Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.8.1 treffen we onder verbeteringen in de spellen Total War Saga: Troy, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Mortal Shell en de open bèta van Marvel’s Avengers aan en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • A Total War Saga: Troy
    • The High preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT offers up to 12% better FPS performance playing A Total War Saga: Troy with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.2 versus the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1RS-339
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Mortal Shell
  • Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta
Fixed Issues
  • Reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.
  • Pressing a key while Radeon Overlay is open, or exiting Radeon Overlay while playing Hyper Scape, may cause the players actions to freeze or fail to recognize input from the user.
  • Upgrade Advisor may show an “Unable to get requirements” error message when opened on Windows 7 system configurations.
Known Issues
  • With Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations, task switching to another display or application may cause the display to flicker for a few moments.
  • Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
  • Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products
  • YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
  • Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 20.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-8-2
Bestandsgrootte 425,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-08-2020 • 07:32

18-08-2020 • 07:32

21 Linkedin

Bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software

Reacties (21)

+1Simkin
18 augustus 2020 08:17
Ben niet zo tevreden met de software kant van AMD.
Ik heb al jaren een terugkomend probleem met AMD kaarten als ik twee interfaces gebruik op mijn videokaart: e.g. DP voor mijn monitor en HDMI voor mijn receiver/projector. Het probleem is dat het primaire scherm dan willekeurig er voor een seconde er mee op houdt. het enige wat helpt is om de HDMI kabel (2de interface) te verwijderen.

Op AMD bug reports wordt niet gereageerd en helaas heeft het AMD community forum mij ook niet verder geholpen (drie posts alweer, veel views, geen reacties).

Is dit voor iemand een herkenbaar probleem?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Simkin op 18 augustus 2020 08:20]

+1spNk
@Simkin18 augustus 2020 08:59
En was dat voordat je die AMD kaart had niet zo?
Mijn ervaring is dat dit nog wel eens wil gebeuren met slechte kabels namelijk.
+1VinWij
@spNk18 augustus 2020 11:04
Inderdaad. Ik had hier last van op mijn thuiswerkplek met een externe monitor aan mijn AMD laptop, en de HDMI kabel vervangen hielp. Die kabels zijn best gevoelig voor interferentie, waardoor er een fout in de HDMI overdracht kan plaatsvinden. Daardoor moet de link herstarten wat even een zwart scherm geeft. Met een betere kabel nooit meer last van gehad.

Ik had mijn telefoon op de oude kabel liggen (want mijn bureau is altijd een bende), en toen ik gebeld werd kreeg ik allemaal kleurstrepen op het scherm. De nieuwe kabel had daar ook minder last van. Naar het schijnt helpt het ook als je ze verder weg legt van voedingskabels.
+1flexity
@Simkin18 augustus 2020 08:39
Ben niet zo tevreden met de software kant van AMD.
Ik heb al jaren een terugkomend probleem met AMD kaarten als ik twee interfaces gebruik op mijn videokaart: e.g. DP voor mijn monitor en HDMI voor mijn receiver/projector. Het probleem is dat het primaire scherm dan willekeurig er voor een seconde er mee op houdt. het enige wat helpt is om de HDMI kabel (2de interface) te verwijderen.

Op AMD bug reports wordt niet gereageerd en helaas heeft het AMD community forum mij ook niet verder geholpen (drie posts alweer, veel views, geen reacties).

Is dit voor iemand een herkenbaar probleem?
Ik heb dat probleem ook, me tweede scherm valt gewoon wel eens een seconde uit. Dit hadden ze gefixt in de afgelopen versie gaven ze aan en het leek even goed te gaan. Ik heb nu de PC een maand niet aangeraakt door de hitte dus ben benieuwd of het nu eigenlijk weg is met de nieuwste driver die ik ga installeren voor MFS.
+1kid1988
18 augustus 2020 07:44
YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.
Ik heb vergelijkbare issues, echter maar 1 beeldscherm. Ik kan er niet zo veel over vinden. Zijn er andere mensen die last van iets dergelijks hebben?
+1spoonman
@kid198818 augustus 2020 08:03
Ik overweeg momenteel een 5700 te kopen, maar heb wat schrik can de driver issues, en het probleem dat jij hier aanhaalt heb ik al eerder gelezen in reddit posts
+1kid1988
@spoonman18 augustus 2020 08:15
Kun je me op weg helpen richting die reddit posts? Waarschijnlijk heb ik mijn zoektermen niet goed want ik kan er niet veel over vinden.
0Ves
@kid198818 augustus 2020 08:08
Nee geen last van gehad met mijn 3700x en 5700 XT
+1kid1988
@Ves18 augustus 2020 08:12
Nee geen last van gehad met mijn 3700x en 5700 XT
Dat lijkt me ook logisch aangezien je 5700XT geen APU is 8)7
+1MeltedForest
18 augustus 2020 08:08
Sinds ik op aanraden van andere tweakers de software niet meer installeer maar alleen de drivers heb ik eigenlijk geen last meer van issues...
+1olly180
@MeltedForest18 augustus 2020 09:12
Tien jaar geleden werd dit al geadviseerd, en stond deze altijd onder de Catalyst variant.
Kan je mij vertellen waar deze tegenwoordig te vinden is ?
+1MeltedForest
@olly18018 augustus 2020 09:47
Die losse drivers zijn niet meer te downloaden. Dus wat je moet doen:

Download gewoon de normale versie die voor jou van toepassing is,
Uninstall je huidige drivers, evt met DDU of soortgelijke tool,
Unzip de .exe met 7zip of soortgelijke tool,
Zoek je videokaart onder de beeldscherm adapters in apparaatbeheer,
Rechtermuis, update stuurprogramma en verwijs naar de uitgepakte folder,
Windows doet de rest.
0Call of Duty
@MeltedForest18 augustus 2020 11:16
Ow relax, en dan heb je niet die Radeon software er ook bij? Nice. Ik heb momenteel geen problemen dus ik laat het nog even zo maar als ik over een paar releases weer ga updaten ga ik dit doen, tnx! :)
0olly180
@MeltedForest18 augustus 2020 21:53
Natuurlijk, wat worden we toch lui met al die auto installers, dank je _/-\o_

Ik heb al vanaf de 19/12 drivers gezeur met op de oude leechbak, icm een R9 270.
Wanneer ik een driver install doe, krijg ik na de reboot een blackscreen 8)7
Hopen dat dit gaat lukken.

Nogmaals dank.

[Reactie gewijzigd door olly180 op 18 augustus 2020 22:34]

+1cool1971
18 augustus 2020 09:16
Ik blijf toch maar hangen op de 20.5.1. Tot nu toe elke hogere versie geen verbinding met internet, niet met WiFi en ook niet bedraad.. Moet de boel weer terugzetten met een herstelpunt erg lastig.
MSI Z170A gaming m7 met Vega 64 liquid.
+1Spetznaz-NL
18 augustus 2020 09:33
Wat ik mis is een soort auto config voor je games zoals Nvidia GeForce Experience heeft.

Software zoek/vind je games je klikt op optimaliseer en klaar.
Dat er dan een optie blijft voor onze hardcore tweakers zou top zijn.
+1roland kroes
22 augustus 2020 11:38
Voor mensen die eventueel problemen ervaren met een 5700XT:

Vanaf 19 augustus veel crashes gehad met Modern Warfare, die van te voren zeer stabiel draaide.

De nieuwe AMD drivers maar geïnstalleerd, maar mocht niet helpen. Daarna AMD full wipe drivers gedaan, en de nieuwste driver geïnstalleerd. Ook dit mocht niet baten. Crashes naar desktop of zelfs een complete herstart van de pc bleven.

Uiteindelijk het probleem herleid naar een update van Windows, na een crash report van "Who Crashed", die mij verwees naar een probleem van een windows extensie. (dll file, weet even niet meer welke). Daarna verlegde ik de zoek aktie van de AMD drivers naar Windows.

Na het verwijderen van de laatste 2 NET framework updates 3.5 en 4.8, heb ik probleemloos uren achter elkaar kunnen spelen.

Dit probleem bestond alleen bij MW. Bijvoorbeeld Battlefield 5 en World of warships hadden geen last van crashes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door roland kroes op 22 augustus 2020 11:43]

0Netrunner
18 augustus 2020 07:42
Er zitten altijd productspecifieke fixes tussen, ik zie nooit reden tot upgrade. Ik zit al 8 versies achter de nieuwste, simpelweg omdat ik de noodzaak er niet van in zie te updaten. Misschien wel handig voor mensen die microsoft flight simulator willen gaan spelen
0PuckStar
18 augustus 2020 15:56
Hier is de update vlekkeloos verlopen. Flight Simulator werkt ook prima.
0bonaparty
@PuckStar19 augustus 2020 15:53
Een een newbie vraag (heb voor het eerst sinds 14 jaar een Windows PC voor mezelf gebouwd, deels voor flight simulator 2020): Ik zie in de Adrenaline software niet dat flight simulator 2020 (Game Pass editie) als gedetecteerd spel staan (installed of played). Dit gebeurt wel voor andere spellen die ik gespeeld heb. Bekent dit dat de software geen optimalisaties heeft uitgevoerd en dat FS in theorie niet optimaal loopt?
0PuckStar
@bonaparty19 augustus 2020 16:53
Ik heb daar nooit zo op gelet of echt naar gekeken. Er staan een paar spellen tussen bij mij maar geen idee of de AMD software daar dan iets van tuning op doet. Naar mijn weten niet automatisch maar misschien ook wel.
MSFS zie ik er in ieder geval niet tussen staan en het spel draait (afgezien van af en toe een crash, wat anderen ook ervaren) prima bij mij.

