Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.16

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de achtste update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.16 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed random memory corruption and XMM register state corruption inside the VM when Hyper-V is used (bug #19695)
  • VMM: Fixed VMSVGA 3D support with Linux guests when Hyper-V is used (bug #19884)
  • GUI: Fixed some Qt related crashes on macOS Big Sur
  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration: Fixed network integration not working behind some proxies
  • USB: Mask out remote wake capability to avoid unresponsive devices
  • Audio: Fixed issues with audio playback after host goes to sleep (bug #18594)
  • Serial: Keep transferring data if the status line monitoring fails
  • Serial: Fixed blocking a re-connect when TCP mode is used (bug #19878)
  • HPET: Fixed inability of guests to use the last timer
  • VBoxManage: Fixed detection of system locale when running 'VBoxManage unattended install' without --locale (bug #19856)
  • macOS host: Installer on Big Sur is now reminding user that system has to be rebooted to load the installed KEXTs
  • Linux host and guest: Support kernel version 5.9 (bug #19845)
  • Linux guest: Workaround to improve resizing of 32-bit VMs with VMSVGA graphics controller, and do not try to use RandR version 1.3 due to bugs causing the X server to hang
  • Linux guest: Fixed VBoxService crashing in the CPU hot-plug service under certain circumstances during a CPU hot-unplug event (bugs #19902 and #19903)
  • Linux guest: Fixed Guest additions build for RHEL 8.3 beta (bug #19863)

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Bestandsgrootte 103,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-10-2020 07:05
17 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

21-10-2020 • 07:05

17 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

20-04 VirtualBox 6.1.34 6
19-01 VirtualBox 6.1.32 7
23-11 VirtualBox 6.1.30 11
19-10 VirtualBox 6.1.28 3
07-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.26 6
07-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.24 9
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.22 21
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.20 22
01-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.18 16
10-'20 VirtualBox 6.1.16 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+16+20+30Ongemodereerd11
Wijzig sortering
+1B_FORCE
21 oktober 2020 12:38
Ik gebruik VirtualBox vrij veel, maar het valt mij al een tijd op dat het een heel stuk sneller werkt met Linux (Manjaro in mijn geval), dan Windows.
Dat terwijl het Linux systeem qua specs ook nog eens veel minder (ouder) zijn.
Hebben meer mensen deze ervaring?
+1guillaume
@B_FORCE21 oktober 2020 15:04
Sinds v6 zit er behoorlijk veel security hardening in, waardoor de prestaties significant omlaag zijn gegaan. Dit is (deels?) wel Windows-specifiek, dus dit kan de reden zijn.
+1B_FORCE
@guillaume21 oktober 2020 15:25
Deze security maatregelen zijn niet nodig in Linux?

Het is wel jammer, onder Linux draai ik bijna native speed, onder Windows is het randje onbruikbaar.
Zelfde virtuele OS. (sterkere nog, zelfde image)
+1MrFax
@B_FORCE21 oktober 2020 16:17
Is het niet slimmer om QEMU met a frontend te gebruiken dan VirtualBox in Linux? Dan draai je echt tegen native speed aan, en kan je ook nog eens gebruik maken van GPU passthrough, kan je zelfs tegen native speeds gamen...
+1B_FORCE
@MrFax21 oktober 2020 16:37
Als QEMU niet zo'n draak was om op te zetten; ja.
Meerdere keren geprobeerd, maar blijf er ook problemen mee hebben.
VirtualBox werkt prima en vooral veel eenvoudiger.

GPU passthrough werkt enkel wanneer de betreffende videokaart niet in gebruik is.
Helaas wordt dat een lastige kwestie op een laptop.
0MrFax
@B_FORCE21 oktober 2020 21:44
Lastig, maar niet onmogelijk, zoalng er twee videokaarten zijn(Optimus). Datzelfde geldt ook voor een Desktop computer of course.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 21 oktober 2020 21:45]

0dataindataout
@B_FORCE22 oktober 2020 07:51
Ik heb een paar maanden terug een of andere howto gevolgd voor het opzetten van Virtmanager in Debian, dat had ik op 10 minuten werkende. Er zijn gebruikers die een script gebruiken om hun GPU uit te schakelen voor de host zodat deze beschikbaar is in de VM, en deze weer aan te host toe te kennen bij het sluiten van de VM.
0MrFax
@dataindataout22 oktober 2020 11:35
Krijg je dan niet constant te maken met je monitor die signaal loopt te zoeken? Zal in ieder geval zeker niet heel responsief zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 oktober 2020 11:36]

0dataindataout
@MrFax23 oktober 2020 08:35
Je monitor krijgt gewoon signaal hoor, niet altijd meteen zo negatief zijn.
0MrFax
@dataindataout23 oktober 2020 15:20
Dat zeg ik ook niet. Ik zeg dat de monitor bij de passthrough opnieuw naar signaal zoekt, omdat de GPU effectief uitgeschakeld wordt voor een aantal seconden.
0dataindataout
@MrFax26 oktober 2020 08:28
Een paar milliseconden eerder, veel schermen merken het niet eens. En als het enige probleem is dat je een paar seconden moet wachten tot je monitor weer beeld geeft denk ik niet dat dat een dealbreaker is.
+1guillaume
@B_FORCE21 oktober 2020 18:39
Als ze ook nodig zijn, dan zijn ze anders geïmplementeerd dan voor Windows. Ik weet er het fijne totaal niet van, maar dit is iig de reden waardoor ik ook ben gaan vloeken tegen VirtualBox.
0Jerie
@guillaume22 oktober 2020 02:40
Hyper-V is geen optie?
0MrFax
@Jerie22 oktober 2020 11:50
Voor Windows op Windows is hyper v de juiste keuze ja.
0de-meester
22 oktober 2020 14:42
De screenshot is VirualBox in dark mode.
Waar zit deze instelling verborgen?
Ik heb hem helaas tot op heden niet kunnen ontdekken :'(
0dataindataout
@de-meester26 oktober 2020 08:29
Op mijn (Linux) systeem neemt virtualbox gewoon het thema over, dus geen instelling voor nodig.
0de-meester
@dataindataout27 oktober 2020 17:31
Helaas in Windows 10 dus niet...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True