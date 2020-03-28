Versie 2.72 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog sinds versie 2.69 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 2.72: Several new sequential downloading options available from Settings > Transfers > Files > Sequential Options

Adjustable sequential download tail length, both as a percentage of file length and absolute size in MB

Setting for sequential download progress limit, so after the set percentage pieces are no longer downloaded in order

Adjustable intensity of sequential download focus on desired pieces vs rarest pieces

Optional sequential download settings presets

Updated all file priority menus in Transfers, Files tab, and preload dialog to work with sequential presets

Updated buttons in preload dialog to work with sequential presets

In file Auto-Select options, in Sequential tab, can now use [presetname] line to select desired preset for wildcard filename match

WebUI has been updated to use sequential presets

Fixed problems with Auto-Select not working correctly with single-file torrents

Copying text from channel / message views in Linux now has correct native linefeed format

Fixed problems with Ctrl - V pasting of magnet links in Transfers view

- pasting of magnet links in Transfers view Added key combination Ctrl - C to copy magnet links of selected transfers

- to copy magnet links of selected transfers Select-All button in transfer preload window will now also expand all folders first

Corrected El Salvador flag image

Fixed minor display problems with bandwidth chart time labels

Fixed bandwidth chart display problems in WebUI

Updated IP location tables Changes in Tixati version 2.71: File Auto-Select system has been completely re-written

Updated configuration window at Settings > Transfers > Files > Auto-Select

New option to sequentially download matching files

New option to ordered-download matching file groups

New option to set file priority level by matching filter

Improved sequential download piece selection algorithms

Channel user name change rate limiting is now more permissive at higher user levels

Fixed problems with icon display on some Windows systems

Updated IP location tables