Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 4421.19 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 4421.19 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Zombie Army: Dead War 4, Apex Legends Season 4 en Metro Exodus: Sam's Story, en zijn er natuurlijk weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for Zombie Army: Dead War 4
The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Zombie Army: Dead War 4. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Apex Legends Season 4 and Metro Exodus: Sam's Story.

Maximum Framerate
In the last Game Ready Driver, we introduced a new Maximum Framerate Setting into the NVIDIA Control Panel which allowed gamers to set the max framerate a 3D application or game can render. With the latest Game Ready Driver, we've incorporated community feedback asking for the limits to be extended. As a result, framerate limits can be as low as 20fps and can be raised as high as 1000fps.

New Features and Other Changes
  • NVIDIA Control Panel>3D Settings>Maximum Frame Rate control Extended the slider values to minimum=20, maximum=1000.
  • Added Virtual Reality - Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) setting to the NVIDIA Control Panel ->Manage 3D Settings page.
    VRSS improves image quality by applying super sampling selectively on the central region of a frame.This feature is available for VR applications profiled for VRSS. See this Game Ready Driver article for the latest list of profiled VR apps.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a specific cut scene. [2726931]
  • [Maxwell GPUs][OpenCL]: SETI@Home shows driver TDR occuring on Maxwell GPUs using OpenCL. [2739609]
  • [Call of Duty Modern Warfare]: Streaming of gameplay using OBS will randomly stop. [2743477]
  • [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2775906]
  • [SLI+G-SYNC Stutter]: User may experience minor stuttering when using NVIDIA SLI in combination with G-SYNC. [2778783]
  • [Doom (2016)]: The game crashes when launched on GeForce 600/700 series (Kepler) GPUs [2791124]
  • [NVENC]: Memory leak occurs. [2805384]
  • [Multiple Apps][SLI][G-SYNC]: Stuttering and drop in frame rate occurs during gameplay with SLI and G-SYNC enabled [200566678]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]. To work around, either disable HDR or use DirectX 12 mode.
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]. To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

