Software-update: Home Assistant Core 0.117.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.117 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

0.117: Quick Bar, compact header, a YAML editor, XBox and Template types

And the train just keeps on rolling… Home Assistant Core 0.117!

Some big releases lately, and this is a big one for sure. However, interesting this release is the amount of little improvements! I guess that is the result of Hacktoberfest!

We have seen a crazy and absurd amount of contributions this October, lots of new faces too! 500+ pull requests on the documentation, 700+ on the core and 150+ on the frontend processed up until now! Amazing! You guys rock!

Also, the Home Assistant Conference has been announced! If you want to speak at the very first, online, Home Assistant Conference, be sure to submit your talk before 31 October.

And finally, while writing this, I’m enjoying Home Assistant Podcast, as they have released their episode for 0.117 already. 🎙 Thanks for all you do guys, always a pleasure to listen to.

Darn, we do have an amazing community, don’t we?

../Frenck

PS: Oh, later today might be fun! We are looking into trying to do a Home Assistant live stream / mini-release party / Q&A on the Home Assistant YouTube channel. So, keep an eye on our social media for the announcement.

Home Assistant

Versienummer 0.117.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

29-10-2020 04:43
submitter: Frenck

29-10-2020 • 04:43

29 Linkedin

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant Core

Reacties (29)

+1dog4life
29 oktober 2020 08:29
Top, mijn custom sliders hebben weer een header slider. Goed bezig de dames & heren van HA met hun continue updates.

Enig idee hoe ik me kan abboneren op update notificaties hier?

edit:
Thanks!
@vosManz wow, dat wist ik niet, meteen ingesteld! Wellicht een goed alternatief voor @noidea_2
@Hmmbob hier ga ik binnenkort mee aan de slag.

De reden dat ik dit vroeg, is dat ik tot een maand geleden mijn docker images automatisch liet updaten (dmv Watchtower). Echter, met 0.116 ging eea kapot dus maar uitgezet ivm de vrouw die de lichten niet meer kon bedienen... Nu gewoon handmatig updaten op een tijd waarop het mij uitkomt, na het doornemen van de releasenotes :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door dog4life op 29 oktober 2020 10:15]

+2vosManz
@dog4life29 oktober 2020 09:13
Enig idee hoe ik me kan abboneren op update notificaties hier?
- Ga naar de software pagina in de pricewatch: pricewatch: Home Assistant Core
- Klik bovenin op 'Hebben'
- Voeg hem toe aan een inventarisatie naar keuze
- Zet onderin het vinkje bij 'Krijg een notificatie bij updates' aan

Maar het kan natuurlijk ook anders. Je kan ook je eigen Home Assistant een notificatie laten versturen via een kanaal naar keuze als er een update is: https://www.home-assistan...otify_if__new_ha_release/
+1noidea_2
@dog4life29 oktober 2020 08:49
Durf ik je zo niet te zeggen, maar ik heb me geabonneerd op de Atom feed: https://www.home-assistant.io/atom.xml. De Tweakers feed neemt helaas alle software mee.
+1Hmmbob

@dog4life29 oktober 2020 10:02
Ik zou het gewoon in je HA inbouwen eigenlijk, met behulp van de updater component: https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/updater/
0woodyman
@dog4life30 oktober 2020 12:27
Node red trigger door de update sensor in HA. Dan bericht naar email of telegram.
0WeiserMaster
@dog4life1 november 2020 02:52
De reden dat ik dit vroeg, is dat ik tot een maand geleden mijn docker images automatisch liet updaten (dmv Watchtower). Echter, met 0.116 ging eea kapot dus maar uitgezet ivm de vrouw die de lichten niet meer kon bedienen...
Zijn het toevallig Yeelights?
+1Jerie
29 oktober 2020 12:14
Re: Screenshot. Is dat een custom theme? Bij mij is alles wit met zwarte text. Dit ziet er beter uit IMO.
+1dycell
@Jerie29 oktober 2020 16:06
Ja, dat is een custom theme. Via HACS zijn die eenvoudig te vinden.
0Edwin
@Jerie29 oktober 2020 21:18
Dit is standaard.

Je kunt tegenwoordig bij je gebruikersprofiel kiezen tussen auto, licht & donker.
Ben zelf ook erg blij met de donkere modus.

Zit er sinds augustus in;
https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2020/08/12/release-114/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Edwin op 29 oktober 2020 21:24]

0Jerie
@Edwin29 oktober 2020 21:59
Kijk eens aan, bedankt! Dark mode werkt prima met Lovelace. Ook bedankt @dycell, dat had ik nog nooit gebruikt (ik gebruik een standaard Docker image).
0dycell
@Jerie30 oktober 2020 09:21
Ja, koste mij ook even voordat ik achter HACS kwam want ik heb ook de standaard docker image.
Het fijne is wel dat als deze eenmaal geïnstalleerd is (op persistant storage), deze ook gewoon blijft werken bij een docker refresh :)
+1SibboNL
29 oktober 2020 15:11
ELI5: Wat is het verschil tussen Home Assistant en Home Assistant Core?
'Home Assistant Core is (letterlijk) de kern van Home Assistant: dit is de Python applicatie die daadwerkelijk de aansturing van je huis voor zijn rekening neemt. Home Assistant Core is ook datgene wat je gebruikt als je zelf een Docker of Python venv installatie draait: deze maken gebruik van enkel de Python applicatie Home Assistant Core. Dit wordt ook wel eens een "stand-alone installatie" genoemd.'

Kan ik 'm dan headless draaien?

[Reactie gewijzigd door SibboNL op 29 oktober 2020 15:13]

+1ThaStealth
@SibboNL29 oktober 2020 15:31
Ze hebben een jaar ofzo geleden de naamgeving omgegooid.

Home Assistant Core is eigenlijk de applicatie waar het hier om gaat, een pakket voor het automatiseren van je domotica.
Home Assistant (of Home Assistant OS) is Core met een aantal extra's zodat het beheren van de applicatie makkelijker word, eigenlijk bedoeld voor dedicated devies zoals een RPI of een Nuc. Je doet dan ook geen installatie door het pakket te installeren, maar door een image naar een SD kaart te flashen.

Als je met headless bedoeld dat je geen UI wil dan kun je dit in de configuration.yaml eenvoudig uitzetten ('frontend:' element verwijderen en restarten).
0GoBieN-Be
@ThaStealth29 oktober 2020 18:40
Je kan Home Assistant OS ook perfect als een virtuele machine runnen op vmware ESXi, zo gebruik ik het.
Home Assistant OS heeft namelijk wel enkele belangrijke voordelen tegenover alleen de core. Nog niet in het minst de addon-store.
+1ll roel j
29 oktober 2020 09:52
Mooie nieuwe features. Keek het meest uit naar de X-Box integratie. Vanavond maar eens mee gaan spelen! :9
+1Nimoleda
29 oktober 2020 12:06
Nice, ziet er weer goed. En er wordt aan een (nieuwe) Google Nest koppeling gewerkt!
0itguy013
@Nimoleda30 oktober 2020 08:46
Enig idee of die $5,- fee blijvend is?
0Nimoleda
@itguy01330 oktober 2020 11:21
Yes, eenmalig 5 dollar waarmee je toegang krijgt tot het console.
+1dycell
29 oktober 2020 16:14
Zoals gewoonlijk, mocht je de gehele release notes willen lezen dan kan op de Home Assistant site zelf.
Hier worden alle grote veranderingen beschreven met voorbeeld afbeeldingen:
https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2020/10/28/release-117/

Tweakers geeft hier enkel een korte opsomming.
0KontI
30 oktober 2020 16:58
Ik ben zo ontzettend klaar met HA. Heb hass.io draaien op pi3. Maar heb zo ontzettend veel gezeik gehad met het toevoegen van zwave devices.

Waar ik allerlei XML files moet editten, waarna het nog half werkt. Wellicht installeer ik het nog een x over een raspbian install ipv die hass.io.
0mouse86
@KontI30 oktober 2020 20:41
Dan doe je toch echt iets niet goed.
Hier aeon labs zwave stick en het is klikken en toevoegen en gebruiken maar.
30+ devices.
Draait jaren stabiel en zonder problemen als een virtual machine.
+1hankee
@mouse8631 oktober 2020 18:16
Ik had hetzelfde als @KontI echt alleen maar problemen. Heb HA draaien op een Pi4 met een aeon labs zwave stick. Ik heb al jaren een Fibaro HC2 en heb hier nog nooit problemen mee gehad. Omdat ik wel eens wat meer wilde integreren in mijn huis had ik het plan om over te stappen van de HC2 naar HA maar na dagen en dagen debuggen en logs lezen heb ik het opgegeven. Vooral de Wall Plugs gaven problemen, werkten helemaal niet meer of met een vertraging van 10 sec tot 1 minuut. Maar ook andere (Fibaro en niet Fibaro) producten gaven problemen, wilde niet juist includen of reageerden niet. Ik lees overigens overal mensen met problemen, misschien dat het aan de combinatie met een Pi ligt.

Opeens kwam ik tot het 'briljante' idee dat ik natuurlijk ook gewoon de hele HC2 kan integreren en met 3 regels in de conf werkt alles als een zonnetje ;)

Ik heb hier op V&A van @TrekVogel een CC2531 gekocht en Zigbee werk voor mij perfect. De IKEA afstandsbediening doet het goed en met ControllerX is ie volledig te bedienen.
0KontI
@mouse8630 oktober 2020 20:50
In het begin aantal fibaro switches toegevoegd, geen probleem. Toen begon het gezeur met een 3in1 lichtsensor. Herkende hem wel, maar kreeg 1 keer motion door, en daarna niks meer, tenzij je de tamper detection resetten. Ik wil gewoon motion met een cooldown van 5 min. Uiteindelijk na dagen pieken, opgegeven.

Nu recent een 8 button draadloze Switch besteld bij Robbshop. https://www.robbshop.nl/w...XhFYWHP7PPDRoC2bIQAvD_BwE

Wordt half (unkown) herkend. Sunricher (Chinees ding). Moet ik een file voor aanpassen in de openzwave libs. Maar die is in hass.io install nergens te vinden. Ben wel beetje klaar mee. Sorry voor het zout
0mouse86
@KontI31 oktober 2020 06:01
Is het te ingewikkeld voor je, koop dat vooral niet onbekende items en die dan proberen toe te voegen want dat gaat niet zomaar. Met geen enkel systeem. Alle fibaro items werken feilloos. Ga je naar onbekende merken of speciale items, lees dan eerst of het ondersteund is. Of bereid je voor op een hoop hacking en testing, maar daar kies je dan voor.

En die 3 in 1 multi sensor is een bekende dat die sensor zelf niet goed werkt conform zwave specs. Heb 'm ook gehad en weggegooid uiteindelijk. De fibaro PIR werken fantastisch. Eveneens alle zigbee PIR van Xiaomi, voor nog geen 15 euro per stuk.
0KontI
@mouse8631 oktober 2020 08:17
Ok, ik ga zigbee bekijken. Ik zoek een 3 of 4 button pulse schakelaar. Die vind ik niet zo snel van xiaomi. Wellicht weet jij iets wat HA compatible is?

Wat gebruik je als zigbee controller?
0mouse86
@KontI31 oktober 2020 11:34
Ik gebruik voor Zigbee de "Conbee 2". Werkt out of the box zeer goed en stabiel.

Echter wil je iets meer ondersteuning voor meerdere Zigbee apparaten, dan zou je kunnen kijken naar https://www.tindie.com/pr...tor-or-openthread-router/ .

Ik heb daar nog geen ervaring mee maar lees er goede berichten over.

Dit is een 4 knops die ik ken, werkt niet met Conbee, maar wel die andere van Tindie.

https://nl.aliexpress.com...22:%224001365407192%22%7D
0DARKLORD
29 oktober 2020 22:57
Ik heb het eens geïnstalleerd in Debian maar via docker draaide het dan automatisch als root. Heel vervelend. Ik kreeg het vervolgens ook niet fatsoenlijk verwijderd. Daarna overgegaan naar openhab. Werkt prima maar leer curve is nogal steil.. Ik zou het liefst HA gewoon standalone installeren zonder docker. En met service start of stop kunnen bedienen wat niet onder root draait.
0Mich
@DARKLORD30 oktober 2020 07:41
Miscshien staat hier nog een tip bij:

https://www.home-assistant.io/docs/installation/docker/

Ik heb nog nooit problemen gehad met Linux en docker.
0JBakers
30 oktober 2020 14:25
Kun je Home Assistent ook draaien op een pi3 of 4 als deze al actief zijn?
Heb namelijk pi3 met pihole, rebound en wireguard draaien en een pi4 met sabnzbd, radarr, sonarr en plex?

