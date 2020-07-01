Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Tails 4.8

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.8 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

New features
  • We disabled the Unsafe Browser by default and clarified that the Unsafe Browser can be used to deanonymize you.
    An attacker could exploit a security vulnerability in another application in Tails to start an invisible Unsafe Browser and reveal your IP address, even if you are not using the Unsafe Browser.
    For example, an attacker could exploit a security vulnerability in Thunderbird by sending you a phishing email that could start an invisible Unsafe Browser and reveal them your IP address. Such an attack is very unlikely but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm.
    This is why we recommend that you:
    • Only enable the Unsafe Browser if you need to log in to a captive portal.
    • Always upgrade to the latest version of Tails to fix known vulnerabilities as soon as possible.
  • We added a new feature of the Persistent Storage to save the settings from the Welcome Screen.
    This feature is beta and only the additional setting to enable the Unsafe Browser is made persistent. The other settings (language, keyboard, and other additional settings) will be made persistent in Tails 4.9 (July 28).
Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 9.5.1.
  • Update Thunderbird to 68.9.0.
  • Update Linux to 5.6.0. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.).
Fixed problems
  • Fix the Find in page feature of Thunderbird. (#17328)
  • Fix shutting down automatically the laptop when resuming from suspend with the Tails USB stick removed. (#16787)
  • Notify always when MAC address spoofing fails and the network interface is disabled. (#17779)
  • Fix the import of OpenPGP public keys in binary format (non armored) from the Files browser.

For more details, read our changelog.

Versienummer 4.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-07-2020 15:00
4 • submitter: Munchie

01-07-2020 • 15:00

4 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Tails

Update-historie

03-05 Tails 5.0 2
06-04 Tails 4.29 0
09-03 Tails 4.28 0
08-02 Tails 4.27 14
12-01 Tails 4.26 0
08-12 Tails 4.25 0
05-11 Tails 4.24 0
06-10 Tails 4.23 0
07-09 Tails 4.22 0
10-08 Tails 4.21 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tails

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+13+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1bilbob
1 juli 2020 16:51
was er afgelopen maand niet iets mis met de veiligheid van deze distro?
Heb er iets over gelezen ergens..
+1fm77
@bilbob1 juli 2020 17:07
was er afgelopen maand niet iets mis met de veiligheid van deze distro?
Heb er iets over gelezen ergens..
Deze bedoel je denk ik: nieuws: Facebook liet besturingssysteem Tails hacken om kindermisbruiker te v...
+2Munchie

@fm771 juli 2020 18:23
Ik vraag me dan ook af of het standaard uitschakelen van de Unsafe Browser hiermee te maken heeft.
We disabled the Unsafe Browser by default and clarified that the Unsafe Browser can be used to deanonymize you.
An attacker could exploit a security vulnerability in another application in Tails to start an invisible Unsafe Browser and reveal your IP address, even if you are not using the Unsafe Browser.
For example, an attacker could exploit a security vulnerability in Thunderbird by sending you a phishing email that could start an invisible Unsafe Browser and reveal them your IP address. Such an attack is very unlikely but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm.
Het lijkt mij bijna een knipoog naar de FBI.

Ook heeft het Tails team te kennen gegeven dat ze nooit zijn geïnformeerd door Facebook, de FBI of het betrokken Beveiligingsbedrijf en dat ze pas na het Motherboard artikel van de situatie afwisten. Zelfs niet nadat ze om uitleg hadden gevraagd: https://www.vice.com/en_u...ook-and-the-fbi-hacked-it

Anderzijds, de speelde de situatie zich af in 2017, dus mogelijk is de exploit al lang buiten werking. Tenmiste, als we een Facebook medewerker mogen geloven:
One of the former Facebook employees who worked on this project said the plan was to eventually report the zero-day flaw to Tails, but they realized there was no need to because the code was naturally patched out.
https://www.vice.com/en_u...predator-buster-hernandez
0bilbob
@fm771 juli 2020 18:23
die bedoelde ik, dank je.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True