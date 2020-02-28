Versie 2.68 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
We are actively working on several other fixes and improvements and expect to have another release ready soon. Please stay tuned.
- Separate proxy settings for trackers/peers/other in Settings > Network > Proxy
- Fixed problems with bandwidth throttle seeding/trading/channels priority balancing
- Adjusted bandwidth throttle ratios imposed by priority options in Settings > Channels
- Faster auto-throttle response speed after sharp latency increases
- Fixed problems with web-seed peers that were slowing transfer speeds
- Wildcard string processing used in client filters and file auto-select is now fully Unicode compliant
- Eliminated spurious channel forum activity notifications that would happen on incremental user profile updates
- Rate-limited channel user name change notifications
- Channel users that are at Silent level will not show user name change notifications
- Fixed channel connection user profile syncing problems when dealing with nearly-empty profiles
- Added a new smoothing factor to bandwidth chart rendering routines, so that low-quantity charts display as accurately as possible
- Other minor tweaks and adjustments in the GUI for both Linux / Windows platforms
- Recompiled IP location tables with 2020-02-28 delegations