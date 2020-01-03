Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Intel (U)HD Graphics Driver 26.20.100.7584

Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Ice Lake-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Comet Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics en Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 26.20.100.7584. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Build amazing things in DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 and fight your way through the Underworld in Hades Steam Early Access on Intel UHD Graphics or better.
  • Battle against the machines in Terminator: Resistance, dominate your enemies in the MMORPG/RTS hybrid Kingdom Under Fire 2 and learn the truth behind the Phoenix Mirror in Shenmue III with Intel Iris Plus graphics or better.
  • Be sure to check out gameplay.intel.com, where you’ll find recommended in-game settings for your Intel Graphics system for many more of your favorite games.
  • Get a front row pass to gaming deals, contests, betas, and more with Intel Software Gaming Access.
DEVELOPER HIGHLIGHTS:

This driver adds support for the following Vulkan extensions:
  • VK_KHR_SHADER_FLOAT_CONTROLS
  • VK_KHR_SPIRV_1_4
  • VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts
  • VK_EXT_FULL_SCREEN_EXCLUSIVE
  • VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints
KEY ISSUES FIXED:
  • NOTE: This driver also contains security improvements.
  • Intermittent crash or hang may be observed in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 or while launching DOTA2 on 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics.
  • Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in NextPVR, Code Vein, NBA 2K20, Solidworks 2018/2019 and Adobe Fresco applications.
  • Intermittent crash or hang may be observed when launching or closing ARCHICAD application.
  • System restart with BSOD observed on 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics after the system boots with the lid close state on single display embedded laptop panel.
  • When connecting Apple 6K monitor on 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics, max resolution is only up to 4K.
Versienummer 26.20.100.7584
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/29274/Intel-Graphics-Windows-10-DCH-Drivers
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: Intel

