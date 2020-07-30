Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van irc -client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. Sinds versie 7.59 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:

Updated colors dialog, control+K dialog, and /color command to support color indexes 16 to 98.

Changed how Control+Break key is handled so that it only works when mIRC is the active application.

Added a "Do Not Disturb" option that allows you to temporarily disable all notifications.

Added on CHAR event that returns translated keyboard presses.

Updated libraries OpenSSL to v1.1.1f, LibZip to v1.6.1, and PCRE to v8.44.

Extended $bfind() to support regex searches.

Extended $regml()/$regmlex() to save result to a &binvar.

Added highlight dialog item that allows you to specify the channels and/or nicks to which the highlight applies.

Reverted change to $cnick() so that it returns default values for non-existent nicks.

Fixed "Mark As Read" menu item not resetting flash/hilight correctly.

