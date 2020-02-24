Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 3.13.3

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 3.13.3 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

In this new release we’re solving a few regressions and making a few minor improvements. In terms of bugs, an issue in the Overlay report causing sessions to logout has been fixed. Other issues were fixed the Samesite cookies handling and session, and a bug was fixed in the new Date comparison feature. Some more referrer spammers and device detections were added as well.

And we’re very excited to launch Matomo for WordPress!

We’ve started working on Matomo 4.0.0 which should be released in around 4 months. We may release Matomo 3.13.4 if there are any regressions or important bugs to address before Matomo 4.0.0. We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

22 tickets have been closed by 8 contributors.

Versienummer 3.13.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://builds.matomo.org/matomo-latest.zip
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-02-2020 • 14:09
Submitter: Bux666

24-02-2020 • 14:09

4 Linkedin

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: Matomo

Reacties (4)

+1gas0line
24 februari 2020 14:41
Ze zijn lekker bezig. En je hebt Google niet meer nodig. Ben zelf niet van WP, nou ja enkele klantensite, maar volgens mij hebben ze daar nu ook een plugin voor. Nog niet uitgeprobeerd maar ga ik zeker testen.
0vickypollard
@gas0line24 februari 2020 14:50
Google Analytics is wel een ander kaliber dan Matomo hoor. Maar voor de basic dingen (en dus ook voor de meeste websites) voldoet Matomo inderdaad prima.
+1Bardman1
@vickypollard24 februari 2020 15:34
Hmm, ik heb Google nog nergens het financiële plaatje van mijn websites zien analyseren. Vooropgesteld dat ik dat überhaupt met Google zou willen delen
0vickypollard
@Bardman124 februari 2020 15:39
Dat kan bijvoorbeeld door values toe te wijzen aan conversies, maar nog uitgebreider met E-commerce. Weet niet precies hoe uitgebreid zoiets is in Matomo en of het is wat je bedoelt, maar over het algemeen biedt Google Analytics meer en geavanceerdere functionaliteit. Of je daar gebruik van wilt maken mag je natuurlijk helemaal zelf weten :)

Matomo zal uiteraard wel steeds dichterbij komen, dus waarschijnlijk heb ik e.e.a. gemist in de afgelopen 6 maanden sinds ik Matomo geprobeerd heb.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vickypollard op 24 februari 2020 15:40]

