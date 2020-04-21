Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Python 2.7.18

Python logo (60 pix)Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die tegenwoordig van zijn pensioen geniet, is sinds de zomer van 2018 niet meer als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 2.7.18 uitgegeven. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Python 2.7.18, the last release of Python 2

The CPython core developers are pleased to announce the immediate availability of Python 2.7.18.

Python 2.7.18 is the last Python 2.7 release and therefore the last Python 2 release. It's time for the CPython community to say a fond but firm farewell to Python 2.

Download this unique, commemorative Python release on python.org.

Python 2.7 has been under active development since the release of Python 2.6, more than 11 years ago. Over all those years, CPython's core developers and contributors sedulously applied bug fixes to the 2.7 branch, no small task as the Python 2 and 3 branches diverged. There were large changes midway through Python 2.7's life such as PEP 466's feature backports to the ssl module and hash randomization. Traditionally, these features would never have been added to a branch in maintenance mode, but exceptions were made to keep Python 2 users secure. Thank you to CPython's community for such dedication.

Python 2.7 was lucky to have the services of two generations of binary builders and operating system experts, Martin von Löwis and Steve Dower for Windows, and Ronald Oussoren and Ned Deily for macOS. The reason we provided binary Python 2.7 releases for macOS 10.9, an operating system obsoleted by Apple 4 years ago, or why the "Microsoft Visual C++ Compiler for Python 2.7" exists is the dedication of these individuals.

Python 3 would be nowhere without the dedication of the wider community. Library maintainers followed CPython by maintaining Python 2 support for many years but also threw their weight behind the Python 3 statement. Linux distributors chased Python 2 out of their archives. Users migrated hundreds of millions of lines of code, developed porting guides, and kept Python 2 in their brain while Python 3 gained 10 years of improvements.

Finally, thank you to GvR for creating Python 0.9, 1, 2, and 3.

Long live Python 3+!
Versienummer 2.7.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Python Insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (3)

+1P_Tingen
21 april 2020 16:00
Van Rossum is met pensioen, maar wie meer wil weten: luister eens naar aflevering 155 van de Technoloog, dit is een uur lang een interview met Guido van Rossum, zeer de moeite waard (maar dat geldt voor zo ongeveer alle afleveringen van de Technoloog)

[Reactie gewijzigd door P_Tingen op 21 april 2020 16:00]

0aj4s
@P_Tingen21 april 2020 17:25
Mee eens👍 Dit is zeker een interessante aflevering.
