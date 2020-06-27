Astonsoft heeft versie 9.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.64 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.1 (Pro & Free) Option to change background color in notes (available in Tools->Options->Notes)

You will now be able to rename anchors in notes

Spam filter logic adjusted for more intelligent detection of junk mail

Print tasks in groups (by due and start dates)

Link to anchors through the Insert Hyperlink dialog window for easier and faster interaction **

Ability to delete multiple anchors in notes at once

Improved authorization and synchronization with Office 365 accounts **

Additional formatting options for multiple note names (Bold, Italic, Underline) **

Duplicate events should not appear for iCal subscriptions anymore **

Fixed issue with incorrect printing of Today on dark theme

Other stability improvements and known bug fixes New in EssentialPIM 9.0 (Pro & Free) Dark theme

Colorful tags and ability to assign individual shortcuts to them **

Anchors in notes

Mail rules significantly extended - new actions

New type of a custom field for contacts and tasks – Check box **

Ability to print from Tags Explorer **

Improved Insert Symbol dialog in notes

Option to auto delete old email messages for each mail folder

You can now sort message rules in mail by their modified date

Better handling of conflicts (when an item is changed on both sides) during synchronization

Path column for tasks to show their location during search **

Set background color for note names **

Ability to show vertical grid lines in all list views

New algorithms for processing attachments (smaller database size, faster access)

Improved highlighting of tasks shown in Calendar **

Display of attachments for items in Trash **

Many other smaller improvements and optimizations New in EssentialPIM 8.66 (Pro & Free) Import from Outlook improved (including correct import of nested mail folders)

Improved synchronization with Google Calendar

Couple of fixes related to the user access rights in the Business edition

Full contact address will be copied to clipboard by double clicking on the field's name

Undo option for notes now works more consistently

EPIM should now handle its window position correctly on the systems with 3 monitors

Fixed the "MESSAGEHASPARENT" error in mail with conversation option enabled

Other fixes and speedy performance improvements New in EssentialPIM 8.65 (Pro & Free) New tasks and notes will now be correctly created under the selected lists/trees

Ability to exclude read-only Google Calendars from synchronization

Authorization works again for Dropbox and Office365 accounts

Improved synchronization of appointments with iCloud

A shortcut to mark events and tasks as 100% complete when editing them is back (Alt+C)

Improved synchronization of addresses with Google Contacts

The number of opened EPIM databases in the recent files list increased to five

Regular and exclusive events are now visually distinguished in Day and Week calendar views

Export to Outlook should now work without issues

Fixed preview for newsletter when working with previously saved projects

Fixed white on white text color in some cases for items listed in EPIM Today

Other minor bug fixes, performance and usability improvements ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro