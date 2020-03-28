Versie 2.72 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog sinds versie 2.69 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 2.72:
Changes in Tixati version 2.71:
- Several new sequential downloading options available from Settings > Transfers > Files > Sequential Options
- Adjustable sequential download tail length, both as a percentage of file length and absolute size in MB
- Setting for sequential download progress limit, so after the set percentage pieces are no longer downloaded in order
- Adjustable intensity of sequential download focus on desired pieces vs rarest pieces
- Optional sequential download settings presets
- Updated all file priority menus in Transfers, Files tab, and preload dialog to work with sequential presets
- Updated buttons in preload dialog to work with sequential presets
- In file Auto-Select options, in Sequential tab, can now use [presetname] line to select desired preset for wildcard filename match
- WebUI has been updated to use sequential presets
- Fixed problems with Auto-Select not working correctly with single-file torrents
- Copying text from channel / message views in Linux now has correct native linefeed format
- Fixed problems with
Ctrl-
Vpasting of magnet links in Transfers view
- Added key combination
Ctrl-
Cto copy magnet links of selected transfers
- Select-All button in transfer preload window will now also expand all folders first
- Corrected El Salvador flag image
- Fixed minor display problems with bandwidth chart time labels
- Fixed bandwidth chart display problems in WebUI
- Updated IP location tables
- File Auto-Select system has been completely re-written
- Updated configuration window at Settings > Transfers > Files > Auto-Select
- New option to sequentially download matching files
- New option to ordered-download matching file groups
- New option to set file priority level by matching filter
- Improved sequential download piece selection algorithms
- Channel user name change rate limiting is now more permissive at higher user levels
- Fixed problems with icon display on some Windows systems
- Updated IP location tables