Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.19

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 470 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in Ventoy version 1.0.18:
  • Experimental support for booting IMG file (only two Linux distros supported now)
  • Boot menu over serial supported, see notes
  • Optimization for booting Solus distro
  • Optimization for booting .efi file
  • Fixed a bug about booting Debian-10.5.0
  • Fixed a bug about install Ventoy to a 2TB+ disk, issue #387
New image support
  • easy-2.3.2-amd64.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • volumio-2.799-2020-07-16-x86.img (Legacy + UEFI)
New iso support (total 470+)
  • deepin-live-system-2.0-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Endless OS eos-eos3.8-amd64-amd64.200706-185259.base.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Endless OS eos-eos3.7-amd64-amd64.200210-201928.base.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • PhoenixOSInstaller_v3.6.1.564_x64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • PhoenixOSInstaller-v1.6.1.319-x86.iso (Legacy)
  • SteamOSDVD.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • hyperbola-milky-way-v0.3.1-dual.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • debian-10.5.0-amd64-xfce-CD-1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • vyos-1.3-rolling-202008112114-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • FuryBSD-12.1-XFCE-2020042001.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • EasyNAS.x86_64-1.0.0_Beta_5.install.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • supergamer_v6.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Live-Raizo-v11.20.06.28p.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • OPNsense-20.7-OpenSSL-dvd-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • swiftlinux-19.2-x64-TaylorSwift-2020-0812-061403.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • RebeccaBlackOS_amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • RebeccaBlackOS_i386.iso (Legacy)
  • daphile-20.08-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • crux-3.5.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • UCS_4.4-1-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • UfficiozeroMantova2.0.1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Ventoy

Versienummer 1.0.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.19
Bestandsgrootte 6,97MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-08-2020 18:25

14-08-2020 • 18:25

Bron: Ventoy

Ventoy

Reacties (17)

+1himlims_
14 augustus 2020 18:35
Unetbootin, rufus, easypendrive, ventou, winimage etc. Er zijn 1001 van dit soort tools;

kan Tweakers deze eens langs elkaar zetten?

//edit;
Ik noem er een paar, weet dat er veel varianten zijn met vergelijkbare features, maar sommige bieden wat extra’s; iso downloaden vanuit app, multi-boot stick, pre-reserved partitie voor data opslag, encrypted, universeel etc etc.

Ik heb daarvoor niet genoeg vrijetijd, Tweakers misschien wel de resources voor? :+ gewoon outsourcen die handel

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 14 augustus 2020 19:53]

+1GeekK
@himlims_14 augustus 2020 19:15
Bij Ventoy, of bv. Easy2Boot of YUMI, kun je meerdere ISO's op een stick kunt plaatsen, en bij opstart kiezen welke je wil booten.

Rufus, en volgens mij de andere die je noemt, kunnen dit niet. Daar moet je dus wel onderscheid in maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeekK op 14 augustus 2020 20:53]

+1Cerberus_tm
@GeekK14 augustus 2020 19:25
Kun je met Ventoy dan ook b.v. Windows installeren, als zo'n keuzemenu hebt en meerdere iso's?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cerberus_tm op 14 augustus 2020 19:25]

+1Daniel Jackson
@Cerberus_tm14 augustus 2020 19:42
Dat heb ik kort geleden nog succesvol gedaan. Windows 10 en Kubuntu geinstalleerd op een systeem, vanaf dezelfde USB met Ventoy erop. Nadat die applicatie eenmaal geïnstalleerd is op de stick, kun je simpelweg de ISO ernaar kopiëren. Dan het systeem opstarten vanaf de USB en je krijgt een menu met de gevonden ISO's. Simpelweg eentje kiezen en die wordt gestart.
+1Cerberus_tm
@Daniel Jackson14 augustus 2020 19:47
Dat is wel heel fijn! Misschien ga ik mijn usb-stokje dan ook maar met Ventoybegiftigen. Kan dat trouwens zonder alle huidige gegevens op het stokje te wissen (dus zonder het te formatteren o.i.d.)?
+1Daniel Jackson
@Cerberus_tm14 augustus 2020 19:55
Huidige inhoud gaat wel verloren. De installatie verdeelt de USB in twee partities. Eentje die als bootable wordt aangemerkt waarop Ventoy zich installeert en een tweede normaal toegankelijke partitie waarop je de ISO bestanden zet. Deze tweede partitie is naast ISO's gewoon vrij voor alle inhoud te gebruiken. Het Ventoy bootmenu scant recursief de hele partitie naar ISO's en negeert de rest.
+1Cerberus_tm
@Daniel Jackson14 augustus 2020 20:45
Dank voor de informatie, dat klinkt super handig.
+1Niet Henk
@GeekK14 augustus 2020 22:53
Interessant, ik heb altijd een hardware-oplossing daarvoor gebruikt (een Zalman VE300, een harde-schijf behuizing die zich voor kan doen als ODD met de iso als CD erin).

Dan kon dit blijkbaar gewoon ook in software, da's natuurlijk veel makkelijker, en een bak ISO's meenemen is vaak erg handig als je weer eens iemand hebt die gedoe heeft met z'n PC, daar heb ik vaak genoeg iets aan gehad.
+1Bart_Smith
@himlims_15 augustus 2020 10:15
Zover ik ze ken:

YUMI:
YUMI is een multi-boot tool, dat wil zeggen meerdere installatie ISO/IMG/etc op een USB-stick.
Deze heeft best veel voordelen, zoals het groepen van het menu in bv. OS - Tools - etc.
Dit maakt een grote USB-stick met vele installaties en tools zeer overzichtelijk en een super "on the go" tool.
En YUMI heeft de optie om de Installaties te downloaden vanuit de tool.
Ook kan je met YUMI op een later tijdstip installaties toevoegen/verwijderen zonder de vorige inhoud te wissen.

Rufus:
Rufus kan maar een installatie op een USB-stick zetten maar heeft als voordeel dat hij de installatie ook in DD-image kan weg schrijven, ik gebruik dit om Promox USB-sticks te maken.

Ventoy:
Ventoy heb ik nog niet zoveel ervaring mee.
Het maakt een USB-stick met een simple een laags menu, dus alle opties in een enkele lijst.

Andere programma's gebruik ik niet omdat deze, en eigenlijk alleen de bovenste twee, alles doen wat ik ervan verwacht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bart_Smith op 15 augustus 2020 10:26]

+1Jogai
@himlims_15 augustus 2020 12:07
Dit is multi-boot en heeft ook pre-reserved partitie opties. Encryptie lijkt me niet heel nodig, want de iso's zijn publiek beschikbaar. De eigen partitie kan je mee doen wat je wilt natuurlijk, dus ook encrypten lijkt me. Wat je met universeel bedoelt weet ik niet, ventoy ondersteund wel GPT & MBR, en zowel legacy als UEFI bios's.
0OMEGA_ReD
@himlims_14 augustus 2020 19:12
Goeie, daar ben ik ook wel benieuwd naar!
0TweetCu
@himlims_14 augustus 2020 19:15
Vergeet vooral Easy2Boot niet :).

Ventoy is dan wel een interessante image boot kit, moet het is een keertje uitproberen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweetCu op 14 augustus 2020 19:19]

0Jogai
@TweetCu15 augustus 2020 12:02
Easy2Boot maakte voor mij zijn naam niet echt waar. Ventoy is echt heel simpel en werkt in een keer.
0ari2asem
14 augustus 2020 18:48
goed idee voor een review voor dit soort programma's
0The.Dalton
14 augustus 2020 19:26
Handig, maar eens even uitproberen. @himlims_ is het niet zo dat bij de andere je telkens opnieuw een bootable usb moet maken en dat je bij deze het iso bestand direct kunt plaatsen?
0GeekK
@The.Dalton14 augustus 2020 19:43
Klopt, en dus meerdere ISO's die je bij opstarten kunt kiezen uit het boot-menu (voor @himlims_ antwoordend...).

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeekK op 14 augustus 2020 19:51]

0Fvdb1981
15 augustus 2020 20:47
Just tested this one.

First windows 10 iso I try to boot

With Yumi same iso no issue

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

