0AmigaWolf

@Cijborg9 november 2020 22:12
Erg benieuwd naar deze release van nieuwe driver!

tot nu toe heb ik alleen maar problemen gehad (1080) met de nieuwste versies, lage performance, fps drops en crashes. (zelfs na clean instal) iemand al ervaring met deze driver?
Het valt wel mee met de laatste drivers, ik zal deze ook proberen om te kijken hoe hij het doet, Borderlands 1, 2 en paar weken terug deel 3 uitgespeeld, en deed het lekker zelfde nu met The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition, met mijn Intel Core i7-5775C (4.0GHz OC), en 2400MHz DDR3 16GB, en MSI GeForce GTX 1080 AERO 8G OC watergekoeld.
0akaash00
@Cijborg9 november 2020 23:18
452.06 is de laatste perfect driver.
+1Ray187
9 november 2020 21:56
Sinds de driver van Sept heb ik niks anders dan fps drops en game crashes met fortnite en COD. Werdt er gek van.

De driver van 17-08 werkt bij mij nu stabiel

2070 OC super inno3D
+1AtlAntA
10 november 2020 08:26
G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

Wtf deze bug zit letterlijk al jaren in zo goed als elke driver!
0giorgio80
11 november 2020 23:21
Ik kreeg door deze update problemen met mijn oudere MSI GTX770. Allemaal strepen en gekleurde pixels in beeld. De vorige versie weer gedownload en probleem opgelost

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

