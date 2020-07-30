Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van irc-client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. Sinds versie 7.59 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
mIRC 7.62 has been released!
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
In total, there have been around 37 changes since the last release.
- Updated colors dialog, control+K dialog, and /color command to support color indexes 16 to 98.
- Changed how Control+Break key is handled so that it only works when mIRC is the active application.
- Added a "Do Not Disturb" option that allows you to temporarily disable all notifications.
- Added on CHAR event that returns translated keyboard presses.
- Updated libraries OpenSSL to v1.1.1f, LibZip to v1.6.1, and PCRE to v8.44.
- Extended $bfind() to support regex searches.
- Extended $regml()/$regmlex() to save result to a &binvar.
- Added highlight dialog item that allows you to specify the channels and/or nicks to which the highlight applies.
- Reverted change to $cnick() so that it returns default values for non-existent nicks.
- Fixed "Mark As Read" menu item not resetting flash/hilight correctly.
mIRC 7.61 has been released!
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
- Fixed custom toolbar buttons not being displayed correctly.
- Fixed /if isnum backward compatibility issue due to recent change.
- Fixed local host/ip addresses not being changeable while connected to a server.
- Fixed bitmap memory bug in About dialog.
- Fixed /cnick not updating nick color immediately when used with a full address.