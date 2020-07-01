Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 78.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 78 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Versie 78 is versie met extra lange ondersteuning en tevens de laatste versie waar nog ondersteuning voor macOS versies 10.9, 10.10 en 10.11 aanwezig is. Nieuw is onder meer een Protections Dashboard die informatie over beveiliging en privacy toont. Verder wordt de WebRender nu ook uitgerold naar Windows gebruikers met een Intel-gpu en zal de screensaver WebRTC-gesprekken niet meer onderbreken. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • The Protections Dashboard includes consolidated reports about tracking protection, data breaches, and password management. New features let you:
    • Track how many breaches you’ve resolved right from the dashboard
    • See if any of your saved passwords may have been exposed in a data breach
    To view your dashboard, type about:protections into the address bar, or select “Protections Dashboard” from the main menu.
  • Because we know people try to fix problems by reinstalling Firefox when a simple refresh is more likely to solve the issue, we’ve added a Refresh button to the Uninstaller.
  • With this release, your screen saver will no longer interrupt WebRTC calls on Firefox, making conference and video calling in Firefox better.
  • We’ve rolled out WebRender to Windows users with Intel GPUs, bringing improved graphics performance to an even larger audience.
  • Firefox 78 is also our Extended Support Release (ESR), where the changes made over the course of the previous 10 releases will now roll out to our ESR users. Some of the highlights are:
    • Kiosk mode
    • Client certificates
    • Service Worker and Push APIs are now enabled
    • The Block Autoplay feature is enabled
    • Picture-in-picture support
    • View and manage web certificates in about:certificate
  • Pocket recommendations, featuring some of the best stories on the web, will now appear on the Firefox new tab for 100% of our users in the UK. If you don’t see them, you can turn on Pocket articles in your new tab, follow these steps.
Fixed
  • Various security fixes.
  • We fixed bugs in the search results quality composition and improved search result texts based on recommendations by our partners.
  • Fixed in 78.0.1 an issue which could cause installed search engines to not be visible when upgrading from a previous release
Changed
  • The minimal system requirements on Linux have been updated. Firefox now needs GNU libc 2.17, libstdc++ 4.8.1 and GTK+ 3.14 or newer versions.
  • As part of our ongoing effort to deprecate obsolete cryptography, we have disabled all remaining DHE-based TLS ciphersuites by default.
    • To mitigate web compatibility issues from disabling DHE-based TLS ciphersuites, Firefox 78 enables two more AES-GCM SHA2-based ciphersuites.
  • We have disabled TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 to improve your website connections. Sites that don't support TLS version 1.2 will now show an error page.
  • The context menu (accessed by right clicking on a tab) lets you undo multiple tab closings with a single click and places Close Tabs to the Right and Close Other Tabs in a submenu.
  • A number of accessibility improvements have been made with this release.
    • When using the JAWS screen reader, pressing the down arrow in an HTML input control with a datalist no longer incorrectly moves the cursor to the next element after the input control.
    • Screen readers no longer severely lag or freeze when focusing the microphone/camera/screen sharing indicator.
    • Large tables with thousands of rows now load much faster for screen reader users.
    • Text input controls with custom styling now correctly show the focus outline when appropriate.
    • Screen readers no longer sometimes incorrectly switch to document browsing mode unexpectedly when the user enters the main Developer Tools window.
    • We reduced a number of animations such as tab hover, search bar expansion, and others to reduce motion for users with migraines and epilepsy.
Enterprise
  • Enable support for client certificates stored on macOS and Windows by setting the experimental preference security.osclientcerts.autoload to true.
  • New policies allow you to configure application handlers, disable picture in picture, and require a master password, which will be renamed to ‘primary password’ in future releases.
  • More details in the Firefox for Enterprise 78 release notes
Developer
  • DevTools Console now logs uncaught promise errors with much more detailed names, stacks, and properties, particularly improving JavaScript framework debugging.
  • Debugger’s automatic mapping for minified variable names now also works for Logpoints, which makes debugger of source-mapped projects feel more seamless.
  • The Firefox DevTools’ Network panel now highlights which extension or CORS restriction blocked a request, so developers can make their sites more resilient and secure.
  • New RegExp engine in SpiderMonkey, adding support for the dotAll flag, Unicode escape sequences, lookbehind references, and named captures.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 78.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 78.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-07-2020 18:2814

01-07-2020 • 18:28

14 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

03-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0 28
05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
08-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0 24
28-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.3 0
21-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114013+18+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Munchie
1 juli 2020 18:35
Die van mij heeft 78.0 overgeslagen en zit nu op 78.0.1 :+
0Hydranet
@Munchie2 juli 2020 16:40
Die van mij heeft 78.0 niet overgeslagen:
upgraded firefox (77.0.1-1 -> 78.0-1)
upgraded firefox (78.0-1 -> 78.0.1-1)

Verder heb ik altijd voorkeur gehad voor Firefox als webbrowser, maar ze hebben toch wel een hele mooie sprong gemaakt vanaf Firefox 75.x. Fijn dat er constant updates blijven uitkomen!
+1Qpad
1 juli 2020 18:52
Kan eveneens bevestigen dat met de update naar Firefox direct versie 78.0.1 geinstalleerd wordt.
Release note:

Fixed an issue which could cause installed search engines to not be visible when upgrading from a previous release.
+1TweetCu
1 juli 2020 20:14
Als er trouwens problemen zijn met je profiel, kan je ook ernaartoe door naar de map:
"%appdata%\Mozilla\Firefox"

Hieronder heb je een map "Profiles", daar zitten alle profielen die aangemaakt zijn, dus met geschiedenis, bladwijzers, add-ons, instellingen, etc.

Je kan het map "Firefox" hernoemen naar iets als "Firefox1" ofzo, en dan zal Firefox een nieuwe "Firefox" map maken met nieuwe profiel, dus alsof Firefox voor de eerste keer ooit opgestart is, en kan je testen of je alles weer goed werkt.

Om terug te gaan naar de oude profiel, kan je de nieuwe hernoemen of verwijderen, en de oude weer "Firefox" noemen.

Je kan natuurlijk ook je profielen beheren in je URL "firefox:profiles" te typen.

Als je jou Firefox profiel wilt over zetten naar nieuwe computer of ander account, kan je die "Mozilla" of "Firefox" map kopieren en plakken op dezelfde plek, als Firefox dan opstart, gebruikt het de map met alles erin.
0Bewustbekwaam
1 juli 2020 18:44
ik heb een half jaar geleden een 4k scherm gekocht en had toen last van het probleem dat Firefox aan de zijkanten en onderkant een kleine witte rand had. Dit was een bekend probleem volgens Firefox. Kan iemand bij vertellen of dit al gefixt is?
+1Damic
@Bewustbekwaam1 juli 2020 19:07
Zien hier toch geen witter rand :/ en ik kijk op een pricewatch: AOC U2777PQU Zilver, Zwart
0Wouterie
1 juli 2020 18:32
Ik kreeg hem gisterochtend al binnen.
0Bitzer
2 juli 2020 08:16
Het is lastig dat ze in de download geen onderscheid maken in de bestandsnaam tussen 32-bit en 64-bit.
0R4gnax

1 juli 2020 18:54
En één van de grootste klachten die met v75 t/m 77 boven kwam; nl. de aftandse vormgeving van de nieuwe adresblak hebben ze wederom geen moer aan gedaan.

De design afdeling van Mozilla leeft vanuit een ivoren torentje en haalt al tijden de neus op voor de mening en feedback van hun harde kern aan gebruikers. Wordt eens tijd dat die mensen een schop onder hun collectieve reet krijgen. Richting de stoep buiten, wat mij betreft, mochten ze niet in gareel willen. Want anders zal het over niet al te lange tijd nog eens goed mis gaan met het toch al enorm teruggelopen marktaandeel dat Firefox nog heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 1 juli 2020 19:42]

+1Kosh66
@R4gnax1 juli 2020 19:22
Heb je hier iets aan?

Hij zal vast al eerder gepost zijn: de UI-draak van een address bar in versie 75+ kan je een kopje kleiner maken met de volgende waarden in: about:config :

browser.urlbar.openViewOnFocus = false
browser.urlbar.update1 = false
browser.urlbar.update1.interventions = false

Hiermee is hij weer zoals in FF 74 (en daarvoor) en verdrukt de address bar niet langer je bookmarks.
Sommigen zetten ook nog de 'browser.urlbar.update1.searchTips' op false maar dat vind ik dan weer niet nodig.

Vanaf v77:

browser.urlbar.disableExtendForTests = True als boolean toevoegen in about:config
+1R4gnax

@Kosh661 juli 2020 19:39
Vanaf v77:
browser.urlbar.disableExtendForTests = True als boolean toevoegen in about:config
Dat ziet er op het oog uit alsof het werkt, maar sloopt feitelijk alle interactie met de adres balk.

Het is dan ook een optie die enkel en alleen bedoeld is om de adresbalk niet uit te vouwen tijdens geautomatiseerde UI tests die geschreven zijn om te controleren waar bepaalde zaken op het scherm getekend worden.

Wil je de adresbalk weer een beetje normaal krijgen, ben je aangewezen op een custom user stylesheet. Die overigens ook alleen werk als je eerst de speciale legacy support terug aan zet, dus het is nog maar de vraag hoe lang het stand houdt totdat Mozilla dat niet meer wil/kan ondersteunen en ook die feature voor de bijl gaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 1 juli 2020 19:40]

+1Carlos0_0
@R4gnax1 juli 2020 21:16
De adressenbalk is precies het zelfde als voorheen, alleen de 1ste keer als je nieuwe tab open heb is die iets groter.
Ja dit ziet er raar uit maar binnen enkele tellen is de balk weer small (wanneer je na een website gaat), en ziet die er weer goed uit dan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 2 juli 2020 07:23]

+1R4gnax

@Carlos0_02 juli 2020 09:00
De adressenbalk is precies het zelfde als voorheen, alleen de 1ste keer als je nieuwe tab open heb is die iets groter.
Ja dit ziet er raar uit maar binnen enkele tellen is de balk weer small (wanneer je na een website gaat), en ziet die er weer goed uit dan.
Uhm.. nee? De adresbalk vergroot elke keer als deze de focus krijgt. (En de wijzingen waartegen bezwaar wordt gemaakt door veel gebruikers gaan veel verder dan enkel dat stukje idioot visueel gedrag.)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True