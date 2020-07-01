Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.6.3

Microsoft heeft een derde update voor versie 16.6.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:

Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.6.3

Versienummer 16.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (4)

+1Vunzz
1 juli 2020 14:42
Zoals ik een aantal versies geleden ook al aangaf: R wordt niet meer ondersteund.
+1Triogap
@Vunzz1 juli 2020 14:47
Hij is voor zover ik kan zien nooit ondersteund geweest voor VS2019. Ze hebben dit verhuist naar Azure Notebooks (https://github.com/Micros...alstudio-docs/issues/2379).
0Motrax
@Triogap15 juli 2020 21:19
Azure Notebooks is net aangekondigd dat MS er mee gaat stoppen :P
+1Kriekel
@Vunzz1 juli 2020 20:34
Ik dacht wat maakt dat uit, maar het staat dus in het artikel.
het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R

