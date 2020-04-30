Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PowerToys 0.17.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar drie programma's in de verzameling, te weten FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide en PowerRename, meer staan er op stapel. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v0.17.0

Auto-updating: We just added in the code for doing updating, so the first chance to experience this will be when 0.18 is release. We’re also seeing how aggressive everyone wants with this so right now, you’ll have to click “Install” for it to kick off the installer. This is something we’d love feedback on.

Another thing we did was utilized telemetry from PowerToys to prioritize virtual desktop FancyZone work. We knew there was a subset of bugs caused by an underlying issue and seeing how many users it affected helped us reprioritize to do the work sooner.

We’d like to also directly say thank you to the community for helping out. This release has multiple fixes contributed by you.

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.17 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

Here are a few larger items done in 0.17:

  • PowerToys can now update itself #1686
  • FancyZone can now snap to two zones (still experimental since it doesn't support restoring the app to two zones)
  • Per machine installation fixed, non-admin user will be able again to use PowerToys after the regression in 0.16.
  • Fixed most of the FancyZones Virtual Desktop bugs.
  • Fixed several FZ bugs including proper handling of taskbar position.
  • PowerToys icon in the Start menu will always show

Versienummer 0.17.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.17.0
Bestandsgrootte 8,39MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Lees meer

Reacties (2)

+2P_Tingen
30 april 2020 08:31
Op dit moment zijn er nog maar drie programma's in de verzameling
Aanvulling: inmiddels bestaat de collectie uit meer speeltjes:
  • FancyZones - Create window layouts to help make multi-tasking easy
  • File Explorer - PowerToys add-ons for Windows File Explorer
  • Image Resizer - Shell extension for bulk image resizing
  • PowerRename - Shell extension for more advanced bulk renaming
  • Shortcut Guide - Help overlay with Windows shortcuts
  • Window Walker - Text-based Alt+Tab with search, use Ctrl+Win
+2Flupkees
30 april 2020 08:34
Voor wie zich afvraagt of dit programma wat voor hen is, Hardwareinfo schreef er een goed artikel over: https://nl.hardware.info/...rs-beheren-met-fancyzones
