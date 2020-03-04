PowerDNS is een dns-server met een database als backend, waardoor het beheer van een groot aantal dns-entries op een gemakkelijke manier kan plaatsvinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder besloten om de twee delen waaruit PowerDNS bestaat, een recursor en een authoritative nameserver, apart uit te geven, waardoor sneller en gerichter een nieuwe versie kan worden uitgebracht, aldus de ontwikkelaars.
Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. De ontwikkelaars hebben PowerDNS Recursor 4.3.0 uitgebracht. De veranderingen in deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
PowerDNS Recursor 4.3.0 Released
We are proud to announce the release of PowerDNS Recursor 4.3.0.
Compared to the last release candidate, only two very minor issues were fixed.
Compared to the 4.2 release of PowerDNS Recursor, the most important features that were added are:
As usual, there were also many other smaller enhancements and bugfixes. Please refer to the changelog for details.
- A relaxed form of QName Minimization as described in rfc7816bis-01. This feature is enabled by default. See the documentation for more details.
- Dnstap support for outgoing queries to authoritative servers and the corresponding replies. See the documentation for more details.
- The recursor now processes a number of requests incoming over a TCP connection simultaneously and will return results (potentially) out-of-order. See the documentation for more details on how to tune this feature.
- Newly Observed Domain (NOD) functionality. See the documentation for information on how to make use of this feature.
- When the recursor is started by systemd, the recursor will no longer run as the root user. Instead, it will start as the pdns-recursor user. Make sure directories and files needed by your specific recursor setup are readable by this user. For non-systemd and non-chroot cases, the default directory for the control socket and pid file has changed to /var/run/pdns-recursor. The upgrade guide contains more information.
We want to thank everyone that contributed to the testing of the release candidates.
The tarball (signature) is available at downloads.powerdns.com and packages for CentOS 6, 7 and 8, Debian Stretch and Buster, Ubuntu Xenial and Bionic are available from repo.powerdns.com.
With this release, PowerDNS Recursor 4.0 will be become End-of-Life and PowerDNS Recursor 4.1 will only receive critical security updates. For details, see the our EOL statement.
Please send us all feedback and issues you might have via the mailing list, or in case of a bug, via GitHub.