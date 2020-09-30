Versie 28.14.3 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Changes in version 28.14.2:
Changes in version 28.14.1:
- Fixed some additional crashes caused by the ResizeObserver API. This should take care of all crashes that have been attributed to this new code.
- Fixed erroneous parsing of CSS percentages as number values.
Changes in version 28.14.0:
- This update addresses an intermittent crash in the newly-implemented ResizeObserver API (introduced in 28.14.0) occurring on a number of high-profile and often-used websites.
- Updated the browser identity code for website security to more clearly indicate website status. A detailed explanation is available on the forum and beyond the scope of these release notes.
- Updated unofficial branding to be more generic and more clearly separate unofficial builds from Pale Moon as a product. Please note that this goes hand in hand with an update of our redistribution license, and from this point forward any "New Moon" products are to be considered separate, and not unofficial Pale Moon builds or in any way related to or affiliated with Pale Moon, despite the similarity in name.
- Added a preference (
signon.startup.prompt) to give users the option to ask for the Master Password the moment the application starts (before the main window opens). This allows a workaround for getting multiple Master Password prompts if individual components need access to the password store at the same time.
- Changed the way download sources are displayed to always use the actual domain downloads are from. In some situations the browser would previously display the domain of the referring page in an inconsistent fashion.
- Implemented the ES2019
Object.fromEntries()utility function.
- Implemented the CSS
flow-rootkeyword.
- (Re-)implemented percentage-based CSS
opacityvalues according to the updated spec.
- Implemented the last few missing bits for a standards-compliant implementation of JavaScript modules.(preloading, resource: scheme, etc.)
- Implemented the
ResizeObserverDOM API.
- Fixed a null crash on some websites using CSS clip paths.
- Updated script handling inside SVGs to only run scripts if they are enabled and permitted, avoiding a potential XSS pitfall.
- Fixed several memory safety hazards and crashes.
- Updated the
MediaQueryListinterface to the updated spec. It now inherits from
EventTargetand implements
AddEventListener/
RemoveEventListenerin addition to
AddListener/
RemoveListenerand should improve web compatibility for some sites.
- Removed support for the archaic and non-standard
<marquee>element.
- Removed some leftovers from the discontinued plugin update checker service.
- Removed some internal HPKP implementation leftovers.
- Cleaned up the Windows widget code to reduce potentially vulnerable direct-dll loads.
- Security issues fixed: CVE-2020-15676 and CVE-2020-15677
- Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 2 fixed, 1 defense-in-depth, 7 not applicable.