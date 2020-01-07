Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 72.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 72 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de vijftiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 72 is onder meer de Enhanced Tracking Protection verder verbeterd en worden zogenaamde fingerprinting scripts nu ook geblokeerd. Daarnaast worden vervelende popus voor notificatieverzoeken verborgen en is picture-in-picture nu ook beschikbaar op macOS en Linux. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection marks a major new milestone in our battle against cross-site tracking: we now block fingerprinting scripts by default for all users, taking a new bold step in the fight for our users’ privacy.
  • Firefox replaces annoying notification request pop-ups with a more delightful experience, by default for all users. The pop-ups no longer interrupt your browsing, in its place, a speech bubble will appear in the address bar when you interact with the site.
  • Picture-in-picture video is now also available in Firefox for Mac and Linux: Select the blue icon from the right edge of a video to pop open a floating window so you can keep watching while working in other tabs or apps. Learn how the feature works.
Fixed Changed
  • Support for blocking images from individual domains has been removed from Firefox, because of low usage and poor user experience.
Enterprise
  • Experimental support for using client certificates from the OS certificate store can be enabled by setting the preference security.osclientcerts.autoload to true (Windows only).
Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Debugger Watchpoints let developers observe object property access and writes for easier to track data flow through an application.
  • Firefox now supports simulation of meta viewport in Responsive Design Mode.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 72.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 72.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-01-2020 16:092

07-01-2020 • 16:09

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0XephireUK
7 januari 2020 16:35
Waarom een screenshot van versie 70.0?
Reageer
0Marctraider
@XephireUK7 januari 2020 16:40
Moeten ze voor elke versie een nieuwe screenshot maken dan? lol.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Games

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True