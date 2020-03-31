Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: XYplorer 20.90

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 20.90 XYplorer is uitgekomen. XYplorer is een bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen te automatiseren. Een standaard licentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Middle Truncation.

Now you get the option to truncate overflowing filenames in the middle instead of at the end. Useful because the end of the name often has interesting info bits like dates or serial numbers.

Dark Mode with Adaptive Colors.

Now you can control the retina-friendliness of the Dark Mode. It's your choice whether brighter colors (selections, filters, highlights, etc) are automatically dimmed down a bit to make them softer on the eye.

Duplicate Image Finder.

Now the hash is also generated for ICO and CUR files, so these image types will also be searched and found.

Compilation Soundtrack.

Compiled to the music of Bob Dylan.

Versienummer 20.90
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,38MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

31-03-2020 • 15:42
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

31-03-2020 • 15:42

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

