Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Tixati 2.72

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.72 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog sinds versie 2.69 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 2.72:
  • Several new sequential downloading options available from Settings > Transfers > Files > Sequential Options
  • Adjustable sequential download tail length, both as a percentage of file length and absolute size in MB
  • Setting for sequential download progress limit, so after the set percentage pieces are no longer downloaded in order
  • Adjustable intensity of sequential download focus on desired pieces vs rarest pieces
  • Optional sequential download settings presets
  • Updated all file priority menus in Transfers, Files tab, and preload dialog to work with sequential presets
  • Updated buttons in preload dialog to work with sequential presets
  • In file Auto-Select options, in Sequential tab, can now use [presetname] line to select desired preset for wildcard filename match
  • WebUI has been updated to use sequential presets
  • Fixed problems with Auto-Select not working correctly with single-file torrents
  • Copying text from channel / message views in Linux now has correct native linefeed format
  • Fixed problems with Ctrl-V pasting of magnet links in Transfers view
  • Added key combination Ctrl-C to copy magnet links of selected transfers
  • Select-All button in transfer preload window will now also expand all folders first
  • Corrected El Salvador flag image
  • Fixed minor display problems with bandwidth chart time labels
  • Fixed bandwidth chart display problems in WebUI
  • Updated IP location tables
Changes in Tixati version 2.71:
  • File Auto-Select system has been completely re-written
  • Updated configuration window at Settings > Transfers > Files > Auto-Select
  • New option to sequentially download matching files
  • New option to ordered-download matching file groups
  • New option to set file priority level by matching filter
  • Improved sequential download piece selection algorithms
  • Channel user name change rate limiting is now more permissive at higher user levels
  • Fixed problems with icon display on some Windows systems
  • Updated IP location tables

Versienummer 2.72
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-03-2020 13:200

28-03-2020 • 13:20

0 Linkedin

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True