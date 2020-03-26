Versie 28.9.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen en inmiddels zijn er ook twee kleine updates verschenen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, wat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium-gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Pale Moon version 28.9.0.2This is a small bugfix update addressing 2 more important issues in 28.9.0:
- Fixed an issue with browser migration and initialization code causing various browser run-time problems.
- Fixed an issue with cache behavior where some users would have trouble having their windows and tabs restored in "soft refresh" mode (see v28.9.0 release notes).
To solve this, we reverted to the previous (pull from cache) mode for now while we investigate the cause.
Pale Moon version 28.9.0.1This is a small update to address a breaking issue with user-agent override strings, causing problems on certain websites for a number of our users.
Pale Moon version 28.9.0New features:
Changes/fixes:
- Implemented asynchronous iterators (await iterator.next() and for await loops) (ES2018)
- Implemented promise-based media playback.
- Implemented non-standard legacy CSSStyleSheet rules functions.
- Implemented the html5 element. To switch this on, flip dom.dialog_element.enabled to true.
- Implemented the optional hiding of pinned tabs in CtrlTab/AllTab panes. (controlled through the preferences browser.ctrlTab.hidePinnedTabs and browser.allTabs.hidePinnedTabs)
- Added 1.25x playback speed to html media elements.
- Added a hidden pref (browser.places.smartBookmarks.max) to control the sizes of default smart bookmarks categories.
Security-related fixes:
- Aligned document.open() with the overhauled specification.
- Aligned the way DOM styles are computed with mainstream browser behavior.
- Removed the (unused) DOM promise implementation.
- Enabled seeking to next frame in media files.
- Enabled dynamic UA updates for emergency use.
- Implemented rule processing stub for font-variation-settings.
- Increased the maximum XML nesting depth to 2048 levels for extreme corner cases and to conservatively align with other browsers.
- Improved the privacy of geolocation lookup calls, with thanks to a generous service donation from ip-api.com
- Improved reporting of the operating system in site-specific user-agent overrides.
- Improved table drawing performance again after the rewrite for sticky positioning making it slower.
- Updated CSP processing to allow custom scheme wildcards to be specified without a port.
- Aligned the behavior of outlines with other browsers when dealing with CSS-repositioned elements.
- Changed the way hardware acceleration is controlled from the application.
- Changed the default monospace font for main languages from Courier New to Consolas.
- This provides a more balanced font for fixed-width text that is slightly more condensed and more in line with the naturally compacter variable-width fonts used everywhere else.
- Changed the browser's behavior when restoring tabs from previous sessions. To prevent stale pages, it will now by default perform a "soft refresh" of the page instead of drawing it purely from cache without checking if the page needs updating. If you prefer the old behavior, set browser.sessionstore.cache_behavior to 0 in about:config.
- Updated NSPR to 4.24 and NSS to ~3.48.1-RTM, removing the previous custom patch level with NSS being able to support custom rounds for DBM now.
- For extensive release notes with all NSS changes, see NSS_Releases
- Implemented an NSS performance optimization for Master Password use with limited effect.
- Fixed some potential crashing scenarios with WebGL on Linux.
- Completely removed showModalDialog.
- Disabled some logging in production builds.
- Removed various gadgeteering/redundant/dead DOM APIs (casting/presentation, FlyWeb)
- Removed support for a number of critical libraries being system-supplied.
- Removed "Copy raw data" button from the troubleshooting information page, since it's never used by us in that format, and users mistakenly keep using it instead of copying text.
- Removed a bunch of Android and iOS support code.
- Fixed an issue with form elements sometimes being incorrectly disabled.
- Fixed several crashes.
- Fixed an issue with Captive Portal detection sometimes firing even when disabled by the user.
- Performed various tree-wide code cleanups.
- Backed out a large code cleanup patch for causing subtle issues in website operation (e.g. WordPress). This will have to be revisited later; the reintroduced code is not in use in practice.
- Cleaned up the application updater code.
DiD This means that a fix is "Defense-in-Depth": It is a fix that does not apply to a (potentially) actively exploitable vulnerability in Pale Moon, but prevents future vulnerabilities caused by the same code, e.g. when surrounding code changes, exposing the problem, or when new attack vectors are discovered.
- Fixed a potential pointer issue in cubeb. DiD
- Disabled allowing remote jar: URIs by default for security reasons. If you need this functionality for your non-standard environment, you can enable it with the preference network.jar.block-remote-files, but please consider moving away from this method of providing web-based applications.
- Removed a potentially dangerous and otherwise ineffective optimization from the JavaScript engine.
- Fixed unwanted behavior where created/focused pop-up windows could potentially cover the DOM fullscreen notification, hiding it from users. (CVE-2020-6810)
- Fixed an issue where copying data as a curl request from developer tools would not properly escape parameters. (CVE-2020-6811)
- Updated our sctp library code with several upstream fixes.
- Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 4 fixed, 3 already mitigated, 1 rejected, 11 not applicable.