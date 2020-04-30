Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar drie programma's in de verzameling, te weten FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide en PowerRename, meer staan er op stapel. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Auto-updating: We just added in the code for doing updating, so the first chance to experience this will be when 0.18 is release. We’re also seeing how aggressive everyone wants with this so right now, you’ll have to click “Install” for it to kick off the installer. This is something we’d love feedback on.

Another thing we did was utilized telemetry from PowerToys to prioritize virtual desktop FancyZone work. We knew there was a subset of bugs caused by an underlying issue and seeing how many users it affected helped us reprioritize to do the work sooner.

We’d like to also directly say thank you to the community for helping out. This release has multiple fixes contributed by you.

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.17 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

Here are a few larger items done in 0.17: