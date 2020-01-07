Mozilla heeft versie 72 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de vijftiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 72 is onder meer de Enhanced Tracking Protection verder verbeterd en worden zogenaamde fingerprinting scripts nu ook geblokeerd. Daarnaast worden vervelende popus voor notificatieverzoeken verborgen en is picture-in-picture nu ook beschikbaar op macOS en Linux. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection marks a major new milestone in our battle against cross-site tracking: we now block fingerprinting scripts by default for all users, taking a new bold step in the fight for our users’ privacy.

Firefox replaces annoying notification request pop-ups with a more delightful experience, by default for all users. The pop-ups no longer interrupt your browsing, in its place, a speech bubble will appear in the address bar when you interact with the site.

Picture-in-picture video is now also available in Firefox for Mac and Linux: Select the blue icon from the right edge of a video to pop open a floating window so you can keep watching while working in other tabs or apps. Learn how the feature works. Fixed Various security fixes Changed Support for blocking images from individual domains has been removed from Firefox, because of low usage and poor user experience. Enterprise Experimental support for using client certificates from the OS certificate store can be enabled by setting the preference security.osclientcerts.autoload to true (Windows only). Developer Developer Information

Debugger Watchpoints let developers observe object property access and writes for easier to track data flow through an application.

Firefox now supports simulation of meta viewport in Responsive Design Mode.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

