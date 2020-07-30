Software-update: mIRC 7.62

mIRC logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van irc-client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. Sinds versie 7.59 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

mIRC 7.62 has been released!

This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:

  • Updated colors dialog, control+K dialog, and /color command to support color indexes 16 to 98.
  • Changed how Control+Break key is handled so that it only works when mIRC is the active application.
  • Added a "Do Not Disturb" option that allows you to temporarily disable all notifications.
  • Added on CHAR event that returns translated keyboard presses.
  • Updated libraries OpenSSL to v1.1.1f, LibZip to v1.6.1, and PCRE to v8.44.
  • Extended $bfind() to support regex searches.
  • Extended $regml()/$regmlex() to save result to a &binvar.
  • Added highlight dialog item that allows you to specify the channels and/or nicks to which the highlight applies.
  • Reverted change to $cnick() so that it returns default values for non-existent nicks.
  • Fixed "Mark As Read" menu item not resetting flash/hilight correctly.
In total, there have been around 37 changes since the last release.

mIRC 7.61 has been released!

This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:

  • Fixed custom toolbar buttons not being displayed correctly.
  • Fixed /if isnum backward compatibility issue due to recent change.
  • Fixed local host/ip addresses not being changeable while connected to a server.
  • Fixed bitmap memory bug in About dialog.
  • Fixed /cnick not updating nick color immediately when used with a full address.
For a full list of recent changes, please see the versions.txt file.

mIRC screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.62
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website mIRC
Download https://www.mirc.com/get.php?version=762
Bestandsgrootte 3,10MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+13+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0STING
30 juli 2020 13:40
'Waar blijven de emoticons/smileys/emojiis??'. Blijf het toch een gemis vinden, al ligt m'n IRC tijd toch wel lang achter me :P
+2Eagle_Erwin
@STING30 juli 2020 18:50
Met WinKey + . (de punt) kun je gewoon emoji's in mIRC invoeren (net als in vrijwel alle andere Windows-applicaties).
0faxityy
@Eagle_Erwin30 juli 2020 20:30
( •_•)>⌐■-■

ook weer wat bijgeleerd
+1Leon-B
@STING30 juli 2020 17:37
laat dat alsjeblieft uit mirc
+1maali
30 juli 2020 12:55
AdiIrc is een leuke als je een gratis mirc kloon wil hebben. ironisch genoeg kan ie ook mircscript shizzle uitvoeren en draait 't daar efficienter dan in mIRC zelf (poos geleden een een software rendering raytracer ooit in beide gedraaid :P)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

