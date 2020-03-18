Versie 0.107 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

This release brings a crazy amount of awesome new features and beautiful improvements to the frontend.

As announced with 0.105, the old States UI is now removed from Home Assistant. If you are using Home Assistant for a year or less, you might not have an idea what it is, since the “new” Lovelace UI has been the default. It is the UI we used before Lovelace.

If you are up for a flashback, maybe it is worth reading the release notes for Home Assistant 0.7 were the revamped (and now removed) States UI was originally announced. Now exactly 100 releases later, it is time to say goodbye to the states UI that has been with us for a long, long time…

As we announced the deprecation of the old States UI in 0.105, not everybody seemed to be that happy about it. So we surveyed to see what one would miss from States UI and learned that it is mostly used as an overview of all entities (besides having a nice layout that can be made in Lovelace).

In this release, we bring you a Lovelace solution for that and added a bit more…

You are now able to create multiple Lovelace configurations, called: Lovelace Dashboards!

You can have a dashboard with your main layout, one that is auto-generated (like the old State UI), one for experimenting, one for admins, one for your wall-mounted tablet, etc.

And, yes, you can even mix and match multiple YAML mode managed Lovelace Dashboard, UI managed Lovelace Dashboards and auto-generated Lovelace Dashboards at the same time.

Each dashboard can be added to the menu sidebar as well, with a configurable title and icon. Furthermore, it is possible to limit access to a dashboard to admin users only.

An unlimited amount of dashboards can be created right from the UI in the new Lovelace configuration panel, and YAML dashboards can be set up in configuration.yaml , see the documentation.

This awesome new feature comes with a deprecation if you use Lovelace in manual YAML mode: You need to move the resource section from your ui-lovelace.yaml to the lovelace: section in configuration.yaml . It is not a breaking change yet; we still load them from the previous location if we didn’t find anything in the lovelace: section, however, this fallback is being removed in a future version.

If you manage your Lovelace via the frontend, we automatically migrate your resources. Please note that resources are not in the raw Lovelace configuration editor anymore, but in the Lovelace configuration panel.

@zsarnett is back on the frontend team and is not planning on letting that happen unnoticed. He did a ton of work on the frontend and created a beautiful new media control card for Lovelace.

It is inspired by the media control widget in Android and changes color based on the artwork of the played media. We think it looks absolutely gorgeous!

When you create advanced automations, you often need a helper. Like a toggle, to save a state, or another input field. Until now, you always had to define them in YAML and are known as the input_* fields/integrations.

We now have a UI to add and manage these Helper elements; this allows non-expert users, or anybody that prefers the frontend to manage their system, to also access this functionality.

Thanks @Adminiuga, for implementing the backend features that made this frontend change possible! Not only that, if you prefer YAML, these changes made by @Adminiuga also made it possible to reload the input_* YAML configuration without restarting Home Assistant.

@zsarnett changed the looks of our card picker, instead of a simple button to pick a card, you now get a live preview with your own entities. @thomasloven added a UI editor for the horizontal and vertical stack cards and the conditional card.