Astonsoft heeft versie 9.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.64 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in EssentialPIM 9.1 (Pro & Free)
New in EssentialPIM 9.0 (Pro & Free)
- Option to change background color in notes (available in Tools->Options->Notes)
- You will now be able to rename anchors in notes
- Spam filter logic adjusted for more intelligent detection of junk mail
- Print tasks in groups (by due and start dates)
- Link to anchors through the Insert Hyperlink dialog window for easier and faster interaction **
- Ability to delete multiple anchors in notes at once
- Improved authorization and synchronization with Office 365 accounts **
- Additional formatting options for multiple note names (Bold, Italic, Underline) **
- Duplicate events should not appear for iCal subscriptions anymore **
- Fixed issue with incorrect printing of Today on dark theme
- Other stability improvements and known bug fixes
New in EssentialPIM 8.66 (Pro & Free)
- Dark theme
- Colorful tags and ability to assign individual shortcuts to them **
- Anchors in notes
- Mail rules significantly extended - new actions
- New type of a custom field for contacts and tasks – Check box **
- Ability to print from Tags Explorer **
- Improved Insert Symbol dialog in notes
- Option to auto delete old email messages for each mail folder
- You can now sort message rules in mail by their modified date
- Better handling of conflicts (when an item is changed on both sides) during synchronization
- Path column for tasks to show their location during search **
- Set background color for note names **
- Ability to show vertical grid lines in all list views
- New algorithms for processing attachments (smaller database size, faster access)
- Improved highlighting of tasks shown in Calendar **
- Display of attachments for items in Trash **
- Many other smaller improvements and optimizations
New in EssentialPIM 8.65 (Pro & Free)
- Import from Outlook improved (including correct import of nested mail folders)
- Improved synchronization with Google Calendar
- Couple of fixes related to the user access rights in the Business edition
- Full contact address will be copied to clipboard by double clicking on the field's name
- Undo option for notes now works more consistently
- EPIM should now handle its window position correctly on the systems with 3 monitors
- Fixed the "MESSAGEHASPARENT" error in mail with conversation option enabled
- Other fixes and speedy performance improvements
** Only in EssentialPIM Pro
- New tasks and notes will now be correctly created under the selected lists/trees
- Ability to exclude read-only Google Calendars from synchronization
- Authorization works again for Dropbox and Office365 accounts
- Improved synchronization of appointments with iCloud
- A shortcut to mark events and tasks as 100% complete when editing them is back (Alt+C)
- Improved synchronization of addresses with Google Contacts
- The number of opened EPIM databases in the recent files list increased to five
- Regular and exclusive events are now visually distinguished in Day and Week calendar views
- Export to Outlook should now work without issues
- Fixed preview for newsletter when working with previously saved projects
- Fixed white on white text color in some cases for items listed in EPIM Today
- Other minor bug fixes, performance and usability improvements