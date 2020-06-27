Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EssentialPIM 9.1

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 9.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.64 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.1 (Pro & Free)
  • Option to change background color in notes (available in Tools->Options->Notes)
  • You will now be able to rename anchors in notes
  • Spam filter logic adjusted for more intelligent detection of junk mail
  • Print tasks in groups (by due and start dates)
  • Link to anchors through the Insert Hyperlink dialog window for easier and faster interaction **
  • Ability to delete multiple anchors in notes at once
  • Improved authorization and synchronization with Office 365 accounts **
  • Additional formatting options for multiple note names (Bold, Italic, Underline) **
  • Duplicate events should not appear for iCal subscriptions anymore **
  • Fixed issue with incorrect printing of Today on dark theme
  • Other stability improvements and known bug fixes
New in EssentialPIM 9.0 (Pro & Free)
  • Dark theme
  • Colorful tags and ability to assign individual shortcuts to them **
  • Anchors in notes
  • Mail rules significantly extended - new actions
  • New type of a custom field for contacts and tasks – Check box **
  • Ability to print from Tags Explorer **
  • Improved Insert Symbol dialog in notes
  • Option to auto delete old email messages for each mail folder
  • You can now sort message rules in mail by their modified date
  • Better handling of conflicts (when an item is changed on both sides) during synchronization
  • Path column for tasks to show their location during search **
  • Set background color for note names **
  • Ability to show vertical grid lines in all list views
  • New algorithms for processing attachments (smaller database size, faster access)
  • Improved highlighting of tasks shown in Calendar **
  • Display of attachments for items in Trash **
  • Many other smaller improvements and optimizations
New in EssentialPIM 8.66 (Pro & Free)
  • Import from Outlook improved (including correct import of nested mail folders)
  • Improved synchronization with Google Calendar
  • Couple of fixes related to the user access rights in the Business edition
  • Full contact address will be copied to clipboard by double clicking on the field's name
  • Undo option for notes now works more consistently
  • EPIM should now handle its window position correctly on the systems with 3 monitors
  • Fixed the "MESSAGEHASPARENT" error in mail with conversation option enabled
  • Other fixes and speedy performance improvements
New in EssentialPIM 8.65 (Pro & Free)
  • New tasks and notes will now be correctly created under the selected lists/trees
  • Ability to exclude read-only Google Calendars from synchronization
  • Authorization works again for Dropbox and Office365 accounts
  • Improved synchronization of appointments with iCloud
  • A shortcut to mark events and tasks as 100% complete when editing them is back (Alt+C)
  • Improved synchronization of addresses with Google Contacts
  • The number of opened EPIM databases in the recent files list increased to five
  • Regular and exclusive events are now visually distinguished in Day and Week calendar views
  • Export to Outlook should now work without issues
  • Fixed preview for newsletter when working with previously saved projects
  • Fixed white on white text color in some cases for items listed in EPIM Today
  • Other minor bug fixes, performance and usability improvements
** Only in EssentialPIM Pro
Versienummer 9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Bestandsgroottes 30,30MB - 58,60MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-06-2020 15:18
3 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

27-06-2020 • 15:18

3 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Astonsoft

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
Anoniem: 14842
27 juni 2020 17:57
Nostalgie dit.
Zijn er nog mensen die het gebruiken?
1DMKIIN
27 juni 2020 18:38
Ikzelf heb het nog op al m'n Windows-machines staan, maar qua actief gebruik beperkt het zich tot nog enkele zaken die ik destijds in EPIM opgebouwd had. Ik ben nadien voor vrijwel alles wat agenda's en to-do applicaties/apps omvat overgeschakeld naar een iOS/MacOS-omgeving - de EPIM iOS-versie bijvoorbeeld is er eerder eentje om (stevig :? ) te huilen in vergelijk met apps als Fantastical, Things, Todoist, GoodTask, 2Do, Bear, Day One (afgezien van Todoist allemaal (voorlopig?) iOS/MacOS-only apps/applicaties).

Het enthousiasme voor EPIM (Pro) begon aan mijn zijde af te nemen toen ze destijds ook per se een email-module gingen integreren en vrijwel elke volledige changelog naar de mailclient in EPIM ging. Fijn voor zij die EPIM ook als e-mailclient willen gebruiken, maar persoonlijk niet aan mij besteed ;)

Maar om (via een omwegje :) ) op je initiële vraag terug te komen... internationaal bekeken blijft er toch voldoende beweging in hun forum. En sinds ze sinds versie 9.00 ook een dark mode voorzien hebben en mogelijkheid tot ankeren zijn ze weer even mee. In vergelijk met de bovenstaande Apple-apps blijft er visueel wel (voor mezelf alvast) ergens een zweem van ... 'oubolligheid' aanwezig vind ik ...of om het met je woorden te bekrachtigen: nostalgie! ;)
Andrejan
29 juni 2020 10:53
Jazeker, ik gebruik het dagelijks, behalve e-mail en wachtwoordenmodule, daar heb ik andere applicaties voor. De agenda staat bij mij op de server zodat mijn vrouw daar ook bij kan. Hij importeert de afspraken uit de Outlook-agenda bij mijn grootste klant waar ik een account heb, en synchroniseert automatisch met mijn Android-smartphone. En verder: to-do-lijstjes, (herinneringen voor) terugkerende taken, verjaardagskalender, uitgebreide contactendatabase. De contacten kunnen worden toegekend aan meerdere groepen (bijv. bedrijven of families) en zijn onbeperkt te voorzien van eigen velden. Kortom, dit programma is voor mij een zwitsers zakmes.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

