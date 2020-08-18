Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 452.06 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 452.06 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Microsoft Flight Simulator, A Total War Saga: Troy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 en World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for:

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-patch on the public test realm
  • A Total War Saga: TROY
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.
New Features and Other Changes
  • Adds support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardwareaccelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3037544]
  • [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/ RTX 20 series GPUs. [200631405]
  • [Path of Exile]: Black square corruption appears around characters.[3038439]
  • [Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed]: The game crashes when playing in a water level. [3028931]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The game starts to stutter after racing a few laps. [3035005]
  • [Zhan Ge Jing Ji Chang]: Corruption occurs in the game when played in the Tencent mobile game simulator. [200631684]
  • Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin's Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. [3038632]
  • The NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs if the timings are invalid. [3060459]
  • Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled. [3038686]
  • Snow appears on the display upon waking up the HDMI monitor. [3039265]
  • [Notebook][Turing] Display may show pixelated corruption on waking notebook from long display off [200633139]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2]: With SLI enabled, the game may crash with ERR_GFX_STATE error pointing to nvlddmkm.sys after pressing [Alt]+[Tab].[3083589]
  • [SLI][G-SYNC][Red Dead Redemption 2 Vulkan]: With SLI + G-SYNC enabled, the games display corruption and a blank screen.[200645671]
  • [SLI][World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: Character images may flicker when SLI is enabled. [200647193]
  • [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
  • [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may randomly show large frame rate drop with ray tracing enabled [3050468]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328] To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884] You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
  • Video playback on the secondary display lags/freezes while playing a game on the primary display if Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled [200586262]
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (1200 pix)

Versienummer 451.85 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 562,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-08-2020 • 09:19

18-08-2020 • 09:19

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

Reacties (15)

+2naaitsab
18 augustus 2020 09:26
Voor degene die niet zo'n trek hebben in de hele "suite" die tegenwoordig meekomt en je maar beperkt kan uitsluiten: NVCleanstall

Kan je mooi alles uitvinken wat je niet nodig hebt, scheelt weer een lading (onnodige) servies en achtergrondsoftware.
+2Settler11
@naaitsab18 augustus 2020 09:51
Ah, dat ziet er ook handig uit. Normaliter maakt ik gebruik van deze kleine hobby project: TinyNvidiaUpdateChecker

Hierin zijn de smaken wat.. tiny. :+
+1Wouterie
@naaitsab18 augustus 2020 10:09
Thanks! Ik vind dat Experience gedoe echt een drama! Om drivers te kunnen updaten moet je perse inloggen, het is traag, log en omslachtig. Ik had een beetje hoop toen drivers ook binnen kwamen via Windows Update, maar laatst zag ik bij mijn schoonmoeder dat haar driver uit 2018 komt. Tja...
+1JWL92
@Wouterie18 augustus 2020 10:16
Tenzij je schoonmoeder de laatste games speelt waarschijnlijk ook geen issue.
heb hier nog n pc met n 550ti met dus een driver uit de 300 reeks ...

om te updaten kan je ook handmatig naar de website en daar de package downloaden, geforce expierence is helemaal geen noodzaak (en inloggen dus ook niet), tenzij je door klikt zonder ook maar n ding te lezen
0Wouterie
@JWL9218 augustus 2020 10:25
Sure, maar je moet wel een package van pakweg 500 MB downloaden voor een paar lullige drivers.

Oh, nee, mijn schoonmoeder doet niet zo veel met die PC, maar als we daar een paar dagen zijn met slecht weer dan willen we nog wel eens een spelletje doen. Dat ging niet zo goed als het zou moeten gaan met haar systeem, dus heb ik de drivers maar eens bijgewerkt.
0jimh307
@Wouterie18 augustus 2020 16:39
Software wordt alleen maar groter en je download eigenlijk de hele suite. Zelfs met het goedkoopste Ziggo abonnement van 100/10 download je hem met 1 minuut. Hier 20 seconden.

Met het systeem van mijn ouders (ja, ik onderhoud deze ook) ga ik niet zomaar nieuwe drivers installeren mits dit niet bijdraagt aan de veiligheid. Windows Update doet zijn werk automatisch, maar videodrivers, nee.

Het is dat er fixes waren mbt ACO, maar anders installeer ik niet elke versie weer opnieuw. Werkt het dan werkt het.

Ik vind het positief dat Windows 10 per ommegaande stopt met het zelfstandig updaten van drivers. Ik heb wel eens meegemaakt dat er pardoes een nieuwe Nvidia driver werd doorgedrukt welke mijn systeem niet fijn vond.
0Carlos0_0
@jimh30718 augustus 2020 18:54
Het goedkoopste ziggo abbo is 50/5 :), maar goed daarmee download je hem inderdaad ook zo.
0jimh307
@naaitsab18 augustus 2020 16:31
Maar als je oplet kun je zelf in de driverupdate aanvinken wat van jou van toepassing is. Ik kan elk onderdeel zelf bepalen als je op 'custom' klikt. Daarbij staat ook de versie afgebeeld, dus kun je bepalen of een onderdeel ouders is zodat je niet alles hoeft te installeren.

Ik download hem, open hem en 2 minuten later staat de driver er op. Vandaag nog gedaan omdat er fixes waren mbt ACO.

Alle instellingen mbt G-Sync in het controle panel blijven gewoon intact mits je kiest voor een clean install, maar zelf heb ik die optie nog nooit nodig gehad. Het gaat eigenlijk altijd wel goed ondanks de strenge policy die ik toepas. Als ik ook maar iets wil installeren dan moet ik daar toestemming voor geven. Ik bedoel dan niet UAC.

Het Nvidia controle paneel is tegenwoordig los van de driver te installeren wat ik zelf een zegen vind. Uiteindelijk installeer ik dan maar 1 ding en dat is de driver zelf :)
0naaitsab
@jimh30718 augustus 2020 17:11
Maar als je oplet kun je zelf in de driverupdate aanvinken wat van jou van toepassing is. Ik kan elk onderdeel zelf bepalen als je op 'custom' klikt. Daarbij staat ook de versie afgebeeld, dus kun je bepalen of een onderdeel ouders is zodat je niet alles hoeft te installeren.
Dat is dus juist het "probleem", dat is namelijk niet zo. Onder de vereiste "driver" (bovenste vinkje) valt nog steeds een bak software waar je over het algemeen weinig mee doet tenzij je de Geforce software in zijn geheel wil gebruiken of voor specifieke doeleindes. De tijd dat de driver echt alleen de driver installeert zijn we al enige jaren voorbij.

Kijk maar eens wat de driver optie allemaal meepakt als je het totaal aan opties ziet, dit komt totaal niet overeen met de Nvidia custom setup: https://tpucdn.com/nvcleanstall/screen-2-v1597591532387.png

Als de "custom" optie echt custom had geweest waren dit soort tooltjes niet nodig, praktijk blijkt helaas anders. Stukje zelfbescherming voor de gemiddelde leek vermoedelijk. Niet iedereen zal weten wat de WMI provider doet of het doel van nView.

[Reactie gewijzigd door naaitsab op 18 augustus 2020 17:11]

0jimh307
@naaitsab18 augustus 2020 17:21
:?

Volgende keer zal ik een screenshot maken :) Nu ben ik sowieso al iemand die niet klakkeloos overal op gaat klikken. Ik kies gewoon de 'game ready' versie en ik kan alles aanpassen. Kon zelfs kiezen of dat ik de USB-C driver wou, de Ansel, PhysX, HDaudio driver en een paar opties meer. Dat is altijd al zo geweest.

Die WMI provider en nView welke de driver installeert heeft mij nooit in de weg gezeten. Waarom zou je deze willen disablen? Waarom zou je dan echt 'puur' alleen de driver willen?

En ja, Windows 10 is niet echt geschikt voor controle freaks omdat Windows 10 alles zelf regelt tot updates aan toe. Vind ik soms ook moeilijk hoor.
+2Jeweettoch13
18 augustus 2020 09:56
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
• DCL - The Game (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
• Jiu Xiao
• Monster Energy Supercross 2 - The Official Videogame (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
• MORDHAU (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
• Overpass (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
• Planetside 2 (DirectX 11)
• Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
• Spyro Reignited Trilogy (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
• Surviving The Aftermath
• System Shock (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
• The Fisherman - Fishing Planet (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later
• Warhammer Underworlds: Online
• Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
+2STING
18 augustus 2020 11:26
Nieuwe G-Sync compatible schermen in deze release:
  • Acer XB273U GX
  • Acer VG272 LV
  • Acer XV272 LV
  • Acer CP5271U V
  • Acer X34 GS
  • Asus PG329
  • IO Data GC252UX
  • Lenovo Y25-25
+1Unrealiac
18 augustus 2020 15:01
Gisteren nieuw drivers geïnstalleerd, opeens last van artifacts in windows, browser... Hoop dat deze het fixed!
+1bierschuit
18 augustus 2020 17:25
Waar is de tijd gebleven dat je uitkeek naar drivers ivm performance uplift?

Ik installeer alleen nog maar nieuwe drivers wanneer er problemen zich voordoen en/of er een spel of applicatie het 'vereisen'.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

