Oracle heeft de achtste update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.16 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed random memory corruption and XMM register state corruption inside the VM when Hyper-V is used (bug #19695)

VMM: Fixed VMSVGA 3D support with Linux guests when Hyper-V is used (bug #19884)

GUI: Fixed some Qt related crashes on macOS Big Sur

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration: Fixed network integration not working behind some proxies

USB: Mask out remote wake capability to avoid unresponsive devices

Audio: Fixed issues with audio playback after host goes to sleep (bug #18594)

Serial: Keep transferring data if the status line monitoring fails

Serial: Fixed blocking a re-connect when TCP mode is used (bug #19878)

HPET: Fixed inability of guests to use the last timer

VBoxManage: Fixed detection of system locale when running 'VBoxManage unattended install' without --locale (bug #19856)

macOS host: Installer on Big Sur is now reminding user that system has to be rebooted to load the installed KEXTs

Linux host and guest: Support kernel version 5.9 (bug #19845)

Linux guest: Workaround to improve resizing of 32-bit VMs with VMSVGA graphics controller, and do not try to use RandR version 1.3 due to bugs causing the X server to hang

Linux guest: Fixed VBoxService crashing in the CPU hot-plug service under certain circumstances during a CPU hot-unplug event (bugs #19902 and #19903)

Linux guest: Fixed Guest additions build for RHEL 8.3 beta (bug #19863)