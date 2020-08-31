Opera heeft versie 70 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 70 treffen we weinig nieuwe functionaliteit aan en heeft de nadruk gelegen bij het verbeteren van bestaande functies. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The history and bookmark panels in Opera’s sidebar now have a wider search field, making it easier to find history items and specific bookmarks.

In response to user suggestions, the Search in Tabs feature has been updated to include a recently-closed tabs section at the top for quicker access.

We have also made it much easier and more intuitive to find the tab you want by typing keywords. Beyond searching through URLs and tab titles, matching text from tab content is also included when using the Search in Tabs feature. To access the Search in Tabs feature, simply use the Ctrl+space keyboard shortcut.

Last but not least we have added some fun, cute, and useful icons to Workspaces to give you even more customization options as well as easier visual reference.

As always, many more tweaks and improvements have been included in this update. For more details, please check the full changelog.