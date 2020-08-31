Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Opera 70.0.3728.144

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 70 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 70 treffen we weinig nieuwe functionaliteit aan en heeft de nadruk gelegen bij het verbeteren van bestaande functies. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

History and bookmark panel improvements

The history and bookmark panels in Opera’s sidebar now have a wider search field, making it easier to find history items and specific bookmarks.

Search in Tabs – recently closed tabs

In response to user suggestions, the Search in Tabs feature has been updated to include a recently-closed tabs section at the top for quicker access.

Search in Tabs – tab content

We have also made it much easier and more intuitive to find the tab you want by typing keywords. Beyond searching through URLs and tab titles, matching text from tab content is also included when using the Search in Tabs feature. To access the Search in Tabs feature, simply use the Ctrl+space keyboard shortcut.

More Workspace icons

Last but not least we have added some fun, cute, and useful icons to Workspaces to give you even more customization options as well as easier visual reference.

As always, many more tweaks and improvements have been included in this update. For more details, please check the full changelog.

Versienummer 70.0.3728.144
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/computer?custom=yes
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-08-2020 18:191

31-08-2020 • 18:19

1 Linkedin

Bron: Opera

Update-historie

19-02 Opera 84.0.4316.14 3
21-01 Opera 83.0.4254.19 9
03-12 Opera 82.0.4227.23 0
05-11 Opera 81.0.4196.31 14
05-10 Opera 80.0.4170.16 0
15-09 Opera 79.0.4143.22 0
04-08 Opera 78.0.4093.112 2
04-'21 Opera 76.0.4017.94 0
03-'21 Opera 75.0.3969.93 0
10-'20 Opera 72.0.3815.148 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Opera

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Browsers

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Djoetma
1 september 2020 11:55
Sinds ze de 'recently closed tabs' functie rechtsbovenin vervangen hebben door de 'search in tabs' functie en het niet meer mogelijk is de originele functie terug te zetten via het flags-menu, ben ik voor gied over op Vivaldi.
'Search in tabs' combineert het zoeken met de oude functie maar dit betekent dat je maar iets van drie gesloten tabs kan heropenen, wat mij simpelweg te beperkt is.

In het verleden vond ik Vivaldi te sluggish, met name in hoe het opstartte. Maar dit is kennelijk ergens in de afgelopen maanden opgelost.

Ik heb Opera nog wel geïnstalleerd staan wegens bookmarks en wachtwoorden die daarin geregistreerd staan (ja, hier had ik eigenlijk allang een extensie voor moeten gebruiken, maar ik gebruik Opera al sinds 2000 oid).

Maar waar ik bij andere keren dat ik een browser probeerde na een paar uur onbewust opeens toch weer in Opera zat te werken is dit totaal niet meer het geval nu Vivaldi mijn primaire browser is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True