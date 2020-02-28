Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Tixati 2.68

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.68 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
  • Separate proxy settings for trackers/peers/other in Settings > Network > Proxy
  • Fixed problems with bandwidth throttle seeding/trading/channels priority balancing
  • Adjusted bandwidth throttle ratios imposed by priority options in Settings > Channels
  • Faster auto-throttle response speed after sharp latency increases
  • Fixed problems with web-seed peers that were slowing transfer speeds
  • Wildcard string processing used in client filters and file auto-select is now fully Unicode compliant
  • Eliminated spurious channel forum activity notifications that would happen on incremental user profile updates
  • Rate-limited channel user name change notifications
  • Channel users that are at Silent level will not show user name change notifications
  • Fixed channel connection user profile syncing problems when dealing with nearly-empty profiles
  • Added a new smoothing factor to bandwidth chart rendering routines, so that low-quantity charts display as accurately as possible
  • Other minor tweaks and adjustments in the GUI for both Linux / Windows platforms
  • Recompiled IP location tables with 2020-02-28 delegations
We are actively working on several other fixes and improvements and expect to have another release ready soon. Please stay tuned.

Versienummer 2.68
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-02-2020 20:340

28-02-2020 • 20:34

0 Linkedin

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True