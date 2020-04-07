Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 75.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 75 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 75 is onder meer de zoekfunctie vanuit de adresbalk verbeterd. Zo laat het meteen de meest bezochte website zien wanneer wanneer de adresbalk wordt aangeraakt en worden populaire zoektermen vetgedrukt weergegeven. Verder worden vertroude certificaten lokaal opgeslagen, wat de compabiliteit en beveiliging ten goede zou moeten komen. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • With today's release, a number of improvements will help you search smarter, faster. Type less and find more with Firefox's revamped address bar:
    • Focused, clean search experience that's optimized for smaller laptop screens
    • Top sites now appear when you select the address
    • Improved readability of search suggestions with a focus on new search terms
    • Suggestions include solutions to common Firefox issues
    • On Linux, the behavior when clicking on the Address Bar and the Search Bar now matches other desktop platforms: a single click selects all without primary selection, a double click selects a word, and a triple click selects all with primary selection
  • Firefox will locally cache all trusted Web PKI Certificate Authority certificates known to Mozilla. This will improve HTTPS compatibility with misconfigured web servers and improve security.
  • Firefox is now available in Flatpak, an easier way to install and use Firefox on Linux.
  • Direct Composition is being integrated for our users on Windows to help improve performance and enable our ongoing work to ship WebRender on Windows 10 laptops with Intel graphics cards.
Fixed Enterprise
  • Experimental support for using client certificates from the OS certificate store can be enabled on macOS by setting the preference security.osclientcerts.autoload to true.
  • Enterprise policies may be used to exclude domains from being resolved via TRR (Trusted Recursive Resolver) using DNS over HTTPS.
Developer
  • Save bandwidth and reduce browser memory by using the loading attribute on the <img> element. The default "eager" value loads images immediately, and the "lazy" value delays loading until the image is within range of the viewport.
  • Instant evaluation for Console expressions lets developers identify and fix errors more rapidly than before. As long as expressions typed into the Web Console are side-effect free, their results will be previewed while you type.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 75.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 75.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-04-2020 18:37
submitter: LongBowNL

07-04-2020 • 18:37

8 Linkedin

Submitter: LongBowNL

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (8)

+2ADDG
7 april 2020 19:08
Mocht je die nieuwe revamped address bar niks vinden, kan je die voor nu uitzetten door browser.urlbar.update1 op false te zetten in about:config.
Reageer
0antipode
7 april 2020 18:52
Ik zou graag synchronisatie zien van favorieten tussen Firefox op Android en iOS. Weet iemand of dat toevallig al in de planning staat?
Reageer
+1Baserunner
@antipode7 april 2020 18:55
Kan dat niet met een Firefox-account?
Reageer
+1duderuud
@antipode7 april 2020 18:57
Dat doet Firefox Sync toch gewoon?
Reageer
+1PhanToM__
@antipode7 april 2020 19:18
Gewoon een account maken, klaar is kees.
Reageer
+1Jazco2nd
@antipode7 april 2020 19:24
Dat doet Firefox al jaren.

En sinds kort kan Firefox Preview ook logins syncen. Beste browser voor Android vind ik dat nu. Mijn Pixel 1 uit 2017 voelt als een nieuwe telefoon zo snel.
Reageer
+1Bux666
7 april 2020 19:19
Save bandwidth and reduce browser memory by using the loading attribute on the <img> element. The default "eager" value loads images immediately, and the "lazy" value delays loading until the image is within range of the viewport.
Top, Chrome ondersteunt dit al. Ik vraag me wel af of dit van invloed is op de snelheidsranking die Google je site geeft middels PageSpeed Insights.
Reageer
+1uip
7 april 2020 19:28
prima browser. Direct update laten installeren
Reageer


