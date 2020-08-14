Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 470 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in Ventoy version 1.0.18: Experimental support for booting IMG file (only two Linux distros supported now)

Boot menu over serial supported, see notes

Optimization for booting Solus distro

Optimization for booting .efi file

Fixed a bug about booting Debian-10.5.0

Fixed a bug about install Ventoy to a 2TB+ disk, issue #387 New image support easy-2.3.2-amd64.img (Legacy + UEFI)

volumio-2.799-2020-07-16-x86.img (Legacy + UEFI) New iso support (total 470+) deepin-live-system-2.0-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Endless OS eos-eos3.8-amd64-amd64.200706-185259.base.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Endless OS eos-eos3.7-amd64-amd64.200210-201928.base.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

PhoenixOSInstaller_v3.6.1.564_x64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

PhoenixOSInstaller-v1.6.1.319-x86.iso (Legacy)

SteamOSDVD.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

hyperbola-milky-way-v0.3.1-dual.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

debian-10.5.0-amd64-xfce-CD-1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

vyos-1.3-rolling-202008112114-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

FuryBSD-12.1-XFCE-2020042001.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

EasyNAS.x86_64-1.0.0_Beta_5.install.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

supergamer_v6.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Live-Raizo-v11.20.06.28p.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

OPNsense-20.7-OpenSSL-dvd-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

swiftlinux-19.2-x64-TaylorSwift-2020-0812-061403.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

RebeccaBlackOS_amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

RebeccaBlackOS_i386.iso (Legacy)

daphile-20.08-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

crux-3.5.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

UCS_4.4-1-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

UfficiozeroMantova2.0.1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)