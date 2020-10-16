Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: XYplorer 21.20

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 21.20 XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen te automatiseren. Een standaard licentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Rename Without Extensions.

Now you can completely hide the extensions from the inline rename box. It’s relaxing to have them out of the way. Very rarely you want to change the extension of a file anyway.

Set Archive Attribute.

Now you can automatically set the archive attribute on all recursive contents a renamed folder. This allows backup operations by programs like XCOPY to decide what has to be backed up.

Swap Panes.

Now you can swap the positions of both panes, including tabs, breadcrumbs, and the pane dimensions. Good news for left-to-right draggers.

Buttons In Catalog.

Now you can easily add toolbar buttons with their icons, captions, and functionality to the Catalog. So the Catalog can serve as a second, vertical toolbar.

Backup Logged.

Backup and sync operations are now added to the action log. You cannot undo them (that would be meaningless) but you have them nicely logged now, so you can look up what you have done and when.

Autosize Name Column Right Margin.

Isn’t it annoying when on autosize the name column springs to a width far beyond the window edge where you cannot see it anyway, and where you’re forced to horizontally scroll the list to enable you to manually grab the column separator to make it smaller again? Not anymore! Now you can define a minimal margin from the right window edge. The name column will not go beyond this margin on autosize.

Adaptive Name Column Width.

Tick it to soften the width of the name column when resizing the list so that all other columns keep their width and visibility. Try it, you will quickly get used to it.

Compilation Soundtrack.

Compiled to the music of Norah Jones.

Feedback • 16-10-2020 08:04
16-10-2020 • 08:04

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Reacties (2)

01DMKIIN

16 oktober 2020 19:16
Graag even meegeven dat de changelogs van (onder meer) File Managers voor een bepaalde groep (potentiële) gebruikers wellicht komt in te houden dat men niet écht weet wat ... dit precies komt in te houden ;)

In tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld bij changelogs van Total Commander of Directory Opus komt XYplorer bij elke hoofdrelease visuele content te bieden om de grotere wijzigingen te duiden. (XYplorer spreekt een mondje Nederlands, maar de visuals zijn Engelstalig)

Zo kan je ook deze van de vorige versies bekijken, door bij de desbetreffende hoofdversies op Further details of this release... te klikken.

Ook voor ervaren rotten in de wereld van FM-ers kan dit overigens vaak toch net iets meer transparantie omtrent de nieuwigheden/wijzigingen bieden :)
0mbb
17 oktober 2020 16:48
Archive Attribute
Is er iemand die dit gebruikt? Is dit een Linux ding? Ik kan me herinneren dat Winrar (of windows zelf?) dit vroegen op Win98 als optie bood, maar heb het eigenlijk nooit gebruikt gezien.

