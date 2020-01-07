Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 441.87 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Bright Memory: Infinite en Quake II RTX, is de lijst met monitoren die G-Sync ondersteunen verder uitgebreid en zijn er natuurlijk weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for the release of ray tracing and DLSS in Wolfenstein: Youngblood. In addition, this driver provides optimal support for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Bright Memory: Infinite, and the latest version of Quake II RTX.

This driver introduces a new Max Frame Rate setting that allows users to cap the frame rate at which a 3D game or application is rendered. This feature is helpful when trying to save power, reduce system latency or paired with your NVIDIA G-SYNC display to stay within variable refresh rate range. Access the feature from the NVIDIA Control Panel->Manage 3D Settings->Max Frame Rate.

Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) is a new technique to improve image quality in VR games. It uses NVIDIA Variable Rate Shading (VRS), a key feature in NVIDIA’s Turing architecture, to dynamically apply up to 8x supersampling to the center of the VR headset display, where the eye is typically focused. It intelligently applies supersampling only when GPU headroom is available in order to maintain the VR headset’s fixed FPS and ensure a smooth VR experience. Enable the feature for over 20 supported VR games from the NVIDIA Control Panel->Manage 3D Settings- >Variable Rate Super Sampling.

Based on feedback from gamers, we’ve been enhancing the recently released Image Sharpening feature. With this latest version, you can now toggle GPU scaling independent of whether image sharpening is enabled or disabled. Access the feature from the NVIDIA Control Panel->Manage 3D Settings->Image Sharpening

Freestyle has added a new splitscreen filter that allows gamers to apply filters to only a portion of the game screen. With the filter, you can split the screen, showcase a side-by-side comparison, or even blend filters using the gradient function. With GeForce Experience installed, press the Alt+F3 hotkey to open the Freestyle overlay from within your game and access the new filter from the ‘Filters’ menu.

NVIDIA has recently added Optimal Game Settings for 33 additional games, giving you one click setting recommendations for the latest releases. Optimal settings can be applied from GeForce Experience->Games tab.

Our new driver adds support for additional G-SYNC Compatible displays - gaming monitors that deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience that makes your gaming smoother, clearer, and more enjoyable. Read all the details in our Game Ready Driver article.

Added Max Frame Rate control to the NVIDIA Control Panel ->Manage 3D Settings page.

Lets you set the maximum 3D game or application frame rate that the GPU will render.

Updated Image Sharpening controls in the NVIDIA Control Panel->Manage 3D Settings page. Image Sharpening and GPU Upscaling can now be enabled separately. Custom display modes are available when GPU Upscaling is enabled.

Added Virtual Reality - Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) setting to the NVIDIA Control Panel ->Manage 3D Settings page.

VRSS improves image quality by applying super sampling selectively on the central region of a frame.This feature is available for VR applications profiled for VRSS. See this Game Ready Driver article for the latest list of profiled VR apps.

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Improved image sharpening for Red Redemption 2 in Vulkan mode. [2781732]

[Strange Brigade - Vulkan][SLI][G-SYNC]: G-SYNC is not working properly when the Vulkan version of the game is played in SLI mode. [200439997]

[World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]