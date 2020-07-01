Microsoft heeft een derde update voor versie 16.6.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.6.3
- WMI Provider MSI still failing to install in 16.6
- View History on context menu in Solution Explorer doesn't do anything
- Cannot generate shim for X509Certificate2 with Visual Studio 2019 16.6.0
- Add Controller and Add New Scaffolded Item dialogs are not showing all data contexts after upgrading Visual Studio Enterprise 16.5.6->16.6.0
- Cannot open new json file
- About Microsoft Visual Studio frozen.
- Visual Studio 2019 16.6.0 Microsoft Fakes Issue
- VSSDK IVsHierarchy Regression in VS 16.6.x
- Windows 10 SDK (10.0.19041.1)- ARM64 memcpy crashes when accessing unaligned uncached memory
- Add script to SQL Server Database project does not open User Scripts list
- Fakes generation with ref argument
- Frequent soft hang with Code Analysis callstack in Open Folder project
- Visual Studio Class Designer dark theme support
- Added support for Text Template Transformation Toolkit (T4) in .NET Core projects
- Separate IntelliCode team completions model acquisition from model production.
- Addressed an issue where users may have experienced critical update or installation failures due to the WMIProvider package that would block use of the IDE. Failures in this component no longer block use of the IDE.
- Fixed a problem causing the product to stop responding when working with Xamarin projects on certain scenarios.
- Fixed a bug where VS would crash when attempting to decrypt an invalid UWP code-signing certificate