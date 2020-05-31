Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinRAR 5.91 bèta 1

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 5.91 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, *BSD en macOS, echter voor deze bèta zijn op dit alleen Windows-downloads beschikbaar. Het programma kan overweg met de meest gangbaare formaten, waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z, heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.91 beta 1
  • Dialogs are centered inside of WinRAR window similarly to WinRAR 5.80 and not inside of entire screen as in WinRAR 5.90.
  • When editing an archived file with external software, extra measures are taken to reduce the probability of interfering with editor and opening its temporary files while editor still may need them.
  • "Version to extract" field in archive properties opened from Windows Explorer context menu provides the additional information about ZIP compression and encryption algorithms, such as LZMA or AES. This information was already available in WinRAR "Info" command, but missed in archive information accessible from Windows Explorer.
  • "MS DOS" and "Unix" host OS types are recognized and included for LZH archives in "Info" command. Previously the host OS field was always "Unknown" for LZH archive format.
  • Files created by external editor and matching "Settings/Viewer/ Ignore modifications for" masks are never added to archive. Previously WinRAR still added them if some file not matching these masks was also created or modified.
Bugs fixed:
  • Empty file names were displayed inside of some Unix LZH archives;
  • WinRAR could not process more than 999 7z volumes in a single set;
  • if user cancelled the user account control prompt after changing "Integrate WinRAR into shell" option, a new state of this option was displayed in "Settings" dialog, even though the actual state of shell integration was not modified;
  • The main window size could be too small on the first run after clean install with no previous WinRAR version present;
  • WinRAR could stop responding after editing an archived file with external software in Windows 10 version 2004.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 5.91 bèta 1 (32bit)
*WinRAR 5.91 bèta 1 (64bit)

Versienummer 5.91 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgrootte 3,09MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: RAR Labs

