Versie 28.9.2 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen en inmiddels zijn er ook twee kleine updates verschenen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, wat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium-gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes sinds versie 28.9.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Pale Moon version 28.9.2
This is a minor update for stability and compatibility.
Pale Moon version 28.9.0
- Re-based the 28.9 version of browsers on a separate development branch that excludes the extensive work being done for Google WebComponents, to avoid potential performance and stability issues caused by as-of-yet incomplete and in-progress code for the new milestone.
- Enabled DOM High Resolution timestamps for compatibility with websites that strictly rely on them for operation.
- Added a preference to allow copying the unescaped URL from the address bar (especially useful for internationalized domain names and paths).
To enable this, set
browser.urlbar.decodeURLsOnCopyto
truein about:config
- Fixed several application crashes (thanks, Fysac!)
This is a minor security and bugfix release.
DiD This means that a fix is "Defense-in-Depth": It is a fix that does not apply to a (potentially) actively exploitable vulnerability in Pale Moon, but prevents future vulnerabilities caused by the same code, e.g. when surrounding code changes, exposing the problem, or when new attack vectors are discovered.
- Re-imported the ExtensionStorage js module for use by browser extensions.
- Fixed an issue with the WebRequest module having erroneously un-processed build directives in it. This might have caused some subtle breakage.
- Removed the use of high-resolution Windows system timers from the layout refresh driver; this should help with some performance and battery life issues.
- Fixed an issue where various parts of hardware acceleration weren't properly linked when changing the option from preferences.
If you have changed the preferences option to "use hardware acceleration when available" between 28.9.0 and this release, it is recommended that you go into preferences and toggle the option off/on to the preferred setting to correct any discrepancies.
- Fixed an issue with building the user-agent string using the build date as ID.
- Fixed an issue with the release of document content viewers (CVE-2020-6819). DiD
- Fixed an issue with handling functions with rest parameters. DiD
- Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 2 Defense-in-depth, 14 not applicable.