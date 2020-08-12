Software-update: Home Assistant Core 0.114.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.114 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

0.114: Dark mode, Open Z-Wave progress and more automation & scripts

Ooh boy, time flew this release cycle; it is time for 0.114 already! Personally, I’m hardly even done implementing all automation features added in the previous release.

Ever since our Lovelace UI started as a beta, back in 2018, one of the most requested features - arguably - is a dark mode. No wonder, as a dark mode is added to software everywhere nowadays.

This release adds dark mode! @bramkragten didn’t stop there and added color pickers for the main theme colors as well. I looked forward having it, an easy way of having a bit of theming, without the need for themes.

This is by far the most noticeable feature of this release, mainly because it is immediately apparent after the upgrade.

Meanwhile, the beta Open Z-Wave integration picks up speed in terms of contributions, reports, fixes and improvements. I’ve been using it already, and I love it. My Z-Wave network has never been better and more stable. If you haven’t tried it yet, I would highly recommend doing so. There is a nice community guide on how to test it without switching over.

Besides the listing below, 0.114 may feel a bit “empty”, however, it isn’t. It is packed with little things and fixes. The “All changes” section is definitely worth a look this release.

Enjoy the release.

Home Assistant

Versienummer 0.114.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Reacties (2)

+1Lifelogger
12 augustus 2020 23:11
Eindelijk darkmode als optie beschikbaar! _/-\o_
+1dycell
13 augustus 2020 15:56
Ter info: de volledige changelog staat hier:
https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2020/08/12/release-114/
Deze geeft uitgebreidere uitleg over de wijzigingen en bevatten afbeeldingen voor bijvoorbeeld de colour picker.

