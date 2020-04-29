Versie 0.109 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Last week we wrote about the future of YAML. It raised quite a bit of additional questions, so Phil and Rohan released a special edition of the Home Assistant Podcast. In this episode, they talk with Paulus about the changes announced.

Click here to listen to the Podcast

This release ships a lot of work that is not directly visible for the eye. We have seen a lot of bug fixes, stability improvements and quality improvements, which is really awesome! There’s more to this than meets the eye.

Let’s start with something visible to the eye. As part of our configuration layout overhaul, we started work on the integration page. The screen now shows cards for every configured integration, and links to a filtered device and entities pages instead of providing its own detail page with devices, options and entities.

All options are now on the same card. And, you can now also rename an already set up integration instance.

Don’t the new logos look beautiful? A big thanks to all the people, who have been working hard to complete our collection of logos and icons the past few weeks. Almost 700! contributions have been processed!

Thanks to everybody for contributing, that is amazing! Special thanks to these champs who did most of the heavy lifting: @adrianmihalko, @BradleyFord, @Klumper, @nldroid, @samrdev! 🥇

As for the next steps in future releases; we will add search, group multiple entries of the same integration and add specific functions for integrations like ZHA.

To accompany our new weather row design, @zsarnett redesigned the weather forecast card. It is cleaner and works better on smaller screens. It also allows you to hide the weather forecast.

The Home Assistant has a translations system, which is great since it allows one to use Home Assistant in the language one prefers.

However, it came with a performance penalty. All translations were downloaded each time. All of them. This is, of course, highly inefficient. With all the new frontend features added and the integrations that now comes to the UI, it slowly is becoming a bigger issue.

For this release, @balloob worked hard to make this more efficient and as of this release, the frontend will only fetch the translations it needs. This makes the frontend load less data, and thus lighter for the browser.

Did you know you can help out translating Home Assistant?

There is no need to learn git or anything. It can be done straight from your browser! Read more about helping out translating Home Assistant on our developers website.

This is a bit technical, but some things happening in Home Assistant, like fetching data from an API or website, can lock up Home Assistant for a small moment, if not done correctly. Until now, this has been hard to detect.

This release adds logic in the core of Home Assistant that is able to detect if an integration does one of those blocking calls and writes a messages to the logs.

If you see such a message in your logs, please report the issue on our GitHub so we can fix those cases. If a custom component causes the log, it should be reported with the author of that custom integration.

By addressing these issues, we are able to greatly improve the performance, responsiveness and stability of Home Assistant.

@timmo001 Added the possibility to search in the Lovelace card picker.

There is now MQTT debug information on the device page of an MQTT device, awesome work @emontnemery!

@frenck re-introduced support for transitions in scenes. Both the scene.turn_on and scene.apply services now accept a transition option to make your scene transition on lights look smooth as butter. An example use is added to the documentation.

and services now accept a option to make your scene transition on lights look smooth as butter. An example use is added to the documentation. HomeKit got love from @bdraco. He has been squashing bugs, improving the overall stability and added support for Vacuums. Also, pairing with HomeKit now shows the easy to scan QR code, which makes it easier to set up.

@Kane610 really went out into making the UniFi integration perfect. A lot of adjustments and improvements. Thanks!

The iRobot Roomba integration now supports Braava too! Thanks @shenxn!

The following integrations are now available via the Home Assistant UI: