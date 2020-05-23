Er is met versienummer 5.9 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.141 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Major progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend.

Initial support for splitting dlls into PE and Unix parts.

Support for generating PDB files when building PE dlls.

Timestamp updates in the Kernel User Shared Data. Bugs fixed in 5.9 (total 28): 15489: Build should optionally produce .pdb file suitable for use with symbol server

29168: Multiple games and applications need realtime updates to KSYSTEM_TIME members in KUSER_SHARED_DATA (Star Wars: The Old Republic game client, Blizzard games, GO 1.4+ runtime, Denuvo Anti-Tamper x64 #2)

29806: Hype The Time Quest: DirectX Media (DXM) v6.0 runtime installer fails (advpack.ExecuteCab should extract the INF from CAB before running the install part)

30814: Age of Empires II scrolling gets stuck after Alt-Tab away and back

42125: 4k/8k demos often fail with 'Bad EXE Format' or 'error c0000020' due to Crinkler executable file compressor's "optimized" usage of PE header fields (loader compatibility)

43959: webservices/reader tests fail on arm

43960: rpcrt4/cstub tests fail on arm

43962: msvcrt/string tests fail on arm

44860: 4k/8k demos crash due to Crinkler executable file compressor expecting PEB address in %ebx on process entry

48186: every wine process shows a definite leak in dlls/ntdll/env.c

48289: Grand Theft Auto 5 crashes after loading (GTA5 expects Vista+ PEB_LDR_DATA structure fields)

48441: mouse coordinates cannot exceed initial desktop size during startup of wineserver

48471: Mismatching behavior of GetEnvironmentVariableW for empty / long values

48490: Restored minimized windows have wrong height

48775: Microsoft Teams 1.3.x crashes on unimplemented function IPHLPAPI.DLL.NotifyRouteChange2

49105: Deus Ex GOTY fails to start with Direct3D renderer

49115: Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2 (2018) fail to launch in DX11 mode

49128: Good Company crash on launch

49130: NVIDIA RTX Voice installer crashes on unimplemented function setupapi.dll.SetupDiGetActualSectionToInstallExW

49131: wineboot fails to start

49139: Regression: Wine crashes on startup on FreeBSD >= 5.7

49140: Windows 10 SDK installer hangs on startup

49142: Horizontal mouse scroll events (X11 buttons 6 and 7) should not be translated to back/forward events

49146: Hearts of Iron IV needs api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll._o_sin

49173: widl generates invalid code for Gecko's ISimpleDOM.idl

49175: Duplicated checking canonicalized inside kernelbase/path.c

49200: Steam hangs after login

49203: Possible incorrect usage >= instead <= in shlview.c