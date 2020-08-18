Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 452.06 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Microsoft Flight Simulator, A Total War Saga: Troy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 en World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for:

Microsoft Flight Simulator

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-patch on the public test realm

A Total War Saga: TROY

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Adds support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors.

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardwareaccelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3037544]

[Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/ RTX 20 series GPUs. [200631405]

[Path of Exile]: Black square corruption appears around characters.[3038439]

[Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed]: The game crashes when playing in a water level. [3028931]

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The game starts to stutter after racing a few laps. [3035005]

[Zhan Ge Jing Ji Chang]: Corruption occurs in the game when played in the Tencent mobile game simulator. [200631684]

Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin's Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. [3038632]

The NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs if the timings are invalid. [3060459]

Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled. [3038686]

Snow appears on the display upon waking up the HDMI monitor. [3039265]

[Notebook][Turing] Display may show pixelated corruption on waking notebook from long display off [200633139]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]