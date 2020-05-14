Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die als BDFL betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling van Python en tevens voor Dropbox heeft gewerkt, is tegenwoordig met pensioen. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 3.8.3 van Python uitgegeven en de aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

On behalf of the entire Python development community, and the currently serving Python release team in particular, I’m pleased to announce the release of Python 3.8.3, the third maintenance release of Python 3.8.

It contains two months worth of bug fixes. Detailed information about all changes made in 3.8.3 can be found in its change log. Note that compared to 3.8.2, version 3.8.3 also contains the changes introduced in 3.8.3rc1.

The Python 3.8 series is the newest feature release of the Python language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. See the “What’s New in Python 3.8” document for more information about features included in the 3.8 series.

Maintenance releases for the 3.8 series will continue at regular bi-monthly intervals, with 3.8.4 planned for mid-July 2020.

Unless blocked on any critical issue, Monday May 18th will be the release date of Python 3.9.0 beta 1. It’s a special release because this is when we lock the feature set for Python 3.9. If you can help testing the current available alpha release, that would be very helpful.