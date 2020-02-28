Versie 2.68 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements: Separate proxy settings for trackers/peers/other in Settings > Network > Proxy

Fixed problems with bandwidth throttle seeding/trading/channels priority balancing

Adjusted bandwidth throttle ratios imposed by priority options in Settings > Channels

Faster auto-throttle response speed after sharp latency increases

Fixed problems with web-seed peers that were slowing transfer speeds

Wildcard string processing used in client filters and file auto-select is now fully Unicode compliant

Eliminated spurious channel forum activity notifications that would happen on incremental user profile updates

Rate-limited channel user name change notifications

Channel users that are at Silent level will not show user name change notifications

Fixed channel connection user profile syncing problems when dealing with nearly-empty profiles

Added a new smoothing factor to bandwidth chart rendering routines, so that low-quantity charts display as accurately as possible

Other minor tweaks and adjustments in the GUI for both Linux / Windows platforms

Recompiled IP location tables with 2020-02-28 delegations We are actively working on several other fixes and improvements and expect to have another release ready soon. Please stay tuned.